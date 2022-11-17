Too exclusive for all-inclusive: Why are Kiwis and our hotels and resorts allergic to going all-in?

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: If you’ve ever seen a group of cruising Kiwis at the ship’s buffet restaurant, you can probably witness a small (*actually, not that small) sub-set of the population making up for lost time.

So rare are the all-inclusive options in our neck of the woods, that you’ll hear high praise in the queue for reconstituted eggs, too-pink sausages and stale croissants. “And it’s all free, take as much as you want”.

My mate back home recently shared his wife’s strategy for making the most of luxury hotel breakfast buffets in Langkawi (don’t waste your time on bread or sparkling water – straight to the crab, please), but he had nothing to add when I suggested the entire thing could be extended to lunch and – get this – dinner, drinks and activities too. They’d been missing out.

I used the term “full board” and was met with a blank stare. Did he think it was a surfing move? But head beyond Australasia and the South Pacific and all-inclusives become very normalised. Seen as retro, even.

123RF Industry studies from all-inclusive hotspots like Egypt, Turkey, the Caribbean, Mexico and Spain indicate a love-hate relationship between the all-inclusive acolytes and the tourism industry at-large.

I’ve seen guests on full-board stays in the Caribbean having just coffee and a piece of fruit to start the day – not even a smuggled muffin to-go. Truly odd behaviour from people too used to having it all.

It’s hard enough to forage a free breakfast at a New Zealand hotel (“Have you seen the price of eggs at New World? No way, mate”) let alone give thought to setting up a meal plan to keep guests fed and watered throughout their stay. Too hard, too expensive, far too ripe for buffet abusers (see above).

When it comes to lunch, dinner and drink in between, New Zealand’s hotel hosts have very much adopted a “make own way” approach. Only the remote luxury resorts of the country offer fully-catered options, and there’s not a bain-marie in sight. It doesn’t really fit with the aesthetic.

I’d have thought, maybe as a point of difference the budget all-inclusive might have a place in our Down Under accommodation offering – we are the home of the $2 sausage sizzle, after all – but there seems to be little appetite for it.

Homegrown tourists barely know of it, and know the local places to get a good flat white and dinner, and the international arrivals, well, they don’t come to Aotearoa for a budget break.

Even as the new Gen-Z travellers TikTok their ‘Here’s Everything I Ate In A Day At Our Greek Island All-Inclusive’, perhaps full-board stays are not all they’re cracked up to be.

An ‘us vs them’ mentality prevails whereby tourists spend less overall and what cash they splash is mainly spent within the resort gates or on vessel decks. Local businesses barely get a look-in.

It’s not just down to quantity, though. You’re far from experiencing the best of a destination when you’re locked into a false economy of an all-inclusive, and too bloated and gluttonous to venture into the more-exciting hinterland.

There are obvious benefits to leaving your holiday abode after breakfast. The best saltfish in Antigua wasn’t found in my fly-and-flop all-inclusive, my best memories of St Petersburg weren’t on the cruise’s free city tour.

OK, sure it’s hard to argue with free cocktails by the pool, but they are priced into your rate and it’s a law of diminishing returns (and diminishing likelihood of being functional the next day).

If New Zealand’s inbound self-catering tourists were locked into the same meal plans and drinks packages like many cruise hordes are, they wouldn’t supplement the tills of Kiwi cafes, bars, vineyards and restaurants that make our little corner of the world a culinary delight.

I often rattle off a hit-list of the best of these to Brits about to head on holiday to New Zealand, and not once have I recommended a must-eat meal from a Kiwi hotel lobby. All-inclusive or not, that’s a good thing.