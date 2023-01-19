Upping sticks and working-from-holiday: What are the remote work and nomad hacks to make it successful?

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

If you combine the crashing thump back down to reality of a return to the office and a fledgling New Year’s resolution to make the most out of 2023, you might have been one of the many to be investigating “work-from-beach” mode.

This may be the last year that a sweet spot exists between reopened global travel and companies that will still offer generous flexible working policies before the slow and steady march back to the city centre offices begins.

Of course, should you be self-employed, with the right skills and set-up and a steady stream of clients, then the world continues to be your oyster and every beach lounger is a potential workspace. Here’s what you need to get a handle on before jetting off.

Visas

I have an (OK, unproven) theory that many in digital nomad circles and sometime-remote workers enter their destinations, do work, send invoices, get paid, and travel throughout a country all within the 30, 60 or 90-day limit of a tourist visa before copying and pasting the same plan to a new destination, or simply back home again. It’s certainly a grey area if you were ever asked by somebody at the border exactly what the ratio of keyboard tapping to beach lounging may be.

However, the Covid era has led to a surge in the number of countries offering a working visa specific to digital nomads and remote workers to nearly 50, from Portugal to Namibia to Greece to Mexico, so it’s certainly an option worth investigating. Their benefits and requirements differ, but in general offer a compromise between shorter tourist visas where your access to public services may be limited, and a work permit but without the tax or local employer obligations of a work visa.

Oscar Gutierrez Zozulia It would be a shame to travel and end up feeling like you’re in the same old rat race.

Taxes

I have another (OK, again unproven) theory that there is a growing cottage industry of digital nomads who are making some serious tax savings (read as: avoidance) by flitting between various jurisdictions and blurring the lines between where a client is based, a job is completed, a company is based and a worker is residing. It’s using the tricks of the super-rich, but on a backpacker budget. It may be legitimate, but it also highlights what a complex hornet’s nest of international tax law that digital nomads of “techspats” need to understand. And that’s even before you have to Google “What is a Double Tax Agreement (DTA)?”

The difference between remote workers, who are more likely to be employed and on PAYE salaries with one main employer and a digital nomad, who is more likely to have freelance or contract jobs with numerous clients in numerous bases is key here. In short, if you’re a wannabe digital nomad, chat to your accountant before choosing your base and length of stay so you can have a general idea of your tax obligations in your home and destination countries.

If you’re working abroad for less than 325 days in any 12-month period it’s likely you’ll remain a New Zealand tax resident. An IRD spokesperson explained: “New Zealand tax residents are taxed on their world-wide income, so if someone works part of the year from overseas, they will still need to declare this income (including a credit for any foreign tax paid subject to certain conditions).

“They’d do this either by updating their automatic tax assessment from Inland Revenue or by filing a tax return with us. New Zealand has Double Tax Agreements (DTA) with different countries and territories. People should consider DTAs – particularly if they become a tax resident of the country they are working in – as it may change who has taxing rights to the income. DTAs are not all the same and people will need to consider the specific DTA that applies to them.”

They added that if someone is working for themselves from abroad but for New Zealand-based clients or companies, they are still taxed on their world-wide income. Any income earned while working abroad would still need to be declared and they could be liable for GST too. See, simple!

Budget

It’s a fair assumption that escaping a high-cost-of-living country such as New Zealand would be a budgetary winner on a day-to-day basis, but moving always costs. Flights, travel insurance, accommodation with utilities included, storage, local transport and tech set-up will need to be paid upfront, so the longer you can go the more these costs can be spread.

You’re likely not embracing the nomadic life in order to save money or get ahead financially, but leaving New Zealand with a savings safety net and a couple of cheap destinations in mind will give you options should you need them. Bali and Thailand remain popular bases and a skew away from major cities remains the trend. Of course, having no fixed abode means if something doesn’t work or feel right, you can just move on. Keep in mind that border agents checking arrivals may ask for proof of funds, particularly if you are on a tourist visa without a return flight.

Time zones

Being almost alone in our very own time zone, this is essential to think about if heading abroad from New Zealand in your experiment to become a digital nomad. When Kiwi employers or clients expect you to be logged on and how much correlated working hours cross-over is necessary. It’s unique to your situation, but unless you’re a night owl who can sleep through the day (and therefore lose the chance to explore your new surroundings) a general rule is: the more needy the boss or client, the fewer time zones you should cross.

I do not recommend a European base for your New Zealand based job, or vice versa, for example. Even two weeks of this in 2022 from balmy Palmy calling people in the UK, the US and central Europe wracked up the lost sleeping hours, not to mention the phone bill. Remote working bases in Australia, the Pacific or Bali are less problematic, with your working day skewed earlier than local time.

Motivation

This is where I would really struggle. Technically, I am a work-from-anywhere columnist – all I need is an internet connection and an idea – but my ‘anywhere’ is Manchester, England where it rains as frequently as Wellington, so there aren’t the same levels of distraction as I know many remote workers have to contend with: sunshine, beaches, cheap street food, and enough social media fodder to shake a stick at. This is where time zone differences can help you: rise early get some hours in office mode under you belt, before the admin of everyday life creeps in with the sun’s rise. Arrange meetings or calls immediately after lunch, so you limit (cheap) drinks.

On the flip side, presenteeism is real, and the desire to be seen to be logged in and committed to the job can mean remote workers can wrack up extra hours. Be strict with yourself: use your out-of-office on a daily basis, to be clear with clients when they should expect you to be elsewhere. Book classes, activities or table reservations for straight after work and use them as motivation.

Ultimately, your work will speak for itself, but it would be a shame to travel all that way and end up feeling like you’re in the same old rat race.