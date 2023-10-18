I think I've found the most stylish hotel suite in NZ

You'll feel like a superstar at the collaborative suite between SO/ Auckland and Superette.

I feel like a superstar the second I step into the lobby – in part thanks to a massive chandelier centrepiece featuring 130 lightbulbs. The entire ground floor is Instagram gold.

While I’ve been to SO/ Auckland’s rooftop bar a few times, this is the first time I’ve stayed overnight in the hotel. And to boot, I’m staying in what I think is the most stylish suite in the country.

Throughout October, SO/ has partnered with luxury fashion brand Superette to create a bespoke suite for guests, blending fashion and hospitality in a stunning luxury collaboration.

I’m fortunate in my work as a travel writer that I get to stay at many luxury hotels around the world. But luxury comes in many different forms. What defines luxury for one traveller will be different for another.

For me, luxury isn’t necessarily about a hotel that has all the mod cons. For me, it’s about the feel and ambience of a place. Is there some personality here? Does this place make me feel like a VIP?

Spoiler alert – SO/ definitely ticked that box.

Juliette Sivertsen Juliette Sivertsen strikes a pose under the SO/ Auckland chandelier.

The room

Rising up to the 14th floor, I’m staying in the So Lofty suite. Beautiful design is at the forefront of this suite – every piece of furniture and decor has been carefully curated to create a welcoming and inviting space with a luxurious feel. The collaboration with Superette also means guests receive a $50 voucher for the store.

When you step inside, you’ll have instant views across the city, Waitematā Harbour and cruise terminals. The corner suite allows for plenty of sunlight, filtered with sheer gold and turquoise curtains, and there’s a little balcony outside.

It’s the kind of hotel you want to dress up for. Luckily, I came prepared, arriving in a turquoise coloured sequin shirt, unintentionally realising I would blend into the accent colour throughout the hotel.

Juliette Sivertsen The suite is a collaboration between the hotel and Superette.

The curvature of the furniture and table pieces result in a harmonious ambience combined with the natural tones in the walls and carpet, dark cabinetry and teal and gold accents throughout the suite.

Designer glassware from brands Fazeek and Ferm Living, as well as a selection of vase, trays, bowls and dishes from Marloe Marloe and Dinosaur Designs, are dotted around the suite.

Fresh calla lilies sit in a unique U-shaped vase and a selection of coffee table books canvas everything from the fashion of Tom Ford and Gucci to wellness spas around the world.

The freestanding tub in the bathroom is conveniently accompanied by two wine glasses on a side table, and the double shower has four showerheads – two rainshower and two adjustable.

Juliette Sivertsen The freestanding tub in the So Lofty suite.

The amenities

Guests have access to the complimentary non-alcoholic minibar, and beauty products on offer in the bathroom include a facial oil by The Facialist and a hydration tonic by The Beauty Chef, as well as a Dyson hair straightener.

On Level 2 you’ll find the wellness centre with a gym and one of the most gorgeous hotel pools in Auckland. The heated lap pool has a transparent side which creates a stunning optical illusion, and there’s also a jacuzzi and sauna.

The food

Guests staying in this suite have access to the exclusive Club Signature Lounge, where you can enjoy pre-dinner canapes and drinks between 5pm and 7pm.

Juliette Sivertsen The lamb rump and fish of the day at Harbour Society.

Dinner at Harbour Society on the 15th floor was a delicious feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. We decided to trust our French waiter for recommendations and he didn’t disappoint.

Our entrée was a creamy liver pate choux, fish crudo with smoked kina and orange, and salmon with white miso.

For our mains, we shared lamb rump with swede, turnip and mint and pan fried snapper with courgette, cauliflower, almond and crayfish butter.

I don’t remember even sighting a dessert menu, but our waiter knew what to put in front of us – an deliciously decadent chocolate cremeux with dark chocolate sorbet and a pistachio tart with raspberry and white chocolate.

Juliette Sivertsen The fish crudo with orange and wakame.

A full buffet breakfast was also available including made-to-order omelettes, hot and continental options including vegetables and a juicer to make your own freshly squeezed juice.

Worth stepping out for

Britomart is just down below, so it’s perfect for shopping up a storm if you’re inspired by the fashion of the hotel.

Worth staying in for

The fun photo opportunities throughout the hotel.

The highlight

Melting into the king bed.

Juliette Sivertsen Beneath the chandelier in the lobby.

The lowlight

Many luxury hotels have complicated lighting regimes and this was no different with a nighttime routine I have become accustomed to, involving switching bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, bedside, nightlight and living room lights several times before finding the right switch.

Juliette Sivertsen Accidental colour coordination with the decor.

Details

The SO/ x Superette Suite is available to book during October, from $1885 per night.

The suite includes access to Club Signature and breakfast at Harbour Society in the morning, and a $50 Superette voucher. See: so-hotels.com/en/auckland

The writer was hosted by SO/ Auckland.