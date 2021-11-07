The best places to escape the crowds this summer

Forget big hotels and crowded spaces, here's where you can find a little solitude this summer.

Covid-19 has turned travel on its head. The thought of cramming into a cruise ship or packed hotel doesn't have the allure it once did.

Many of us go on holiday to escape the daily grind, and as Covid-19 spreads around the country, escaping crowded holiday spots is likely to become increasingly attractive.

Here are some of our favourite places where you can do just that.

Adults-only luxury

Brook Sabin/Stuff Pipinui Point lets you experience a side of Wellington’s coast few people get to see.

Wellington is home to a spectacular new cliff-side adults-only retreat, with views across the Cook Strait.

Pipinui Point sits on the outer edge of an enormous 1600 hectare coastal farm, with breathtaking views over to the South Island.

The retreat is designed for up to four adults to enjoy no matter what the weather.

On a rough windy day, you can watch a storm unfold next to the fire. On a clear day, take a walk along the cliff-side track to experience the majesty of this remote coastline.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Pipinui Point is home to one of the country’s most spectacular outdoor baths.

However, no matter the weather, you'll want to push the secret button next to the TV.

This automatically fills the outdoor bath, which will be ready for you to jump in at the end of a short boardwalk.

A slice of the tropics

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Little Greenie at Golden Bay Hideaway.

Tucked away at the southern end of Golden Bay, near the Abel Tasman National Park, is Golden Bay Hideaway – a series of private eco-retreats nestled in native bush.

There are five options to choose from, including the “Tiny Greenie” which is an impressive tiny house with two queen beds on different levels. The Hippy House harks back 20 years when some of the region's colourful characters started building an elaborate place to call home. It's been restored and now looks like a miniature mansion with rooms on multiple levels – perfect for a family gathering.

One of the most popular is known as Little Greenie. This is designed for couples, with sweeping views of the coast through floor-to-ceiling glass windows and an outdoor bathtub. But, the most remarkable thing isn't immediately obvious. This is one of the country's top eco-homes, rated nine stars, which means it's almost entirely self-sufficient.

Solar power heats everything, including the floors. Advanced sliding doors preserve energy by sealing the house, and even the walls are made from special bricks that absorb the heat, meaning the retreat hovers at a constant 19 degrees – a welcome respite in the summer months. There is also an advanced odourless composting toilet.

You can enter any of the retreats by using an intercom, and each is separated in its own patch of bush, meaning you won't have contact with any others.

Go wild

Brook Sabin/Stuff Wild Earth Lodge has stunning views.

Have you ever heard of Makarora? This little slice of mountainous paradise is found near the southern end of the Haast Pass between the West Coast and Wānaka.

The small community is fringed by Mt Aspiring National Park and is a launchpad for some excellent walks.

Base yourself at the Wild Earth Lodge, with spectacular views of the Wilkin Valley – and its looming mountains – right at your front door. A night here is also a great pitstop on your way between Queenstown and the West Coast. Best of all, the only crowds in this part of the world are of the four-legged variety: cows and sheep.

Thunderbirds are go

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Cave at Crab Cove is adults-only.

There's no better way to escape the crowds than heading underground, and you can do that – quite literally – in the Far North.

The Cave at Crab Cove is found north of the Bay of Islands, nestled in a private bay.

The cave is built into the side of the hill, like a miniature version of Thunderbirds, and is full of surprises: you'll find a bottle of wine on arrival, sauna, huge double shower, private beach and deck overlooking a stunning coastal vista.

If you've ever been to the Greek island of Santorini – with its little cave hotels poking out of the cliffs – this feels like a very Kiwi version.

One of Northland's best-undiscovered walks is nearby too. The Mahinepua Peninsula track is like walking the spine of a dragon – lying out into the ocean – with staircases taking you along the ridgeline to discover a series of empty beaches.

Camp like royalty

Brook Sabin/Stuff Clifton Glamping is one of the country’s best.

Tucked away on one of the oldest working farms in New Zealand is a luxury glamping escape that feels fit for royalty.

Clifton Glamping is located at Cape Kidnappers, less than half an hour from Napier.

You'll be given a code to enter the gate, and follow treasure hunt-like instructions to check yourself in.

The luxury touches include rattan chandeliers, a large wardrobe for storing your belongings, fresh flowers and plants inside the tent and an indoor fire to keep warm in those colder months.

This is glamping for those who don't want to sacrifice comfort; it has a flush toilet, and you can even order a delicious food platter to make dinner effortless.

Four excellent wineries are a five-minute drive away, but Clifton Glamping has done everything so well, you won't want to leave. And local wine can be found just a few steps away in the fridge.

On track to unwind

Brook Sabin/Stuff Rockwood Station has a restored train carriage.

Just over an hour from Christchurch, tucked away on a sprawling High Country farm, is one of the South Island's more unusual glamping escapes – an immaculately restored train carriage.

With views of the mountains, and a constant trickle of a nearby river to fall asleep to, The Carriage at Rockwood Station is a place to unwind.

There's a swimming hole for those warm summer days, and two outdoor baths to stargaze on a chilly Canterbury night. This escape has an emphasis on the "glamorous" part of glamping – with a dishwasher, indoor bath and hot shower, alongside your regular flush toilet.

It's also perfect for a family escape, with another double bedroom at the other end of the carriage.

More information:

Pipinui Point starts from $575 per night in low season (May to August) and $775 per night for high season for two people. An additional couple can stay the night in the second bedroom for an additional charge. See: pipinuipoint.co.nz

A night at Golden Bay Hideaway ranges from $135 to $275, with a minimum two-night stay. goldenbayhideaway.co.nz

Wild Earth Lodge from $180 per night. See: wildearthlodge.co.nz

The Cave at Crab Cove ranges from $275 to $350 a night per couple, including breakfast. See: crabcove.co.nz

Clifton Glamping starts from $350 a night with a minimum two-night stay. Grazing boards for dinner start from $120. See: cliftonglamping.co.nz

Rockwood Station The Carriage is $295 a night. See: canopycamping.co.nz

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. The latest travel advice can be found at: covid19.govt.nz.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset

The author was hosted by the various properties mentioned and does photography for Canopy Camping, although any inclusion is on merit.