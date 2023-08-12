Schoonerman drops anchor after a lifetime at sea

David today in his compact rental in Golden Bay, his sailing notebooks always ready to pull out.

Gerard Hindmarsh is a published author who lives in Golden Bay

OPINION: A most modest and quirky man, david has asked me not to reveal his family name in this column.

Nor spell his name with a capital, in keeping with popular 20th Century American beat poet, e.e. cummings, whom he naturally admires.

Now 80, david still refers to himself as a sailor traveller, a true ‘schoonerman’ to his heart. His entire working life has been connected to the sea, starting as an apprentice engineer in the Royal Navy which soon morphed into boatbuilding and delivering yachts including many fine schooner rigs to all the far corners of the world.

All up, his sailing has taken him over 122,000 nautical miles, equivalent to more than five times around the equator. He has a love not only of the great outdoors generally, but of other cultures, literature, and languages too.

As a result, he is fluent in Dutch as well as English, conversational Español, some French and German too. His joy for Arabic evolved from a sextant, learning star and constellation names in that language during his visits to the Middle East and North Africa in the 1970s.

This man’s body is still lithe and wiry, almost like a whippet, but these days, david is quick to admit that his sailing gigs are tailing off.

For now, he finds himself ensconced in a compact rental in Golden Bay and finds it vaguely comfortable after years of bobbing on the briny and sleeping in the ‘womb of mother ocean’ as he calls it.

Supplied In earlier days. David here winning a Trans Tasman Bay yacht race.

His memories are sharp, this man also refers to his meticulously kept notebooks dutifully recording times, places, weather, ships sighted, and peppered through, an assortment of curiously odd but relevant facts.

One of his best times ever entailed daily honing his boardsailing skills in the Chagos and Seychelles archipelagos, the latter one of his three favourite destinations on the planet along with the Azores and New Zealand.

Most unforgettable experience ever for him was being “kidnapped” off Cuba in 1979, when he was aboard the 32m/102' gaff schooner La Violante.

“I had suggested to the skipper we should be 12 miles offshore, but his response dismissed me; 'it's OK. I've been around Cabo San Antonio before’.”

But soon after weighing anchor at Grand Cayman, bound for Florida via Cabo San Antonio, they spotted a sturdy fishing boat dead ahead, coming directly towards them.

“Once abeam, they opened fire across our bow which had me flat on the deck pronto. Fortunately, we were in an iron hull with generous bulwarks, the schooner having been built 1922 in Holland as a private yacht for a French Count.

“After they boarded in their green shirts and yellow scarves, l translated their demands from Español, then attempted to radio the Coast Guard to no avail. Suddenly, the Dutch captain of a passing freighter responded, so here I was now giving him the situation in Dutch. He relayed our plight onto the Coast Guard which resulted in our release the following morning, 14 hours after they boarded.”

Sailing away from that close call, david managed to fall overboard, into the waters of the Bermuda Triangle, but was quickly rescued.

Nothing has ever put him off, plenty of rough seas included, putting his life’s desire for travelling down to a pervading feeling of wanderlust, that strong desire some people get to wander and explore the world.

A Wellington lad, “born in the Roaring Forties”, david was eight when he found his first boat, a sunken dinghy up a creek at a camp along the Kapiti Coast. He begged some chewing gum from his mates to caulk up the cracks. That didn’t work but he was hooked, promptly joining Sea Scouts in Evans Bay to learn the ropes.

From school, he enlisted in the Royal Navy as an apprentice engineer, taking class honours in both basic and specialist naval training which resulted in the offer of a Commission. He also did a 3 month-scuba dive course.

Twice he steamed through the Strait of Taiwan during the Vietnam War, a huge British Naval Ensign displayed over the side declaring their neutrality. He was awarded both the Defence Service Medal and New Zealand Operational Service Medal for his years in the Navy.

But the regimented naval life proved not for him, so he changed to crewing ships of the Merchant Marine fleet. The MV Port Auckland, of the Port Line, a subsidiary of Cunard Line, was one he signed up to in 1968, its regular route Sydney via Melbourne, Port Albany, Capetown, Tenerife, Dunkerque, Antwerp, Vlissingen and Southampton.

Supplied David at the International Wooden Boat Building School at Oulten Broads in England, where he qualified as a boat builder.

When he’d had enough of the big working ships, david took to delivering yachts around the world, and boatbuilding when he wasn’t doing that, in Holland, then Costa Rica. California and Australia.

After he spent a year at the International Wooden Boat Building School in Oulton Broad, England, where he gained his City and Guilds Certificates with distinction and became more serious about building boats, this time in England, Mexico and New Zealand.

He taught sailing here too, as well as in the Caribbean and Newport, Rhode Island. For a time, he also ran cargo across the Pacific and between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and onto many Caribbean islands.

“I finally ended up extricating myself from boat building because of the chemicals and did a year of furniture making at Polytech.”

So followed one of the most enjoyable chapters in his work history - building solid furniture with West Coast grown oak and elm among others.

He went to produce many William Morris designs : Morris Chair and Foot Stool, and several other of his designs. But in between these projects, yacht deliveries continued to take up much of his time.

Around 2016, david worked out he had visited more than 100 countries over all seven continents including all the Americas - Nova Scotia down to Tierra del Fuego – all except the three Guianas. He has rounded of all three Great Capes of the Southern Ocean– Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn.

The seas he has sailed through tally up as the Tasman Sea, Coral Sea, East China Sea, Inland Sea of Japan, Timor Sea, Java Sea, Laccadive Sea, Arafura Sea, Sea of Cortez, Sargasso Sea, Tyrrhenian Sea, Ionian Sea, Black Sea, Adriatic, Baltic, the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

Supplied The life of a travelling sailor, David here with Jan who joined him in Panama.

“I was never in any hurry, or attempting to set any records, it was simply the joy of experiencing different cultures, traditions, food, languages and colourful people along the way.”

In 1976, this resourceful man was recruited by the WHO (World Health Organisation) to help build a low-cost bamboo water pipeline in Costa Rica.

This entailed drilling out the cores with long augers before connecting them with rubber couplings, by far the most effective way of re-establishing water pipelines wiped out in cyclones. In 1986, he did a similar UNDP stint in Ecuador, this time building wooden bridges in line with the country’s desire to reduce their dependence on imported steel and cement.

But it was always sailing that he would go back to, his notebook entries telling it all …

2014; “...40 days at sea, 53 days with stopovers, ... three of us delivered a Hanse 575, 16.7m/57.5' yacht (built in Germany the year before for $5.5m) from Sint Maarten in the Caribbean to Croatia in convoy with a sister ship - always fun. 3 hours on watch/6 off.

“ ... 20 days to Ilha Faial, Horta, from Archipelago Azores 800nm west of Portugal. This ocean passage with Storm Petrels Dolphins and Flying Fish aplenty - one hit my head … whales blowing nearby * crossed several shipping lanes sighting several ships * Yellow Fin Tuna - for sashimi – my favourite seafood, and Dorado.”

These days, david’s ‘voyages’ consist more of an amble up to the Wholemeal Café for his morning cup of coffee, a ritual habit he picked up in seaports. And here this amiable man finds a willing ear to chat with. And how lucky are they, to be enthralled by stories of the sea and sailing the world’s oceans.