This Queenstown hotel room features a ‘dial for champagne’ landline

Booking a hotel room is one of the best ways to toast a special occasion.

Anniversaries, engagements, birthdays are best paired with freshly laundered sheets, fluffy bathrobes, all-you-can-eat breakfasts and, as QT Hotels & Resorts finds, champagne bottle service.

The luxury hotel chain is honing in on the world’s most celebratory drink with its new Champagne Parlour. Until the end of April, guests at QT Queenstown can book the themed room and have their fill overlooking Lake Wakatipu.

My late afternoon arrival at the property to preview the parlour was anything but dull. It coincided with a welcome from the hotel’s Director of Champagne, an unlikely member of staff who pops up around the property between 4-5pm to offer guests complimentary bubbles.

Venue operations manager Danillo Paiva says he was one of the few staff members who wanted to take on the role when it came up in a marketing meeting. Just like the glass of bubbly in his hand, he appears to be absolutely fizzing over the duty.

Embracing a fluorescent pink suit and bedazzled police hat, plus his own personal touches of bright-red lipstick and designer sunglasses, he was hard to miss in the hotel lobby, where he quickly topped up my glass. Other days, guests will have to be on the lookout around the property.

Stephen Heard/Stuff There is neon lighting in the shape of a wine bottle.

Checking in for my one-night stay in the Champagne Parlour, the front desk directs me to level nine and mentions to keep an eye out for the peach light.

The colour is a running theme throughout the room, which is dressed from head to toe in the blushing hue. Through a door covered in peach decal, there’s neon lighting in the shape of a wine bottle, a fluffy throw over a corner chair, a velvet bubble sofa, and artwork from Lyttelton-based artist Alexandra Weston above the bed. A brand-new rug has been chucked on top of the regular one in the Lake King Room.

Those looking for an easy Instagram win will appreciate the redesign and balcony view. Those looking from the lakefront through the peach-tinted windows might think they have stumbled across the adventure capital’s red-light district.

Stephen Heard/Stuff All things pink and peach at the Champagne Parlour, QT Queenstown.

Elsewhere in the room there is a bottle of G.H. Mumm’s summery Grand Cordon Rosé on ice with two glasses, a mini-bar stocked with even more bubbly, and a phone reading ‘dial for champagne’. By pressing the ‘feed me’ button, guests can order another bottle. It is essentially a novel way of saying “room service” - having champagne delivered right to your door starts from $50.

The over-the-top pop-up doesn’t stop there. Guests are given two macarons with a raspberry jam filling, while in the bathroom there is a rose petal bath bomb, face masks and peach-coloured robes. Everything you need to toast that next big occasion.

Details: QT Queenstown’s Champagne Parlour (Lake King Room) starts from $599 per night and is available for bookings until April 30. Champagne breakfast for two is included. See: qthotels.com

The writer was hosted by QT Hotels & Resorts.