'Humbled', 'surreal': Two Kiwi photographers recognised on world stage

Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has published the 5th edition of their annual honours, and two Kiwi photographers make the list.

Two New Zealand photographers have reacted with surprise at having their images named among the best aurora shots captured around the world in 2022.

The best of the best from the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year have been revealed by travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which celebrates the beauty of the natural phenomenon.

Douglas Thorne and Kavan Chay have been picked for their images of Nugget Point Lighthouse and Taieri Beach in Otago respectively.

The aurora season ranges from September to April in the northern hemisphere and from March to September in the southern hemisphere.

Thorne, who lives in Te Anau and has his own photography business, told Stuff Travel he did a “huge night driving to Nugget Point and back” but admits it was worth it.

“I’m pretty humbled to be selected, as I always thought our auroras were tiny shows compared to the northern hemisphere ones.”

Douglas Thorne/Supplied “Nugget Point Lighthouse Aurora” – Douglas Thorne.

In fact, he wasn't sure if photos from New Zealand were allowed, but organisers welcome images of both auroras.

“It was pure chance that I photographed the aurora that night too, as initially I only went there to shoot the Milky Way core rising above the lighthouse.”

In his description of his image, Thorne described Nugget Point as a “photographer’s dream location”.

On arrival, he was ”greeted by a surprise visitor”.

“The Aurora Australis began to glow, its beams blooming over the ocean. I quickly changed my approach and got excited as flashes of yellow and red began to appear in my frame. Eventually, the Milky Way and the Aurora began to synchronise harmoniously, resulting in this image.”

For Dunedin-based Chay, the honour was even more of a shock as he is not a professional photographer and works as a swimming instructor.

“It is pretty surreal to be included in such an incredible collection of work, especially since I don't shoot professionally,” said Chay, who hopes to work one day in computer sciences.

“I didn't expect this kind of response to my work and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to have it shown internationally.”

In his description of his photo from Taieri Beach, Chay said the experience had made him “addicted to chasing Auroras”.

“I’ve had the privilege of enjoying this sight many more times since then, with hopefully more of these moments to come.”

Marybeth Kiczenski/Supplied “Michigan Night Watch” – Marybeth Kiczenski.

Dan Zafra, editor of Capture the Atlas, curates the winning photos and said it is great to see the world opening up again.

“The lifting of travel restrictions and the increase in solar activity with the new solar cycle are providing great opportunities to see dazzling Aurora shows.

“After two difficult years, we are seeing again a growing number of exceptional Northern Lights images, making it the most difficult selection of this collection to date.”

Last year, an image from Kiwi Larryn Rae of an aurora taken at Lake Tekapo was named among the world’s best.

Last year, an image from Kiwi Larryn Rae of an aurora taken at Lake Tekapo was named among the world's best.