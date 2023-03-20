No experience required: Is this the easiest job in the world?

It is being advertised as the “easiest job in the world” that requires absolutely zero experience – reporting on the weather for a week on the Caribbean island of Aruba.

The tiny country is a tropical paradise complete with the requisite white sand beaches, palm trees and turquoise oceans. It also claims to have more sunny days than any other Caribbean island, and that’s where the lucky jobseeker comes in.

The Aruba Tourism Authority is seeking a “sunny personality” who will detail the boringly beautiful weather on social media on a six-night, seven-day trip for two. The winner will be hosted at the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort.

The tough role involves “being featured on Aruba’s social channels while you soak up the sun, sip on a drink, and remind everyone that the weather never changes in Aruba”.

Aruba Tourism Authority CEO Ronella Croes said they “are aiming to find the perfect weatherperson to help us showcase the island's wonderful weather”.

"So often, unexpected weather conditions force travellers to reschedule their long-awaited vacations. Fortunately, Aruba is blessed to have consistently clear, sunny skies, making it the perfect destination for visitors to explore and enjoy any time of the year," Croes said in a statement to Travel + Leisure.

The catch? Well, it is only open to residents of the US and Canada.

If you happen to be there and reading this, you can enter at aruba.com. If you’re in NZ, then this image is probably as close as you are going to get to ‘working’ in the Caribbean paradise.