66 days, 1404km: Kiwi doctor achieves 'childhood dream' in journey to South Pole

Currently stuck inside his Dunedin home with Covid-19, building lego towers with his two children, Dr Richard Stephenson is probably wondering if his 66-day South Pole expedition was just a dream.

On January 18, he and brother-in-law Gareth Andrews completed the 1404km ski from the true coast of the Antarctic continent to the South Pole – Stephenson believing he’s the first Kiwi to do so unassisted, meaning he carried all of his own gear throughout the journey.

“It took us four months all up. I missed [my family] terribly – that was probably the hardest part.”

Never mind the 165kg sled he had to drag behind him, or the 400km stretches of ice in harrowing winds, or the fact he could have developed frost bite his skin was exposed to -50C temperatures for even a minute.

READ MORE:

* Spring ozone hole may be one of the smallest for decades

* Rare seismic swarm felt in lower South Island



Stephenson, a Dunedin emergency department doctor, and Andrews had previously completed expeditions in the North Pole, Greenland, and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

They completed a world-first unsupported traverse of Iceland in 2019 too, and have climbed numerous mountains around the world, including the Altai Shan (Mongolia), the Western Himalayas and the European Alps.

But achieving this particular feat led him to tears on the final stretch – tears that instantly froze.

“We achieved the realisation of a childhood dream and our arrival at the South Pole celebrates three years of meticulous planning and preparation,” Stephenson said.

STUFF Widespread ice sheet melting in Antarctica could raise sea levels by 20 metres. (Video first published 2019)

He started the expedition in mid-November weighing 80kg and finished on January 18 at 70kg – a bonus, he said.

“I was a little bit chunky before it.”

Originally from Yorkshire in the UK, Stephenson moved to Dunedin in 2011, and had always been fascinated with the South Pole.

“It is still largely untouched by humans. It is the true definition of wilderness.”

The South Pole is the coldest, highest and windiest place on earth, and the physician, who casually skis with the family in the southern winter, simply had to traverse it.

“There were a lot of days where we felt absolutely buggered. The real challenge on an expedition that long is keeping yourself going day after day, and motivating yourself to get out of the tent to just keep going.”

The mates began the expedition by dragging their heavy sleds from sea level to the high point on Berkner Island, about 800m above sea level.

They traversed ridges of ice that went on for hundreds of kilometres.

Supplied Andrews skis Union Glacier.

“We gave everything we had to move forward as far as possible every day, and we would stumble with exhaustion into camp each evening,” Stephenson said.

“Most nights we would struggle to find a flat place to pitch our tent amongst the broken uneven ground.”

The days started at 6am, and they spent two hours boiling water to eat their breakfast and consume enough calories for 10-hour days.

The men could barely sit still for longer than 10 minutes at a time or the cold temperatures would freeze them on the spot.

Supplied The 1404km journey took 66 days to complete.

“We were actually quite lucky we didn't have any serious gales ... even a little bit of exposed skin, that’ll just freeze in a couple of minutes. You have to be very careful not to get frost bite.”

At their lowest and hardest moments, they kept their pace at just 10km a day. Drifting snow made dragging their heavy sleds uphill almost impossible at times.

“[You have to have] the mental fortitude every day to get up and put yourself through that.

Supplied Andrews, left, and Stephenson carried all their own gear on the journey.

“We pretty much were doing the same job more sensible people would have got dogs to do.”

They also carried equipment that collected climate and meteorological data, which was continuously beamed to the Landsat 8 satellite – part of a scientific collaboration between Nasa and the United States Geological Survey.

Stephenson hoped the data could help climate change scientists with their research in an increasingly changing environment.

By the numbers: