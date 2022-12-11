Room review: Outrigger Surin Beach Resort, a stylish stay just metres from one of Phuket's best beaches

The resort sits just a few hundred metres from Hat Surin.

Combine authentic Thai hospitality and a stylish stay from an international hotel brand well-versed in beachy tropical experiences.

The place

Just a few hundred metres from the gentle surf and arcing sandy cove of Hat Surin (Surin Beach), one of Phuket's most stylish new hotels is imbued with the cosmopolitan vibe of Hawaii's well-established Outrigger properties.

Check in amid the hotel's atrium-like reception, enlivened with colourful surfboard art and retro black and white images of Waikiki and Diamond Head, is super-smooth courtesy of the hotel's personalised app. Finally, a good use for QR codes beyond Covid tracing.

The space

Re-imagined and redecorated since Outrigger took over the property formerly known as the Manathai Surin in late 2021, the hotel features a relaxed ambience combining both South Pacific and southern Thailand design influences.

Carol Atkinson Outrigger has 60 rooms and suites.

Private gazebos huddle around the main pool, at its best from midday when Phuket's sunshine is spotlighting shimmering turquoise tiles, and there's an easygoing transition between the main lobby and Nalu Bar & Grill, the Outrigger's signature restaurant.

A subdued soundtrack of smooth beats and softly-spinning ceiling fans means there's no escaping you're definitely on holiday. With just 60 rooms and suites, the Outrigger is also a more personalised boutique option in a destination with several larger hotels.

The room

Very spacious at 50sqm, our plunge pool suite also features a king-size bed and a big bathroom with a bath and walk-in rain-shower.

A private courtyard is best enjoyed with morning sunshine and includes our own compact plunge pool. A first night guest in the plunge pool was a frog doing a few lazy laps, but that was the only time we saw Freddo and any amphibious mates.

The amenities

Carol Atkinson The compact plunge pool.

Refreshingly zingy shampoo and shower gel from Phuket-based Lemongrass House reinforces you're in a tropical southeast Asian country, and lush pool towels are on offer to enjoy the hotel's main pool – conveniently located just outside – or our smaller plunge pool. Linen bathrobes also enhance the hotel's relaxed resort ambience.

The food

Thai and international dishes co-exist on Nalu's concise but diverse menu, with breakfast options including shakshuka baked eggs or coconut porridge with tropical fruit. Coffee comes from Om Koi, fair-trade roasters located near Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

Lunch and dinner dishes include flatbreads, wood-fired roasted miso eggplant and charcoal-grilled Phuket snapper, all prepared on the restaurant's Japanese-style binchotan grill, while a Surin sunset is best observed from Nalu's upstairs bar.

A recommended twilight combo is Nalu's 'JFC', Japanese fried chicken, and a Chalawan pale ale from Phuket's Full Moon craft brewery.

Worth stepping out for

Carol Atkinson Tukta Food & Drink has an elevated location with excellent views along the beach.

Surin Beach is a just short walk away. Across recent years, the beach's sandy arc has been cleared of food stalls and beachside restaurants – they're now more conveniently located on a road just back from the beach – meaning Surin is again one of Phuket's best beaches.

There's decent snorkelling near rocky outcrops at the southern end of the beach, and long-tail boats can be hired to make the short journey around Surin's southern headland to Hat Laem Sing, a compact cove that's very often free of other tourists.

Dining options along Surin Beach include simple beach huts serving up grilled seafood, or more established restaurants with diverse menus of tasty Thai favourites. Tukta Food & Drink has an elevated location with excellent views along the beach. Try the shrimp with lemongrass and chilli, and stop afterwards for dessert of mango and sticky rice at one of Surin's beachside stalls.

Worth staying in for

An afternoon around one of the Outrigger's two swimming pools, or enjoying the experience of a private pool in one of the hotel's plunge pool suites. The Outrigger's new spa and wellness centre is scheduled to open in early 2023.

The highlight

Uniformly friendly and professional service from everyone at the hotel including the check-in team and hospitality staff in the bar and restaurant. Most of them are from around southern Thailand, and after a few lean years for Thai tourism they're all keen to offer an authentic and genuine welcome.

The lowlight

In-room refreshment options are restricted to instant coffee. A Nespresso machine or a coffee plunger would both be welcome additions when easing into another Phuket morning.

The verdict

A friendly and stylish boutique stay just metres from one of Phuket's best beaches.

Essentials

Room rates start from around $230. See: outrigger.com