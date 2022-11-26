Save & Splurge: Adults-only retreats in NZ for every kind of budget

I went to bed in the middle of nowhere, and woke up surrounded by kangaroos.

Boho Bach, Wellington

Get back to nature at this 1950s bach overlooking Wellington Harbour. It is hidden away in dense bush just 10 minutes from the airport or 20 minutes from the city centre in the middle of Karaka Bay.

It's a steep five-minute walk from the street to the bright blue Boho Bach. The pint-sized house is big enough for one couple and not particularly suitable for children, unless you’re bringing a non-mobile baby under six months and fancy dragging along your own bedding and port-a-cot.

Brook Sabin The outdoor bath has views over the harbour.

Leave the young ones in the capable hands of a caregiver so you can cop views of the harbour – from Makora Island to the Remutaka Ranges – from the large outdoor bath to the soundtrack of birdsong.

From $225 per night. See: canopycamping.co.nz/boho-bach

Little Donkey Bay Villa, Russell

Supplied Bold red furnishings, lime-coloured walls, trees inside and out and fantastic sea views contribute to the specialness of Little Donkey Bay Villa near Russell.

From the owners of now closed boutique hotel Donkey Bay Inn, comes this new secluded adults-only escape in the Bay of Islands.

Little Donkey Bay Villa is tucked away in a lush garden on the same slice of hill, perfectly positioned just five minutes’ drive or 10 minutes’ walk from the summer holiday hotspot of Russell.

The jaw-dropping designer space has room for only two people. Wrap up in the provided kimonos and take in the sea views in front of the fire, or take your pick from two private outdoor baths. Then, take the walkway down to the semi-private beach.

The child-free venue has a minimum three-night stay. From $1000 per night, May to November; from $1500 per night, December to April. See: littledonkeybay.co.nz

The Lindis, Mackenzie

The Lindis Group The Lindis overlooks Ahuriri Valley.

Unless you plan on an exclusive full property buyout (from $4460 for two nights), children under the age of seven aren’t allowed at this ultra-luxury lodge.

Located two and a half hours’ drive from Queenstown or five hours from Christchurch, The Lindis is set on an unforgiving 6500 wild acres overlooking the Ahuriri Valley.

Two master suites and three lodge suites make up the main lodge while three mirrored pods are tucked away in the hill next door with their own private outdoor bathtubs. There’s room for just 16 at any one time.

The on-site fine-dining restaurant offers a refined taste of the South Island, while there is no shortage of activities to fill in your stay. Try clay bird target shooting, archery and e-biking, or explore the surrounding ranges on horseback.

From $1950 per night. See: thelindisgroup.com