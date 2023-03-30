Pushy tour guides, a “mandatory” five-star review and a bribe: Questioning the influence of Tripadvisor

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: I should see the irony in the situation if it wasn’t so pitiful.

In Hanoi, Vietnam about 10 minutes after we were hooning around on Minsk motorbikes and witnessing the nightly flag lowering ceremony at the mausoleum of devout communist leader Ho Chi Minh, our guide and his tour company were praying for perfect reviews at the altar of modern capitalism – peer-reviewed booking websites worth billions of dollars to the industry.

As we parked up at the hotel, our student-guide began a familiar speech.

“Well, I hope you’ve enjoyed our tour this evening. We hope you’ll leave us a good review on Tripadvisor”.

Uh-huh, this again. “Yes sure, fine,” was our reply. Jet-lagged, irritable and disappointed with a fairly uneducational three hours, I was thinking more of three-star hotel beds than three-star reviews. That could wait for another day.

The guide had other ideas. “OK, if you just take a seat, you can do it now”. Slightly taken aback, I brushed it off as a cultural quirk. My wife, seeking the fastest way to be rid of an awkward situation, obliged. She opened up her phone. He hovered. He then insisted we both write five-star reviews.

“We have over 2000 five-star reviews, so is there any feedback?” I gave him some rather brutal but genuine feedback on the preceding three hours, topped off by this final increasingly awkward interaction. He took it onboard, but also insisted that 2000 other customers had been happy, given the glowing reviews.

For nearly 20 years Tripadvisor has been studied by academics and marketers as a major tool for travel companies.

He honestly saw no link between this overt pressure and his company’s run of glowing accolades. No company is spectacular enough for a blemish-free Tripadvisor score. None. Except this one, apparently.

The guilt trip began. “You are two people, so if I don’t get two great reviews then my boss will need to talk to me about why not? I don’t want to get in trouble.” It was becoming increasingly painful.

“You’re going about this all the wrong way, mate,” I said. “It’s probably better now that I write nothing, trust me.” I walked away.

My wife flashed him the requisite review and we said goodnight. The next morning, still flabbergasted, we edited my wife’s review to a more-appropriate three-star rating. But it didn’t end there. A day or so later, the owner of the tour company contacted me over WhatsApp (we had chatted about logistics prior to the Hanoi tour) asking where I was in the country, thanking me for the review, apologising for the experience and offering a refund of the US$100 we’d forked out.

He wanted to give me this refund in person, or via “a friend” which he just happened to have in our next destination. Red flag, surely? Was my scathing feedback going to become a sad episode of Banged Up Abroad?

The refund offer also came with the repeated request that it would also mean the lone poor review on the company’s Tripadvsior page would disappear. A bank transfer eventually happened, the review remains, and yes, I (regrettably) narked on the company too.

Tripadvisor reviews become a short-hand for travellers exploring a new destination.

Surely, I can’t have been the first person this has happened to? The travel review platform responded that its Trust & Safety teams “monitor listings and look for behaviour that may indicate incentives or other types of fraud are in play.

A cluster of five-bubble [star] reviews will often prompt closer investigation by our team…but it is not in itself a definitive sign of something illegitimate. In this case, our team had already completed an investigation of the listing and removed a number of reviews that they had determined were in breach of our guidelines. They are in the process of re-reviewing activity on the listing,” after I made contact directly.

For nearly 20 years Tripadvisor has been studied by academics and marketers as a major tool for travel companies big and small to gain a following and make sales. But I don’t need to litter this piece with stats and scholarly analysis with data pointing to the huge influence that the crowd-sourced reviews platform has on the travel industry, it’s right there in the actions of the industry players.

At one end of the scale are the establishments proudly brandishing their awards for remaining top-ranked on Tripadvisor year after year. It becomes a short-hand for travellers exploring a new destination that says “don’t worry, weary tourists, hundreds of your peers have given us approval and you can too”, you needn’t even bother checking out the online appraisals yourself.

At the other end, as in my sorry case, is the tour guide and company manager that are willing to guilt-trip guests or stump up cash to make great reviews more likely or bad (honest) reviews disappear. The travel platform knows how hugely influential it is to both travellers and tourism company’s revenues and has to carefully navigate keeping its users (you) and its industry clients (them) happy.

Tripadvisor suggests that “rather than attempting to manipulate reviews, any business listed on Tripadvisor that feels it is not being accurately represented by a user review can and should respond by adding a Management Response” where companies often apologise or give context, explanations (and often insults).

This tour company instead knew the power of the rankings and wanted to scrub all context away. That this occurred in a developing country, with incomplete information makes it all the more ethically fraught with risk – to complain against them could mean that a fledgling company is booted off a hugely influential website and risk livelihoods – but ultimately and as seasoned travellers know, we need to look out for one another on the road. If peer reviews are going to remain so influential, the overall integrity of the system matters.

Have you ever felt pressured to leave a five-star review on the travel platform? Let us know in the comments.