The new Sudima Kaikōura proves the town is a destination, not a stopover

The new Sudima Kaikōura opened in October ahead of the busy tourist summer season.

At 5.30am, I threw on my track pants and a warm jumper and popped across the road from my hotel down to the beach.

Someone had placed a collection of round stones polished by the sea along one of the many pieces of driftwood strewn along the stony Kaikōura coastline. I sat on the driftwood bench and looked out at the ocean gently swirling around a collection of rocks at sea, as the golden pink glow of the sunrise began to brighten the sky. Not a soul was in sight as I watched the birth of a glorious day. This was the perfect spot to wake up.

The place

Sudima Kaikōura opened in October, marking the arrival of the town’s first ever 4.5-star hotel ahead of the summer tourist season.

The $35 million 120-room hotel is situated on the esplanade down from the main town centre, with views out to the coast and the postcard-perfect Kaikōura Ranges.

With 70,000 additional visitors expected to come to town each year, the new hotel will offer travellers a chance to stay overnight, rather than only pass through on a stopover. Anecdotally, a couple of coach companies have changed their itineraries to include an overnight stop at the new Sudima.

The hotel also provides employment for more than 40 staff, helping support the local economy from the ongoing impacts of the 2016 earthquake and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jade Alexander The Ocean View Balcony Suite at Sudima Kaikōura is a generously sized room with direct views out to sea.

The space

There’s a strong emphasis on earthy textures and furnishings, complimenting Kaikōura’s natural landscapes and iconic stony beach. Communal areas are decorated with living walls of plants in hydroponic frames. Guest signage is all in te reo Māori, with icons next to the words for translations, rather than being bilingual.

Lush plants in giant pots topped with pebbles are artworks in their own right, as well as local photography prints of the region dotted around the hotel and in guest rooms. Pay attention to the grey carpet in the bar - the design gives the appearance of an outgoing tide.

The room

I stayed in the Ocean View Balcony Suite, a generously-sized king room with private balcony overlooking the Norfolk pine-lined beach. The room has a baggage hold area, small kitchenette station with mini fridge and electric kettle, a large bathroom with rain shower, work desk, two armchairs and coffee table next to the bed, and the balcony with additional outdoor furniture.

An Amazon Echo sits on the bedside table so you can listen to your favourite tunes, or set an alarm via voice activation. Insider tip - set an alarm before sunrise, throw open those curtains and enjoy the view. You won’t want to miss it.

Jade Alexander The restaurant and bar Hiku at the Sudima Kaikōura is a cosy and welcoming space for all.

The amenities

Free guest parking behind the hotel, free high speed wi-fi, conference rooms, a gym and a gated pool area dotted with sun loungers. The infinity pool was awaiting final council consent when I visited, but will look stunning when fully operational.

Sudima hotels include accessible features, including a lower check-in desk at reception, accessible rooms, accessible bathrooms on the first floor, fully trained staff and the bar and restaurant are also fully accessible.

The food

The hotel’s restaurant and bar Hiku is named after the Māori word for ‘whale tail’, recognising the town’s iconic attraction. The bar is a welcoming sun-drenched space with a mix of cognac leather seating and plush armchairs and cosy spots around a fire when the temperatures drop. For a snack, I recommend the smoked fish croquettes, and the crumbed calamari.

Juliette Sivertsen The crayfish tail at Hiku restaurant.

The restaurant is worthy of a visit even if you’re not staying at the hotel. Pick a window table for coastal views, and feast on a delicious menu showcasing New Zealand produce, such as slow roasted lamb shoulder, Cloudy Bay clams and Ōra King salmon.

For a decadent treat, the star of the show is by far the crayfish tail. You can choose your accompanying sauce, but you can’t really beat lashings of butter.

Worth stepping out for

Kaikōura is home to some of the best marine encounters you can have in Aotearoa and famous for its resident and migrating whale populations. Sperm whales are seen year round, and humpbacks, orca, blue whales and southern right whales are spotted at other times of the year. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to spot one from the beach.

Juliette Sivertsen Sperm whales are seen year-round in Kaikōura’s waters.

I couldn’t visit Kaikōura without booking onto a tour with Whale Watch Kaikōura and it was as magnificent as I imagined it to be - seeing the mighty sperm whales dive down to show off their fluke in its all glory, as well as acrobatic dusky dolphins. It’s the best $165 I’ve spent in New Zealand.

Worth staying in for

The crayfish tail at Hiku.

The highlight

The sunrise.

The lowlight

I’ll be honest, I’ve become accustomed to most new hotels including a Nespresso or similar pod coffee machine in the room. In its absence, a coffee plunger would have been ideal.

Essentials

The Ocean View Balcony Suite starts at $500 per night. See: sudimahotels.com

Getting there: Kaikōura is a two and a half hour drive from Christchurch. Alternatively the Coastal Pacific Train travels between Christchurch and Picton, with stops in Kaikōura.

The writer was hosted by the hotel.