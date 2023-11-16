Why do religious sites remain so popular with agnostic tourists?

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

In amongst the plethora of daily visitors, the finishing touches are being put on Gaudi's magnificent Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

In Paris, Notre Dame still dons the tourist maps, despite a horrific fire that ripped through the iconic cathedral in 2019 and the painstaking restoration works underway ever since.

The hilltop citadel of Athens, the Acropolis, has been attracting visitors long after the gods for whom the temples honour were superseded by Christianity.

The list goes on: Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, the White Temple of Chiang Rai, the Tian Tan Buddha in Hong Kong, or Malaysia’s Batu Cave complex. All deeply religious and heavily-touristed. All are at or near the top of their city’s or country's most-visited site.

And, while there remains sites like Mecca, where only Muslims can visit, it’s always intriguing to me when I see that many of these still-functioning religious sites – and entire states like Vatican City – attract enduring crowds of irreligious, agnostic, even atheist visitors. And this remains true even as the percentage of devout followers of organised religion ebbs lower.

I must have clocked up many dozens, if not hundreds of these sites from Brazil, to Egypt, to Vietnam to Turkey to Hong Kong, Russia and Mexico (and all without conversion). On the backpacker trail of southeast Asia it’s not uncommon to become “templed out” such is the frequency of a Buddhist temple visit to punctuate the tropical budget-friendly itinerary.

The non-religious pilgrimage to historical sites has been witnessed nearly as long as mass tourism has been going on, and simply repackaged as “heritage tourism”.

Researchers at Ulster University Business School back in 2003 (long before selfie sticks and mass social media) found “many people travel to sacred sites not only for religious or spiritual purposes but do so due to the way they are marketed, i.e. as a heritage or cultural attraction to be consumed”.

Does a superficial yet peaceful visit and a couple of contemplative photos give credence to the idea that your four-week trip dossing about in the sunshine was actually a pilgrimage of sorts, under that conveniently vague terms “spirituality” or “wellness” in which you can dabble without committing?

My own collection of photos seems to attest to that. However, I cannot argue that hiking the Camino de Santiago all the way across northern Spain to that sacred cathedral as a non-Catholic or trekking mountains to reach Bhutan’s Tiger’s Nest temple wouldn’t be any less fulfilling as an agnostic traveller. The satisfaction is in the eye of the beholder – particularly after a journey of those lengths.

This is not to diminish the experience of those who actively participate in faith-based travel for recognition, verification and community. As arrival numbers in countries such as Italy, Israel and India can attest, there is a huge number of religious travellers who specifically pilgrimage to their chosen religion’s major sites, and enjoy a far more immersive experience at a slower pace. In fact, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) remains enthusiastic about this type of religious tourism, suggesting that it “can be one of the most effective tools to foster inclusive and sustainable development”.

From an aesthetic perspective, it’s not too difficult to assess why these historical sites still bring in as many punters as they do pilgrims (and often more). They’re frequently amongst the oldest buildings and inhabited sites in any given destination. The sheer power, sway and riches acquired by religious faiths the world over, means their communal spaces, temples and structures sit proudly in splendour on the best real estate.

Adorned in displays of wealth and prestige or perched atop mountain peaks and renovated and restored over the centuries, these sites are the vestiges of much of the riches of the era they existed in.

Often built over decades, if not centuries, by the best architects of the day and, at the time of their unveiling offered cutting edge styles and ostentatious adornments not seen elsewhere and not treasured since. They are time capsules appreciated by many, regardless of their own individual thoughts on life, death and all creation.

It’s also why their more modern equivalents go largely unnoticed and are mostly shunned by mass tourism (seldom do you see tourists popping into community churches in the US’s “Bible Belt” or snapping selfies before Friday prayers at an East London mosque).

So what would be our modern day equivalents to these architectural time capsules, shrouded in riches, imagery, symbolism and power? Perhaps it is the shrines to capitalism – the viewing platforms and rooftop terraces of the latest skyscrapers in metropolises like New York, London and Dubai.

Often a tad ostentatious, these tourist-friendly shrines to the almighty dollar are competitively built for those who can spend the most money to get higher into the heavens. Sounds a little familiar.