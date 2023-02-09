Chateau Tongariro is closed, but here are five other heritage places to stay in

The hotel will officially shut its doors from February 5 after the hotel infrastructure no longer meets safety standards. Video first published February 5 2023.

The closure of the iconic Chateau Tongariro has provoked an outpouring of tributes and reminiscing.

The landmark heritage building set within Tongariro National Park offered a unique experience in New Zealand.

But a number of factors including the significant cost of meeting seismic safety standards meant the owners have decided to sell.

There are hopes that potential investors could come along and save the “huge jewel in our crown”, as Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton puts it, but in the meantime here are five other landmark buildings to get your heritage fix.

Supplied Book a waterfront room at The Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell.

The Duke of Marlborough Hotel, Northland

You can’t get much more heritage in New Zealand than the hotel with the slogan: “Refreshing rascals and reprobates since 1827.”

From its more rough-and-ready days as ‘Johnny Johnstons Grog Shop’, the current building from 1875 is the third on the site after the previous two burnt down.

Dominating the waterfront in the country’s first capital of Russell (Kororāreka), this icon offers the perfect place to watch the world go by, or simply sip cocktails while the water laps nearby.

There’s a range of accommodation on offer from the Waterfront Room ($450 per night) with a balcony to lord over the riff-raff to the more modest Small Rooms ($170).

theduke.co.nz

Supplied Art Deco Masonic Hotel wears its royal connections proudly.

Art Deco Masonic Hotel, Hawke’s Bay

It’s not often you can say you slept in the same bed as the late Queen Elizabeth II, but you can cross that off your royal bingo card at this Napier institution.

She stayed here in 1954 and this Grand Dame of Hawke's Bay hospitality wears its royal connections proudly.

There's a Royal Suite, royal insignias, and royal pictures abound. The Queen wasn’t the only monarch connection to drop by as the Duke & Duchess of York (who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother) also stayed in 1927.

The hotel offers the usual choice of suites, king- and queen-size rooms (from around $159 in low season). And for those in a large group, there’s the Art Deco Apartment (around $500 in July-August).

masonic.co.nz

Supplied Martinborough Hotel was built in 1882.

Martinborough Hotel, Wairarapa

‘A beautiful old girl full of charm and quirks’ is how Martinborough Hotel calls itself, and it is easy to see why.

History is baked into the foundations here. Built in 1882 and sitting proudly in the centre of bustling Martinborough, the hotel was once a stopping off point for workers on the huge sheep stations in the region.

Then Wairarapa became the foodie and wine destination it is today, giving the ‘old girl’ another lease of life as a cuisine centre.

There are 20 rooms to choose from, with nine Heritage Suites ($339) or Rooms ($289) in the original 1882 building and the rest at the Petit Hotel Suites adjacent to the main hotel.

Otahuna Lodge Otahuna Lodge was built in 1895.

Otahuna Lodge, Canterbury

One for those with deeper pockets, this slice of Victorian heritage is like stepping back in time to a different era.

Originally built in 1895 for Sir Heaton Rhodes and his wife Jessie, this landmark estate is protected by a Category One listing from the New Zealand Historic Places Trust.

Guests can enjoy the many different gardens, as well as the lake and a swimming pool, which all should work up an appetite for the four-course ‘farm-to-table’ degustation dinner which is included in the room rate.

Rooms start around $2000 a night between May and September, or visitors can enjoy the dining-only option at $225 which includes pre-dinner drinks with canapés, a 4-course dinner, and one bottle of premium wine from the Lodge Cellar (for every two guests).

otahuna.co.nz

Brook Sabin/Stuff Larnach Castle is New Zealand’s only castle.

Larnach Castle, Otago

While guests can’t stay in New Zealand’s only castle, the alternatives in the grounds and nearby are just as impressive.

With stunning views of the Otago Peninsula and surrounded by a garden rated by the New Zealand Gardens Trust as one of international significance, Larnach Castle is a must-visit in the region.

There’s a range of accommodation offerings: Camp Estate, a five-star manor house situated 500 metres from Larnach Castle gate ($540 a night), Larnach Lodge, four-star B&B luxury within the grounds of the castle ($330), or a Stable Stay in a 150-year-old Category 1 listed historic building ($170).

To ultimately feel like the lord and lady of the manor, try the dining option inside the castle itself at $85pp.

larnachcastle.co.nz