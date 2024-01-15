Is Fiji Airways really the best airline in the region? We put it to the test

Fiji Airways is an impressive airline. Not only does it fly multiple times a day to Auckland, but it’s the only airline that offers a year-round service to Wellington and Christchurch.

It’s also won a host of accolades, including being named the best airline in the region at the World Airline Awards, beating out the likes of Air New Zealand and Qantas.

But how good is the airline, really?

The route

Nadi to Christchurch.

Brook Sabin/Stuff We travelled on a 737 Max 8.

Check-in

I love Fiji Airways’ resort check-in – it’s a game changer. In Denarau, the Sofitel, Sheraton and Hilton have check-in desks. That means you can check out of your room, walk a few steps, and check in for your Fiji Airways flight all in one swoop. You leave your bags there, then head straight to the airport and through security.

The lounge

The flagship Fiji Airways Premier Lounge in Nadi is impressive. It has excellent barista coffee, lots of delicious meal choices, oodles of space and is beautifully designed. What more could you want?

Brook Sabin/Stuff Hotel check-in was simple and quick.

The plane

A 737 Max 8.

The seat

I’m in 14A, the first row of Economy, just behind the Business Class seats.

Time in the air

Just on four hours. We take off and land on time.

The entertainment

The airline offers a mix of new releases and classics, all for free. It’s certainly enough to keep you entertained for the short flight. In Economy, you have a 10-inch monitor and there’s also wi-fi onboard, but you need to pay for full surfing rights.

Brook Sabin/Stuff My meal for the breakfast service.

The food

I love the airline’s food because it always feels homemade rather than mass-manufactured. We have the choice of a savoury breakfast of scrambled eggs, hash browns and sausage or a bread and butter pudding with berry compote alongside a muffin, yoghurt and fruit. I went for the latter, and it was very tasty.

The service

Exceptional. From the first “bula” to the final farewell, Fiji Airways staff always feel like they’re greeting family rather than passengers. Best of all, it feels like your holiday continues on the plane.

The verdict

Fiji Airways deserves its recent accolade. And with regular direct flights from Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland – with food included in all fares – it’s a great choice.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Fiji Airways Lounge is one of my favourites.

The frequency

Fiji Airways flies up to four times a week direct to Christchurch, up to three times a week direct to Wellington, and multiple times daily into Auckland. See: fijiairways.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Fiji Airways.