Cascade Retreat: The secret off-grid cabin hidden in a tiny town in the South Island

The off-grid cabin is found about 10-minutes from the tiny Otago town of Milton.

This luxury log cabin looks like it's straight out of the Canadian hinterland, but instead, it's tucked deep in the South Island. Here, you don't need to worry about coming across bears in the woods - your only worry is which beer to drink.

The place

Cascade Creek Retreat is an off-grid cabin found about 10-minutes from the tiny Otago town of Milton, which is a 40-minute drive southwest of Dunedin.

The cabin sits in a stunning corner of a 2000-acre farm overlooking native bush and has no mobile coverage, tv, or wi-fi – meaning it's the perfect place to switch off.

Brook Sabin/Stuff One of the highlights is the two outdoor baths.

The space

The first thing you notice on walking inside is the incredible workmanship; the retreat is made of 50 enormous hand-peeled Oregon logs which took two years to build. Co-owner Dave Divers was behind the tools, while his wife Janene has a background in tourism, ensuring that every little detail is taken care of for the guest experience.

The remote location doesn't mean luxury has been sacrificed – it feels like you could be in a five-star hotel. It has two bedrooms, a full kitchen with everything you need, a stereo system, an enormous fireplace, and two luxurious outdoor bathtubs – everything runs on solar or gas.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The retreat overlooks native bush.

Grab a wine and jump into the bath before finishing the night next to the roaring fire – it's a recipe for bliss. Best of all, the retreat sleeps up to six, which makes it a great place to catch up with friends and family.

The facilities

You have everything you need for a romantic escape away – this isn't about going to the gym or doing laps in the pool – it’s a place to let the mind rest.

Brook Sabin/Stuff It’s a great spot for a romantic retreat, or catching up with friends.

The food

The cabin is self-catering, with a full kitchen available, including a fridge, gas stove-top and oven. You can also have a self-cook three-course meal ready for you when you check in, or a chef will come and cook for you.

Worth stepping out for

The retreat has several nature walks that range from just a few minutes long to an entire day. If you enjoy biking, you can ride the nearby Clutha Gold Trail, a 73-kilometre cycle track from Roxburgh Dam to the historic mining town of Lawrence. It’s best done over two days, but you can pick a section of the trail to do in one.

One of the region’s highlights is exploring the remote wilderness of the Catlins, with its lush rainforests, mystical waterfalls and dramatic coastline. Nugget Point, the iconic peninsula that is the most photographed spot in the Catlins, is just an hour away by car.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The retreat has two bedrooms and a queen-sized bed that can be pulled down off the wall in the main cabin – sleeping six in total.

The highlight

The artistry of the build; you really feel like you're in a log cabin in Canada. The other highlight is the remoteness of the lodge – without cellphone reception or wi-fi, there is no choice but to switch off.

The lowlight

Only staying one night – it's a long journey there, make the most of it by staying a couple of days.

The verdict

If you need a place to unwind and forget the world for a weekend, this is it.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The retreat is less than an hour’s drive from Dunedin.

More information:

Getting there:

Dunedin Airport is a 45-minute drive away from the retreat. Air New Zealand has services from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with connections across the domestic network. See: airnz.co.nz. Jetstar has flights from Auckland to Dunedin. See: jetstar.co.nz. The lodge is a three-hour drive from Queenstown.

Staying there: Prices start from $395 per night. See: cascadecreekretreat.co.nz

The author's trip was supported by Clutha Development. See: cluthanz.com/visit