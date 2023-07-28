Is your hotel room up to scratch? Nine things to check out on check in

This Brisbane hotel is so good, it's worth the trip to Australia just to spend a night here.

If you are looking forward to the day that R2D2 delivers a club sandwich to your room, you may have to wait a little longer.

While some hotels in Japan and Korea have embraced robot room service, most are looking to smaller tweaks to deliver a more modern – and sustainable – guest experience.

Keep an eye out for these changes next time you check in.

Keyed up

The days of plastic key cards are numbered. Some hotels are switching to more planet-friendly materials (cue the wooden swipe card); others are ditching cards altogether, enabling check ins via mobile phone. One less thing to carry, one less thing to lose.

Welcome home

Is your room happy to see you? Many hotels use energy-saving sensors that turn the lighting on when you walk in and switch it off after you leave. Curtains may also auto-close after you leave and sweep open on your return, for that warm welcome effect. Next up: lighting that automatically adjusts as the day progresses, brighter in the day, moodier in the evening. Saves electricity, ups the mood.

Power up

One quick way to judge how up to date your hotel is: check the power points. You want plenty of power points, both standard and USB, at a reasonable height, so you don’t have to get on your hands and knees to plug in your laptop. The new gold standard is universal power points that make adaptors redundant.

Clean sweep

No surprise that mini-bottles of body wash and shampoo are being replaced by more planet-friendly larger versions. What is surprising is how many hotels are yet to make the change.

Screen time

Speaking of showers: the dreaded open-plan room, with only a clear screen between bedroom and bathroom, has thankfully fallen out of favour. If your otherwise up-to-date hotel still has one, check for a switch: these days many include a privacy setting that turns the glass opaque.

Smooth operator

Puzzled by the mirror hanging where a TV usually sits? Point the remote, and you will discover it turns into a TV screen thanks to mirror display technology. Don’t be surprised if you find the menu full of streaming services, either: cable channels are falling out of favour.

Mini-bars go maxi

This can go one of two ways. Some hotels now leave the mini-bar empty for guests to fill with their own goodies, which we love. Just as impressive: hotels that stock only local brands, cutting transport emissions while supporting small business.

Rehydration station

Ahead-of-the-curve hotels are replacing those complimentary plastic bottles of water with a more streamlined option: a filtered water tap that delivers both cold and hot water.

Staying in touch

Want room service, an extra pillow or your shoes buffed? No need to dial nine if your room is equipped with an iPad that lets you send messages to staff and also control the temperature and lighting. For extra efficiency, some hotels put you in touch with staff via WhatsApp. Full marks go to hotels that lend every foreign guest a phone equipped with free wi-fi to use as they explore the town.

