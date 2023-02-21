Love planes? Eight aircraft you can spend the night in

Luxury accommodation openings in Bali don’t often make worldwide headlines, but a new offering on a clifftop on the Indonesian holiday island has taken flight lately thanks to its rather unusual setting.

The reason? The two-bedroom villa is in a converted Boeing 737 aircraft.

The likes of CNN, Daily Mail and Business Insider have written about the development near Nyang-Nyang beach from Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin.

Here’s a look at both it and seven other aircraft that aviation fans can spend the night in.

expedia A rendering of the Bali accommodation, which will open in April.

Boeing 737

Where: Private Jet Villa by Hanging Gardens, Bali, Indonesia.

History: The jet was once owned by Mandala Airlines, which went bust in 2014. The plane was set for the scrapyard in China until Demin stepped in to buy it in 2021.

Now: Made for the ‘gram, this villa has a swimming pool, fire pit, and two bathrooms. The inside has been completely transformed with little of the old jet left. The cockpit is now home to a circular stone bathtub.

Cost: This isn’t cheap. It will cost US$7300 a night once it opens in April ... that’s about NZ$11,700.

The details: expedia.co.id

SUPPLIED The accommodation up the front of the old Bristol Freighter.

Bristol Freighter

Where: A lot, lot closer to home – Woodlyn Park in Otorohanga.

History: NZ5906 arrived in NZ in the early 1950s and was one of the last Allied aircraft flown during the Vietnam War. It was even hit by ground fire while flying in Indonesia in 1965. After the war, it became a freighter and then eventually a restaurant at Waihi Beach airfield in 1994. That didn’t last and it was bought in 2001 by Barry Woods, who set up Woodlyn Park.

Now: The cockpit and fuselage, cargo hold and tail, have been converted into two self-contained units which each can sleep up to four. There are ensuite bathrooms with shower and toilet, as well as living/eating areas with kitchenettes.

Cost: $215 per couple, per night for the cockpit and $200 for tail.

The details: woodlynpark.co.nz

SUPPLIED Jacuzzi and infrared sauna on Vliegtuigsuite Teuge.

Ilyushin 18

Where: Vliegtuigsuite, Teuge, Netherlands

History: Built in 1960, this Soviet-era turboprop belonged to Interflug, the national airline of East Germany and was the aircraft of choice for German Democratic Republic bigwigs, flying to the likes of Cuba, China and Vietnam. After Germany’s reunification, it then became a Greek restaurant before it was bought in 2007 and transported to its current location at Teuge Airport.

Now: The plane has been converted into a luxury suite for two guests and has some high-end trimmings like a Jacuzzi, infrared sauna, and three flat screen televisions.

Cost: Prices start at €365 a night, that’s just over NZ$625, and includes a luxury breakfast.

The details: vliegtuighotel.nl/en

SUPPLIED The plane is a jumbo jet model 747-212B from 1976.

Boeing 747

Where: Jumbo Stay, Stockholm, Sweden

History: Originally built for Singapore Airlines in 1976, the 747-212B was later bought by Pan Am and then Swedish airline Transjet, which went bust in 2002. It was saved from the scrapheap by businessman Oscar Diös and since 2008 the plane has been sat at the entrance to Arlanda airport.

Now: There are a total of 33 bedrooms ranging from dorms to ensuite, and can accommodate up to 76 people. There is also a conference room on the upper flight deck.

Cost: The dorm rooms start at SEK450, or $70 a night. It goes up to SEK1895, or $290 for the ‘Black Box’ double bed ensuite.

The details: jumbostay.com

SUPPLIED The 727 on the left and inside the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 on the right.

Boeing 727 and a McDonnell Douglas MD-80

Where: Hotel Costa Verde, Quepos, Costa Rica

History: Two options are available here in the jungles of Costa Rica. A 1965 Boeing 727, used by the likes of South Africa Air and Avianca Airlines (Colombia), was saved from the plane graveyard and transported to Quepos and positioned more than 15 metres in the air. The McDonnell Douglas MD-80 originally belonged to defunct airmail company Aéropostale and flew between France and South America.

Now: Both aircraft have been decked out in wood panelling. The 727 has two bedrooms and a private terrace to observe the nearby monkeys and sloths. The MD-80 fuselage is now a cosy Cockpit Cottage for two and can be accessed by a hanging suspension bridge.

As a bonus, the hotel complex is also the site of an old C-123 Fairchild cargo plane which has been converted into a pub and restaurant.

Cost: Prices start at US$274 (NZ$440) for the Cockpit Cottage, plus a 13% sales tax. The 727 is US$495 (NZ$795), also with that sales tax.

The details: costaverde.com

SUPPLIED The Lockheed Jetstar model of aircraft was popular amongst the well-to-do in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Lockheed Jetstar and an Airbus A319

Where: Apple Camping, Wales.

History: Another with two aviation options is this Welsh campsite. The Lockheed Jetstar model of aircraft was popular amongst the well-to-do in the late 1960s and 1970s including the likes of Elvis Presley. The Airbus A319 was delivered to PrivatAir in 2003, before spells with Air Canada and Air Malta, and finally at Etihad. It was in service until 2017 but in 2020 it was broken apart and the fuselage found itself in a field in Wales.

Now: A rarity amongst other plane accommodations on offer here is that the cockpit of the Lockheed Jetstar is pretty much still intact and even comes with an Xbox 360 with flight games that you can play whilst sitting in the pilot seat. It has a double bedroom attached to the rear of the plane and a single bed behind the cockpit.

The A319 is an entirely self-contained unit for two with an open-plan living room and bedroom.

Cost: Prices for both the Lockheed Jetstar and the A319 start from £179 ($345) per night for two people.

The details: applecamping.co.uk