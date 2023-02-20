The 10 best new hotels and resorts for 2023

On a golden island surrounded by turquoise waters – just a short flight from New Zealand – you'll find one of the best romantic retreats in the world.

MONDRIAN SINGAPORE DUXTON, SINGAPORE

Singapore's cool Duxton Hill is home to Southeast Asia's first Mondrian hotel, swinging open the doors in the first quarter of 2023.

Part of the Ennismore hospitality group that is in turn part of Accor Hotels, the Mondrian brand began its life as a standalone hotel on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, a honeypot for the photogenic who buzzed around its pool bar to see and be seen.

Mondrian The Mondrian Singapore Duxton's glam rooftop bar, complete with infinity pool, is very likely to be another see-and-be seen venue.

Ennismore, known for hotels with distinctive stories behind their look and atmosphere has been expanding the Mondrian brand, including to the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Mondrian Singapore Duxton will have 309 rooms and suites in a combination of a new tower and shophouses in line with Duxton Hill's heritage architecture.

And like its original namesake, the Mondrian Singapore Duxton's glam rooftop bar, complete with infinity pool, is very likely to be another see-and-be seen venue, this time for Singapore's fashionable set.

See sbe.com; accor.com

W SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES

The W Sydney is in the box seat for the continuing evolution of Darling Harbour with the nearby dated Harbourside shopping centre greenlit to give way to a mixed-use development offering luxury apartments and much expanded public space.

But the hotel itself has already transformed the once tourists-only enclave, inhabiting much of the Hassell-designed building dubbed The Ribbon for its magnificent undulating form.

October 2023 is now the projected month for the opening of the striking landmark hotel, delayed three years by numerous issues. The luxury property will offer 585 rooms, a two-storey rooftop bar and infinity pool. It shares the premises with retail space and an IMAX Theatre.

See marriott.com

SIX SENSES ROME, ITALY

Supplied Six Senses Rome inhabits the Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini which dates to the 15th century.

With the 2023 Ryder Cup being played just 17 kilometres from Rome at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, perhaps stylish golf nuts will combine their love of sport with a stay that promotes wellbeing.

Inhabiting Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini which dates to the 15th century on Via del Corso in the heart of the Eternal City, the Six Senses Rome opens early 2023. Amid a beautiful reworking of a gracious building, it's the Six Senses Spa that's the star here, championing the ancient rituals of Roman bathing with three plunge pools themed "the caldarium, tepidarium, and frigidarium", to be used in a routine designed to reduce inflammation.

There's plenty more to please five senses at least: a hammam, meditation rooms, sauna, outdoor yoga deck, fitness centre and five spa treatment rooms.

See sixsenses.com

THE ROYCE HOTEL, MELBOURNE, VICTORIA

Supplied A former luxury car dealership will be reimagined into luxury stay The Royce in Melbourne's in St Kilda.

The area around Melbourne's art deco-classical landmark, the Shrine of Remembrance has been a quagmire of construction since 2018 as the new Anzac Station and associated rail tunnel take shape.

While expected to be done and dusted in 2025, another piece of construction nearby unveils to the public on February 1, a reimagining of another Melbourne art deco landmark, the Royce Hotel.

Formerly Melbourne's first luxury car dealership (with Rolls Royce among the inventory) the 1920s building was redeveloped as a boutique hotel that opened in 2000 but lost its shine in more recent years.

A two-year complete refurbishment aims to bring a golden age style ambience to the heritage-listed building with 94 guest rooms, including 18 suites bearing a sophisticated opulence thanks to much-awarded design studio, SJB. Guests can expect a lavish lobby lounge, bar and grill, library and a ballroom for private events.

See roycehotel.com.au

CAPELLA SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES

Supplied Capella Sydney will be housed in the historic 1915 Department of Education building on Bridge Street.

Capella Hotels and Resorts is a small collection of Asian properties characterised by intimacy, luxury and authentic local character.

Voted number two hotel brand in the world two years running by Travel + Leisure readers, the group is debuting in Australia with Capella Sydney.

Behind the landmark sandstone frontage of the historic 1915 Department of Education building at 22 Bridge Street a stone's throw from Circular Quay, the eight-storey Capella Sydney has 192 guest rooms and suites and three dining and imbibing spaces under a design by Make Architects whose other work includes restoring the facades of Harrods in London.

