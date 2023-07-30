9 unforgettable new arts and culture experiences to travel for in 2023

Underground central Sydney is an old bunker designed to hold 7000 tonnes of fuel. It's here you'll find one of the city's best-kept secrets.

Wētā Workshop’s new immersive storytelling experience dedicated to Kiwi war heroes, a British rock star’s collection of artefacts from one of America’s bloodiest battles, and a private tour of Hawaii’s royal palace are just three of the new experiences worth travelling for in 2023.

The Alamo, San Antonio, Texas, USA

It might seem odd, a member of British rock royalty garnering a fascination with an American frontiersman and folk hero, but Phil Collins of Genesis fame is exactly that.

Enamoured with Davy Crockett and his battle defending the Alamo from the Mexicans (spoiler alert – the Texans lost) he’s collected a lifetime of irreplaceable artefacts and memorabilia.

Supplied The chapel of the Alamo Mission is known as the ‘Shrine of Texas Liberty’.

“It might seem strange that something so American could affect someone so young thousands of miles away,” Collins said in his 2012 book The Alamo and Beyond: A Collector’s Journey.

On display only since February, it’s now housed in the Collections Centre, but a state-of-the-art building is in the works to shelter the full trove. See: thealamo.org

Te Arawhata, The NZ Liberation Museum, Le Quesnoy, France

Opening in October 2023, this historical repository aims to immortalise the victorious liberation of Le Quesnoy by Kiwi soldiers during World War I, as well as the 12,000 plus New Zealanders who died in France and Belgium in the conflict.

Te Arawhata is located only two and a half hours north of Paris, just a quick train journey away. Inside a renovated mansion house visitors will find emotive exhibits designed by Wētā Workshop – sensory storytelling with soundscapes and projections.

Supplied A render of tukutuku at Te Arawhata, The NZ Liberation Museum.

Te Arawhata – meaning ‘the ladder’ – is central to this narrative for its literal representation of triumph and its figurative message of moving forward. See: nzliberationmuseum.com

The Museum of Homelessness, London, UK

Expected to be open to the public next year, this brick-and-mortar building isn’t your average archives' depository.

Operated by those with homelessness experience, it’s run a bit differently, and you’re not likely to find priceless ‘objects’ on velvet pillows. Instead, founder Jess Turtle says, “you'll experience live storytelling woven into an unforgettable experience.”

For their most recent exhibition, called Secret Museum, which involved storytelling and lore, the audience had to find their location, hidden in tunnels underneath Waterloo Station.

“We left a trail of clues for them in the streets of London. Secret Museum subsequently won Temporary or Touring Exhibition of the Year at the Museum and Heritage Awards.” See: museumofhomelessness.org

The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bangalore, India

Prakash Sahoo MAP in Bangalore tells the story of culture through photos.

Cutting-edge displays make the most of showing off 60,000 works of art, from ancient textiles and sculpture to priceless Bollywood memorabilia, in this modern and engaging artistic space.

Visit the Sasken Multimedia Gallery and interact with its digital touchscreens at your own pace for more of the story. Don’t miss the captivating images of rural community culture on the third floor; children’s muddy hands spread wide and the exacting labour of tattooing.

Daily life is beautiful in its way, and the mundane is a portal into who we are. Founder and trustee, Abhishek Poddar, says, “My hope for MAP is that it can reach people, especially the next generation, in whose hands our future is held.” See: map-india.org

Iolani Palace’s White Glove Tour, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

123RF Iolani Palace is the only royal palace on US soil.

Built in 1882 by King Kalakaua for himself and his sister, Queen Liliuokalani, this is where the last remaining monarchs of Hawaii lived… and were imprisoned.

Go beyond the stanchions during a private and intimate tour led by the Iolani Palace Historian to investigate the inner sanctum which includes the Throne Room, the King’s private library and the palace attic.

Guests don a keepsake pair of white gloves to examine artefacts not on display to the general public and get to know just what it takes to preserve these cultural treasures for future generations, especially in this warm and humid climate. See: iolanipalace.org

The Sydney Modern, Sydney, Australia

AGNSW Sydney Modern's Dreamhome reveals what 29 artists make of the idea of home.

A long-awaited A$344 million expansion of the Art Gallery of New South Wales features a proclivity for the large scale, artists unbound by space have the scope to think big – very big. It also doubles the exhibition space with interlocking pavilions and includes a World War II oil tank.

Outside, Kiwi sculptor Francis Upritchard’s dynamic Here Comes Everybody is imposing but curiously approachable. As curator Justin Paton says, “we wanted there to be a sense of humour, humanity and heart to welcome the visitor.”

First Nations art shines here, a fitting space for one of the world’s largest collections in the Yiribana Gallery. Admission is free. See: artgallery.nsw.gov.au

Easy Track Ghana’s Ghanaian Food Tours, Ghana, Africa

123RF Easy Track Ghana offers food safaris in Accra.

Emerging as a promising culinary destination, Ghana has definitely seen an increase in culinary tours from international travellers, according to Lydia Kekeli Amenyaglo of the Ghana Food Movement.

“Food in Ghana goes beyond mere sustenance; it's a canvas of our history, cultural diversity, creativity and hospitality. Each meal echoes traditions and customs passed down through generations.”

Easy Track Ghana offers food safaris in Accra, which constantly change according to what’s in season and what guests request. Dietaries are catered for, but we recommend you bring an adventurous spirit. See: easytrackghana.com

Minamisanriku 311 Memorial, Miyagi, Japan

Known for its lush wilderness and beautiful coastline, in March 2011 a 9.0 magnitude earthquake led to a major tsunami in this prefecture, located about 300km north of Tokyo.

This intimate yet powerful memorial is a space for reflection and gratitude. Immersive theatre highlights our connection to nature, our reliance upon it and our responsibility to it.

Survivors’ first-hand accounts and artefacts from the aftermath are displayed alongside heartbreaking photos. Visitors can also tour areas near the museum where the effects of the disaster have been preserved. See: m311m.jp/en

Inuit Adventure, Baffin Island, Nunavut (Canada)

123RF An iceberg floating in the waters around Nunavut.

This deep dive into indigenous culture well above the Arctic Circle is an off-the-beaten-path quest in a place that few outsiders have ventured.

In this community of 800 people, trek a path under the midnight sun and slumber next to ice floes in a heated tent. Mush sled dogs, build an igloo the proper way and meet the elders who pass along their stories and their benedictions.

Waters reflect the Northern Lights and narwhal spotting is a thrill akin to discovering a leprechaun. Supported by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, Arctic Bay is an authentic destination that relies on hunting and fishing, arts and crafts, and of course, tourism for its economy. See: destinationindigenous.ca