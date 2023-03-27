We put Air NZ's new economy food to a mystery test

Last year Air New Zealand introduced some flash-looking dining options - so we went undercover to test them.

REVIEW: Good plane food can make all the difference when flying. That’s because a delicious meal in economy can be difficult to find.

Air New Zealand has tried to up its game by releasing an all-new breakfast menu in 2022.

A year after launch, we’ve put the service to a mystery test to see if the new food lives up to the hype.

The route

Auckland to Rarotonga.

Brook Sabin/Stuff We’re flying in an A321.

The plane

A 4-year-old Airbus A321, equipped with wi-fi (but it wasn’t working on our flight).

The airport experience

Horrible. Due to an earlier SmartGate malfunction, queues snaked outside the departures area and into the food court. Nobody was telling passengers what was going on, and dozens of people around me were concerned they’d miss their flight. The main problem was a lack of communication from anyone official, or the airport company, which caused many passengers undue stress.

I knew the planes would wait for us, but others didn’t and were visibly upset.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The queues we faced at Auckland Airport.

The lounge

Due to the long queues, airport processing took more than an hour, and there was no time for a visit to the lounge.

Time in the air

We pushed back 21 minutes late due to the processing delays at Auckland Airport, and arrived 29 minutes late into Rarotonga.

We had a total time in the air of 3 hours 40 minutes.

The seat

Air NZ’s A321 has 214 seats, and I’m seated in the Space+ zone which is up the front of the plane with slightly more legroom. It’s spacious, certainly not crammed like low-cost carriers.

The entertainment

A good selection of new movies, with an increasing number of streaming options such as White Lotus and Billionaires. It’s great to see airlines starting to reflect our viewing habits with more streamed content on offer.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A great breakfast onboard Air NZ.

The food

Air NZ’s new breakfast options reflect a different strategy: they focus on one hero item that tastes great and has a bigger portion size.

We had a choice of a frittata or granola.

The frittata was the first ever meal I’ve eaten in economy that I actually wanted to finish. It was tasty, and the chutney gave it a little flavour hit. Bravo.

The meal came with a cinnamon scroll that tasted stale – one bite was one too many.

The service

Air NZ staff were friendly and efficient - a great service.

Brook Sabin/Stuff An A321 takes off from Rarotonga Airport.

The frequency

Air NZ flies daily to the Cook Islands from Auckland.

The essentials

Flights from Auckland to Rarotonga start from around $669 return, without a bag or meal. You need to pay for “The Works” or “The Works Deluxe” to receive a meal. See: airnz.co.nz

The verdict

Passengers want something simple in the air: food that tastes like it’s from a cafe, not a factory. And aside from the cinnamon scroll, Air NZ has nailed it with the frittata.

The author’s trip was supported by Cook Islands Tourism.