At Capella Sydney, original features are honoured and highlighted, including a marble-clad foyer in which a seven-metre-tall green wall featuring nearly 70 types of indigenous plants now resides.

See capellahotels.com/sydney

1 HOTEL PARIS, FRANCE

Luxigon 1 Hotel Paris, the 'green lung' of Paris, by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

Tourism in Paris has had much more than its fair share of disruptions in recent years. Notwithstanding, the French capital has bounced back and with the Olympic Games hitting town in 2024 more than 30 new hotels are currently in the pipeline.

The American 1 Hotel group is currently expanding into Europe with properties on the go in Copenhagen, London, Eloundra in Crete and in Paris (it's also opening in Melbourne).

With the group's sustainable ethos front and centre, 1 Hotel Paris is part of a mixed-use wood and metal structure featuring a green rooftop terrace, hanging gardens and a public park, styled as a "green lung" for the area and as an homage to the French capital's private balconies and gardens. It's designed by the esteemed Japanese architect, Kengo Kuma.

See 1hotels.com

LE MERIDIEN MELBOURNE, VICTORIA

Supplied The former Palace Theatre will soon reopen as Le Meridien.

It's a building that has meant much to the cultural life of Melbourne: 20 Bourke Street, was built in the 1850s as a hotel, became a theatre, cinema, then, in the 1980s the Metro nightclub, one of the city's most popular and storied.

From 2023 the site becomes Le Meridien Melbourne, the return of the French hotel name to the Victorian capital (it established the hotel that is now the Intercontinental up the other end of Bourke Street.

The Marriott family property comprises the original art deco facade along with a 12-storey new build designed by Peddle Thorp that includes a showpiece rooftop pool deck.

See le-meridien.marriott.com

PENINSULA ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Supplied The Peninsula Istanbul set along the Bosphorus.

If you really love them, and you happen to be in Istanbul on Valentine's Day, then look no further for a date setting: the long-awaited Peninsula Istanbul is finally opening its doors on February 14.

The 11th property for the privately-owned five-star group has a truly romantic location, sitting right on the edge of the Bosphorus Strait, with a gleaming 25-metre swimming pool out front.

It's a jewel in the new crown of the Turkish capital, the Galataport, a waterfront revitalisation project featuring museums, restaurants, boutiques and a cruise terminal in the harbour district of Karakoy.

The Peninsula Istanbul encompasses four buildings, three of which are protected historical landmarks dating to the early 1900s. They're surrounded by beautifully landscaped flowering gardens – perfect for popping the question. See peninsula.com

KEMPINSKI FLOATING PALACE, DUBAI

Supplied Kempinski Floating Palace features 12 two-storey villas that can cast away for privacy.

Built by Seagate Shipyard, a company that's created everything from container vessels to floating restaurants, Dubai's Kempinski Floating Palace is a spectacularly one-of-a-kind resort.

Anchored next to its exclusive stretch of beach on Jumeirah Beach Road, Kempinski Floating Palace comprises a central floating hotel offering 156 luxurious rooms and suites. But it's the armada tethered off it that brings the bling.

Twelve two-storey "villas" connected via private pontoons feature their own rooftop pools, kitchens, decks and up to four bedrooms. They are essentially high-end houseboats that can cast away into the Persian Gulf for privacy – or a change of scenery.

And when their inhabitants feel like socialising, they can head back to the hotel proper where there are more swimming pools, restaurants, shops, a helipad and mooring for 16 decent-sized yachts (super, even) which can sail right in.

See Kempinski.com

KIMPTON NARANTA BALI, NUSA DUA

Supplied Kimpton Naranta Bali brings an all-villa barefoot luxury experience to Nusa Dua.

Kimpton is credited as the world's first boutique hotel company, beginning in San Francisco with one hotel designed to be a place that felt more homely than hotel.

Since IHG took it over in 2015, the Kimpton brand has expanded globally, establishing a presence in Europe, Asia, China and Australia. Late 2023, it opens in Bali with Kimpton Naranta Bali bringing an all-villa barefoot luxury experience to Nusa Dua.

The 50 bohemian-style villas, most with a private saltwater plunge pool will be accompanied by an outdoor shower and thatched bale surrounded by tropical gardens for relaxing and taking in the views.

It promises a holistic spa where, in addition to Balinese treatments, guest can partake of yoga, meditation, tai chi, reiki and sound and chakra healing.

See kimptonnarantabali.com

- traveller.com.au