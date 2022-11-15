'The voyeur suite': Traveller surprised by shower in US hotel room

One traveller has shared his confusion at one element of his hotel room in the US.

Even though you can often look at photos of hotels online before you book a room, sometimes they can still surprise us with nifty little features you weren't expecting.

﻿But one traveller has shared his confusion at one element of his hotel room in the US that some people believe isn't ideal.

"The shower in my hotel is a glass cube in the centre of the room," the hotel guest wrote alongside a photo of ﻿the 'bathroom' in question posted to Reddit.

In the comments, he revealed he had been staying ﻿at Hotel Goodwin in Beloit, Wisconsin, described on its website as "a chic, classic hotel with a mixture of history and modern luxury".

"Each room is distinctive with art, turntables, unique records & more!" the site reads.

﻿The website also confirms that some of the rooms include a "three-sided glass shower enclosure" and "rainforest-like shower head".

While the original poster thought the feature was "mildly interesting", the photo received over 4000 comments, with many less convinced.

﻿"The voyeur suite," one person quipped.

"I wonder how often someone slams into it when heading to the washroom groggy in the middle of the night," another person queried.

"Not a room for friends to casually share," was another comment.

One didn't like the idea at all, writing: "I've stayed in hotels with family so many times (and shared a double bed with my sister, my aunt, my mom, etc), so I would be soooo mad if I saw this﻿."

While others revealed they, too, had been in a hotel room with a similar shower element.

"I stayed in a room like this in Florence. I was traveling with my teens and none of us wanted to see each other naked. Everyone had to exit the room every night while we each showered. Really annoying then. Funny now," one person wrote.

Just last month, another person shared a photo of their own hotel room that also featured a bathroom surrounded by glass.

﻿Though they eventually worked out there was a button to frost the screen.

Meanwhile, some loved the idea.

"Can't believe everyone is talking about how much they hate this, I think it's amazing. Would love to stay in a room like this on vacation. Would be different if the toilet was in something like that, but for the shower I think it's super neat," one said.

