These services will make your airport experience more pleasant

Auckland Airport's Strata Lounge has been revamped. The updated space has five full bathrooms as well as bookable private relaxation spaces to stay calm before your flight.

Parking the car, lugging around baggage, navigating security and finding terminal gates; airports might be a hassle but that doesn't mean that you can’t enjoy the experience.

As the country's domestic and international terminals head into the bumper festive season, there are some easy ways to make your airport experience more pleasant.

Book an airport assistant

If you require, or just fancy more assistance when travelling through the domestic and international terminals, it is possible to book a concierge at Auckland Airport.

The concierge can meet and escort you through the terminal, helping you at each stage of the journey. They can assist through check-in and security, and find your gate and departure lounge.

The fee for your own personal assistant includes services like carrying your bags, providing complimentary strollers for little ones and assistance with language barriers. Prices start from $43 at the domestic terminal, and from $165 at the international terminal.

Relax in a lounge

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Strata Lounge relaxation pods are a bookable product designed for travellers who need rest and quiet between flights.

You don’t need to cough up annual membership fees to relax in an airport lounge before your flight.

Those flying internationally out of Auckland Airport can book into the Strata Lounge. Inside the newly revamped space guests have access to coffee facilities, alcoholic beverages and hot showers. The lounge also features a children’s play area, luxury bathrooms and private relaxation pods away from the hustle of the main terminal. It’s open 4.30am to 12.30am daily, from $66 per adult. Pay on the door walk-up access is available.

In Christchurch and Queenstown international terminals travellers can pre-book or walk right up to the Manaia Lounge. During their maximum three-hour stay guests can take advantage of light refreshments, flick through newspapers, connect to the wi-fi and relax in an armchair. Pay $65 per adult and $42 per child.

Have someone park your car

Chakrapong Worathat Hand your keys to the valet concierge and walk off to check in.

Save time by letting airport staff park your car for you.

In Wellington, you can simply drive up and hand over your keys or pre-book the valet service online. The service is open to all flight arrivals and departures and located at the top of the drop-off ramp on level one to ensure a smooth walk straight into the terminal. The airport also offers a grooming service so you return to a sparkling clean vehicle. (The service is unavailable from December 24, 2022 to January 3, 2023 due to staff shortages.) From $62 for one day.

In Auckland, it’s as easy as parking your car by the terminal entrance, handing your keys to the valet concierge and walking off to check in. Your car will be parked in a secure car park and ready and waiting at the terminal upon your return. From $63 for one day.

Freshen up in a terminal shower

Shower facilities are available in most of New Zealand's regional airports but you are required to provide your own suds and towel.

If you’re in need of a wash during your stopover at Dunedin Airport you can pick up a towel, shampoo and soap for $10. Visit the information desk near the baggage claim to access the showers.

For more, read our survival guide to New Zealand’s four main airports.