Five of the best hotels in Wellington

Situated in the old Harcourts building, the DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington is perfectly placed to explore the capital.

Here are some the best hotels the capital has to offer.

The very eclectic QT Wellington.

QT, Wellington

The QT is sophistication, glamour, and a lot of cool madness. In QT fashion, the hotel is a homage to Wellington's vibrant streets and teeming art community.

The non-chain chain provides tailored experiences for its guests, as each location reflects the neighbourhood it sits in. See qthotels.com/wellington

DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington.

DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington

The DoubleTree by Hilton Wellington is situated in the historic T&G building, built in 1928 in the Chicago architectural style.

The seven-storey, 106-room property straddles Lambton Quay and Grey Street, though with an understated entrance, you’d be forgiven for not spotting it until the last minute. See hilton.com/en/hotels/wlgntdi-doubletree-wellington.

The very elaborate reception at the Naumi Studio Hotel.

Naumi Studio Hotel Wellington

Occupying the old CQ space at 213 Cuba Street, the Singapore-owned Naumi brand has been quietly beavering away over the last year or so, radically updating the 116-room property.

From the Cuba St side, the hallway to the reception initially looks like a standard entrance to some sort of lawyer’s office. It is only as you get closer that the full colour palate hits you across the face like a hot slice of Tommy Millions pepperoni pizza. See: naumihotels.com/studiowellington

InterContinental Wellington: Head to the third floor for the pool, gym and spa.

InterContinental Wellington

A luxury hotel that’s played host to the All Blacks, Scarlet Scarlett Johansson, Hillary Clinton and One Direction was never going to be ordinary.

The nine-storey InterContinental Wellington, located between Featherston Street and the waterfront, can definitely be filed under “Special”. See wellington.intercontinental.com.

Oaks Wellington's executive king room.

Oaks Wellington

Oaks Wellington is in the heart of the city on Courtenay Place. The building housing the former Ford vehicle assembly plant was built in 1922, and has been transformed into a 226 room, nine-storey hotel.

Some rooms offer views of the city, Mount Victoria and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. There's also a gym, restaurant - Oak & Vine - and bar. See oakshotels.com

