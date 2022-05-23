Prawn cocktails and Austin mini-vans: I did my OE in swinging 1960s London

Although the expression OE came into existence in the 1950s, when I left for Britain in November 1964 it was still commonly called a working holiday. It was also referred to as “Going Home” or even the “The Old Country.” Even though I was a third generation Kiwi, old loyalties lingered and the first page of my passport gave my national status as British Subject and New Zealand Citizen so our ties to the “Mother Country” were still strong.

Strangely when I stepped ashore on English soil I had a feeling of coming home yet I knew I was a Kiwi through and through. Maybe it was partly to do with the children’s books we were brought up with telling of snow at Christmas, boarding schools with tuck boxes and hols. In some ways it seemed very different from back home.

Supplied Me outside a group of flats in Maida Vale, London.

London did have the tube that whizzed us from one side of the city to the other without once seeing a glimpse of daylight. It did have palaces, black cabs, fish markets and London Bobbies but the language was the same – or almost. It did have dairies on street corners which we soon learned to call corner shops – dairies were where cows were milked and butter made.

We soon learned laybys were areas on the roadside where you could pull over rather than a shop to put an item on hold until it was fully paid. When we were offered a wash and brush up we knew it meant we could spend a penny. Instead of the soft toilet paper we had become used to since the war the public toilets provided a shiny and hard product. Somewhere in my possessions I have a couple of pieces souvenired from a London facility with City Of Westminster stamped on each sheet. Will I be arrested for stealing a piece of public property the next time I return to London?

READ MORE:

* A world of international attractions, right here in New Zealand

* When the borders open: What better way to travel than by river boat?

* The changing ways of travel: 'My experience of a lifetime' on a long sea voyage



Supplied A roadside picnic – en route to Devon.

Every weekend was filled with sightseeing. There was the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, Madame Tussauds, markets at Portobello Lane and many other exciting places to see but one of the highlights was observing the people. It was a real education listening to the speakers on their soap boxes at Hyde Park Corner. They seemed quite uninhibited about the topics they discussed and they were spurred on by good-natured heckling.

And so after a few days familiarising ourselves with this wonderful, hectic, exciting city of London my friend and I needed to find work. She was a competent secretary and was soon snapped up by IBM for a job in personnel. They thought I must also be a suitable candidate for work in this up-and-coming firm so I was offered a clerical position in another of their branches. Little did they know my typing skills were very rudimentary having attended night school at home for a limited time but somehow I managed to bluff my way through, mostly filing but sometimes tapping away on an unfamiliar electric typewriter. New Zealanders were in great demand in work places as our reputation for flexibility and giving it a go was renowned.

One of the perks of working for a big firm was the canteen which provided nourishing if rather stolid lunches at a very affordable price. We were provided with luncheon vouchers which helped pay for the meal or we could save them and use them in cafés that accepted them like cash.

My friend and I, needing to be as sparing as possible with our meagre earnings, discovered that a couple of the big department stores had daily free samples in their enticing food halls. Sometimes we’d lunch on a tiny slice of salami, untasted in New Zealand, a few samples of cheese with crackers, a small pottle of yoghurt which was still mostly unheard of back home – and even a couple of sips of elderberry wine on one occasion.

Our luncheon vouchers were often put to good use paying for a cheap dinner in the city before heading to a show. As we queued for tickets we were entertained by buskers, once again a novelty to us Kiwis. Everything seemed so exotic. No wonder we loved London.

Supplied Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral procession.

A short while after we arrived in Britain, Sir Winston Churchill died. My big regret is we didn’t join the throngs queueing to see him lying in state. However on the 30th January 1965 we went to see his funeral, the casket draped in the Union Jack, as it was slowly paraded down the street. My diary entry reported “It was a bitterly cold morning so we wore plenty of winter woollies but still felt freezing as we stood for hours waiting for the procession. Of course there were crowds lining the streets and it was a great feeling with such a silent crowd there to pay their respects. It was a moving spectacle.”

When we first arrived in London we were fortunate to find accommodation in Lancaster Gate. It was an impressive building, now a hotel, with a sweeping marble staircase to our flat on the second floor. We shared a tiny bedroom in need of redecorating but it was comfortable and very convenient to work and places of interest. From the lounge, which had a small bedroom curtained off for another flatmate, we had views of Kensington Gardens. In the weekends we looked out on Bayswater Road at the artists with their pictures for sale hanging on the rails bordering the park.

Supplied View from our Lancaster Gate flat.

Our genial landlord lived downstairs, an elderly gentleman of about 70. He seemed to approve of us Kiwis and often asked us in for a nightcap or a cup of coffee. When he invited us to accompany him to ladies’ night in the Devonshire Club in St. James we were delighted. What an experience for us to enter such grand surroundings among the leather furniture, dark wooden panelled walls and to dine with London society.

All this grandeur was overlooked by portraits of stern looking past members. The pate, prawn cocktails and Scottish salmon was way beyond our usual sausages or mince on toast. Fine food, fine wine and the trip there and back in a London cab made for a memorable evening. The people we met added to the experience. We seemed to be as big a novelty to them as they were to us. How amazing we had travelled so far to visit London, they said. How wonderful we were to be working. How brave we were to be planning to tour Europe alone. We must visit such and such city. We must stay at such and such a hotel. We were told the best areas to shop and the best restaurants to dine.

Supplied Dinner on roadside – our loaded “Min”.

A few weeks later as we were staying in a rundown camping ground in Europe cooking our scrappy meal on our gas stove before clambering into our dilapidated pup tent we chuckled at the thought of what our new friends would think if only they could see us now

After three months in England the call of The Continent came. Like many young Kiwis we were ready for the next part of our adventure. We handed in our resignations. The first thing we needed was a vehicle. We pored over advertisements in the evening papers.

Supplied On Dartmoor – me with two other shaggy creatures.

An Austin mini-van for sale in North London fitted our requirements. Getting it to Central London was a real challenge. Neither of us had owned a car before and our driving experience was limited. As the more timid of the two I elected my friend to drive. The traffic became denser the closer we came to our destination but with only a few graunches of gears she managed reasonably well but as we bunny-hopped around the corner into Lancaster Gate a police car drew up beside us.

The first thing the policeman asked was for the registration number. Did he think we’d stolen the van? Once my friend produced the ownership papers, her licence and passport he smiled and suggested she did some practice before heading to Europe. And so we both did, driving around Devon and Cornwall through narrow country lanes, across windswept moors and along coastal roads through charming villages.

By then we were ready for the next big challenge. Europe beckoned.