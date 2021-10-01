In a theme park, far, far away, Disney announces opening date for Star Wars hotel

As Walt Disney World in Florida, US gets ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Friday, the theme park giant announced some news looking forward: It’s immersive Star Wars-themed hotel will open to the public March 1.

The highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy ride will open next year, too.

Called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive experience will put guests in what will feel like a space vessel.

They will sometimes be in the middle of the action and can choose roles that will affect what happens during their two-night stay.

Walt Disney ResortS Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be an immersive experience.

General bookings open October 28 for the hotel located near Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

It will operate much like a cruise ship, including meals and entertainment with a hefty price tag of US$4809 (NZ$6962) for two and US$5999 (NZ$8684) for a family of four.

Walt Disney ResortS Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open for bookings later this month.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will debut at Epcot in 2022, Disney announced Thursday.

It will be the first ride at Walt Disney World to feature characters from the Marvel Universe. Disney has said the ride would be one of the world’s longest enclosed roller coasters.

- Tampa Bay Times