Room review: Hilton, Auckland should take a bow

For a behemoth international hotel brand, Auckland’s Hilton is surprisingly familial. In fact, the staff there are like one big family.

The place

Like a big white cake floating on the sea - a bombe Alaska? - the Hilton might have just about the best posse in Auckland.

Looking out to sea from the comfortable position of a gradual recline in a fluffy nest of a bed, I might have been on some cruise liner.

Fortunately, I was blessedly terra firma. No no, the cruising life is not for me.

The aptly named Bow Suite five floors up is supposed to emulate a ship and in fact had cruise ships mooring up alongside the hotel in those heady days before a global pandemic.

In their absence, the view of the harbour was uninterrupted.

I may have missed the buzz of the America’s Cup by a week (another blessing) but the harbour was like an aquatic Piccadilly Circus with sailboats, commuter ferries and cargo ships puttering in and out of the dock.

I was advised to set my alarm for sunrise. It’s that good, they said.

They were right. The event is best described in a picture. Words won’t cut it. But it was so beautiful I got up the second precious morning of a guaranteed sleep in to see it again.

Bess Manson/Stuff Sunrise from The Hilton, Auckland

The room

I’ve had flats smaller than this Suite. Umm, I’ve had digs smaller than the bathroom!

A comfortably curved room 15m if it’s an inch with floor to ceiling windows giving way to a wrap around balcony. Not bad.

Elegant lounging space, massive bed, office space, room to do the tango if you felt like it.

That said, for such an impressive room, it’s odd that the bedside tables, wardrobe and drinks cabinet were pretty tired looking.

The bathroom. Oh yes, - a tub, a huge shower, double basins. But it’s the dunnie that did it with its impossibly generous views. Pull the blind down if you must but no one’s looking at you all the way up there in nirvana.

The toiletries were cracking. I’m one of those cheapskates that feels the need to bag a free shower cap, so you can imagine my glee at finding Crabtree & Evelyn goodies ripe for the taking.

No Netflix here (a pity) but loads of channels to surf. I took my book out to the balcony and pretended to read while I listened to the Jersey Boys cast rehearse for their media gig downstairs and watched the TV crew doing take after take of a spontaneous presentation on the visiting show.

The service

A knock at the door on my first night heralded good things - a bloke delivering a plate of handmade chocolates and a bottle of fizzy water. I was in the throes of giving some pinot a nudge but had the choccies as a pre-dinner snack.

I got talking to Lito who came to clean the room. He’s worked at the Hilton for 13 years. He points to a cargo ship moored in the distance and says he worked as a midshipman aboard her back in the day.

supplied/Stuff Gustavo Concha, the Hilton's chief concierge.

Gustavo Concha, the hotel’s chief concierge, also sailed into Auckland Harbour and decided to stick around.

He was aboard the Chilean Navy vessel, the Esmeralda, in 1989 and now works a stone’s throw from where he first docked.

He’s been here as concierge for 20 years now. The stuff he’s been asked, the things he’s seen - “I could write a book,” he says.

He recalls a honeymooning couple who asked if he could arrange a three-day tour of the country.

He hired them a plane, organised a whistle-stop tour and had them back 72 hours later.

Another couple asked if he could arrange for them to be married within 24 hours. Childsplay!

He got a celebrant, organised a wedding feast and rustled up as many staff as he could to throw a proper wingding.

Many of the staff have been here for years. Menz has been on the door for near on 19. Fred for 11. Gustavo says the crew are like one big happy family.

The food

The first night I was firmly ensconced in situ so ate in my room.

Room service food is as good as its club sandwich. This one was a corker - generous fillings, crisp french fries and extra condiments. Happy days.

All feelings of imposter syndrome had vanished by the time I was eating my breakfast of granola muesli, coconut yoghurt and apple compote at the table out on the balcony. Yes, I had arrived.

Bess Manson/Stuff Dinner at The Hilton's Fish is a good idea.

By the next morning’s herb omelette I was considering what it must be like to be a hotel resident. Margaret Thatcher had it made at the Ritz in London.

That night, after an evening tipple at Bellini Bar - a knock-your-socks-off martini to whet the whistle - I headed upstairs to Fish, the in house hotel restaurant.

Joined by a couple of old friends we set about ordering up a storm.

Jacob was our plaid-suited waiter, a young man as cheery as they come.

He’s been here five years working while he studied for a degree, which he got a few weeks back - cue an applause from us and nearby diners.

Wednesday night was low-key at Fish but there were enough diners to give it a good vibe. The views from more floor to ceiling windows is all the decor you need - twinkly lights, pristine harbour.

“I couldn’t find an office with a better view,” Jacob says, really selling it now.

So to the grub. We take the trevally sashimi with pickled wasabi, rhubarb and braised turnip; snapper with the best risotto I’ve tasted (saffron and clam), fish and chips jazzed up with tomato madras relish; housemade pasta caponata, goats curd and pistachio. Yummo!

We washed it down with at least one bottle of The Landing Chardonnay (2019), possibly two.

Stepping out

After filling our boots at Fish we found ourselves a few hundred metres down on the Viaduct. We ducked into Danny Doolan’s, a gin joint absolutely jumping with a band pumping out some good covers. A heaving dance floor, a couple of beers. A good night all round.

The following evening, donned in the hotel issue white dressing gown and slippers, I headed to the famous glass sided pool only to find it was under repair. Boo! I checked out the well-equipped gym. Pretty comprehensive, but it was a beautiful night so I took a jog around the Viaduct instead.

There’s plenty going on around these here parts. The Shucker Brothers in the Ferry Building, (West Side, 99 Quay St) is an excellent spot to watch the ferries come and go while chowing on some oysters, though the winning dish is the trevally ceviche on squid ink tostada.

BESS MANSON/Stuff The beaches at Devonport are a short ferry ride away from Downtown Auckland.

My last day, on Gustavo’s recommendation, I took a ferry to Devonport. There’s a decent walk around some golden sand beaches. Good swimming in warm waters. And some pretty excellent squid and a Peroni at the Devon on the Wharf just outside the ferry terminal.

The highlight

The views - a cruise without having to leave our shores; the staff, Gustavo and Co, you guys make the hotel experience sing.

The lowlight

The pool is closed till further notice, but Gustavo reckons it could be open as soon as mid-April.

The verdict

Location is a winner. Whether you stay in the wallet-cringing Bow Suite or the reasonable room-with-a-view, the Hilton is a brilliant place to base yourself for an Auckland jaunt. For a weekend away, do a John and Yoko and have a bed-in.

The essentials

Rooms at the Hilton range from $289 for a Guest Room to $907 for the Bow Suite. The Relaxation Suite will set you back $1319. The hotel is offering a Celebrations Package (from $319), which includes a Deluxe Harbour View Room, sparkling wine and cheese platter at Bellini, breakfast for two, valet parking and free wi-fi.

The writer was a guest of the Hilton.