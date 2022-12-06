Two stunning images from Kiwis named among world's best aurora pics

Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has published the 5th edition of their annual honours, and two Kiwi photographers make the list.

Images from two New Zealand photographers have been named among the best aurora shots captured around the world in 2022.

The best of the best from the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year have been revealed by travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which celebrates the beauty of the natural phenomenon.

Douglas Thorne and Kavan Chay have been picked for their stunning images of Nugget Point Lighthouse and Taieri Beach in Otago respectively.

The aurora season ranges from September to April in the northern hemisphere and from March to September in the southern hemisphere.

Thorne, who lives in Te Anau and has his own photography business, told Stuff Travel he did a “huge night driving to Nugget Point and back” but admits it was worth it.

“I’m pretty humbled to be selected, as I always thought our auroras were tiny shows compared to the northern hemisphere ones.”

In fact, he wasn't sure if photos from New Zealand were allowed, but organisers welcome images of both auroras.

“It was pure chance that I photographed the aurora that night too, as initially I only went there to shoot the Milky Way core rising above the lighthouse.”

In his description of the image he described the area as a “photographer’s dream location”.

Douglas Thorne/Supplied “Nugget Point Lighthouse Aurora” – Douglas Thorne.

“I arrived here early one autumn morning to capture the Milky Way rising above the lighthouse. It was an image that I’ve planned to capture for a long time,” said Thorne.

“However, I was greeted by a surprise visitor. The Aurora Australis began to glow, its beams blooming over the ocean. I quickly changed my approach and got excited as flashes of yellow and red began to appear in my frame.

“Eventually, the Milky Way and the Aurora began to synchronise harmoniously, resulting in this image. I love the leading lines and the way the Milky Way surrounds the Aurora. Mostly though, I love that this wasn’t the picture I planned. It reminds me that sometimes the best shots happen unexpectedly. You have to take risks and go exploring because you just never know what you might come across.”

For Chay, his photo of Taieri Beach came on a particularly cold night.

“I ended up spending some time here with a friend as the lights put on a show, but the display kicked it up a notch once he left. With the whole beach to myself, no pesky lights from other people or cars, the perfect weather and strong beams … I really couldn’t have asked for anything better.

“It’s this exact shot that made me addicted to chasing Auroras, and I’ve had the privilege of enjoying this sight many more times since then, with hopefully more of these moments to come.”

Dan Zafra, editor of Capture the Atlas, curates the winning photos and said it is great to see the world opening up again.

Marybeth Kiczenski/Supplied “Michigan Night Watch” – Marybeth Kiczenski.

“The lifting of travel restrictions and the increase in solar activity with the new solar cycle are providing great opportunities to see dazzling Aurora shows.

“After two difficult years, we are seeing again a growing number of exceptional Northern Lights images, making it the most difficult selection of this collection to date.”

Last year, an image from Kiwi Larryn Rae of an aurora taken at Lake Tekapo was named among the world’s best.

More details of the competition can be found here or you can view more of the award winners in the video at the top of this page.