Here are the funniest wildlife photos of the year

Here are the funniest images of wildlife this year.

An image of a clumsy lion cub has been named the winner in the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

More than 5000 entries from 85 countries competed in the competition, but it was a three-month-old cub trying, and failing, to keep his balance while descending a tree that came out tops.

Entitled ‘Not so cat-like reflexes’, the picture was taken by American Jennifer Hadley while she was in the Serengeti, Tanzania. She said the image was photographed by complete accident.

“It didn't even occur to me that he would make a go of getting down by himself in the most un-cat like fashion. I mean, how often do cats fall out of trees?” said Hadley.

READ MORE:

* 'Humbled', 'surreal': Two Kiwi photographers recognised on world stage

* Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Here are this year's funniest wildlife photos

* These are the world's best drone images

* In photos: The world's funniest wildlife photos of 2021

* This is the year's funniest wildlife photo



“The gasp that emanated from our vehicle was palatable. No one expected this to happen and of course we were concerned for his safety but happily as cats do, he righted himself just in time and landed on all fours and ran off with his siblings. A happy ending for a hapless kitty who didn't quite know how to get down from a tree.”

Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022 Overall & Land category winner – Jennifer Hadley: Not so cat-like reflexes

She wins a safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya plus a unique handmade trophy.

It was a double celebration for Hadley as she also walked off with the People’s Choice Award of two stroppy penguins entitled ‘Talk to the Fin!’

Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022 People's Choice Winner - Jennifer Hadley: Talk to the Fin!

Other winners include Arturo Telle Thiemann for his image of smiling grey triggerfish, Jia Chen for a series on a football-loving Coopers Hawk and a winking owl resting in a pipe from Arshdeep Singh. A photo of a hippo which looks like it is about to devour a bird but is in fact yawning, was also a winner for Jean Jacques Alcalay.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were founded in 2015 by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who wanted to bring a bit of light relief to the world, while also highlighting conservation efforts.

This year they are showcasing the work of charity partner Whitley Fund for Nature and donating 10% of net revenue to them.

Arthur Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife 2022 Winner of Underwater category - Arthur Telle Thiemann: Say cheeeese.

Arshdeep Singh/Comedy Wildlife 2022 Winner of Junior Award - Arshdeep Singh: I CU boy.

Jean Jacques Alcalay/Comedy Wildlife 2022 Winner of Air Award - Jean Jacques Alcalay for Misleading African viewpoints 2.

For more of the winners and the highly commended entries, view the video at the top of this page, or head to comedywildlifephoto.com.