From Wānaka to the world: the couple sailing the globe in search for inspiring stories

READER REPORT: Will (half-Kiwi/half-American) and I (Russian) are no strangers to adventure. We've been fortunate enough to travel to all seven continents twice, including three unforgettable trips to Antarctica.

But our latest adventure may just be our most daring yet. In just a few days, we will set sail on our 12-metre boat, embarking on a month-long (or longer) journey across the Atlantic from Florida, through Bermuda, and all the way to Morocco. It's an intimidating challenge, particularly since we had never even set foot on a sailboat just a few years ago.

As professional filmmakers based in Wānaka, our lives were upended by the Covid pandemic.

We found ourselves stranded on the border of Eswatini and South Africa for a month, unable to return to New Zealand as borders closed. But that experience led us to purchase our first 8-metre sailboat, Gimly, in Alaska.

We documented our journey through wild storms and breathtaking glaciers, all while filming stories about the interesting Alaskan people we met along the way. Looking back, we're not quite sure how we managed to pull it off!

ADVENTURE LOCKER/Supplied Olya Dendyaeva and Will Lascelles are sailing the world.

When New Zealand's borders finally reopened, we faced exorbitant airfare prices and a scarcity of work opportunities as commercial filmmakers. Undeterred, we upgraded to a larger boat, Bonita, and set off to explore the Caribbean.

As we sailed from place to place, we began documenting the inspiring stories of the people we met, including organisations doing important work to make the world a better place.

Our sailing adventures have shaped our stories and lives in profound ways. In Alaska, our focus was on extreme adventures, like jet boating and surfing. But as we gained more experience on the water and became more calm, we began to meet people who were making a difference in their communities.

ADVENTURE LOCKER/Supplied Some of the locals in Alaska.

Our recent story in Guatemala is about an elderly man who lives on a sailboat with his wife and runs a 3D printing studio onboard, producing free prosthetic hands and arms for people in need. In just a year, they've helped over 60 people reclaim their lives. It's a remarkable story that gives us goosebumps just thinking about the impact he's having.

Last October, we tried once again to get to New Zealand, but the tickets were still too expensive. We were sad because all our friends (they are more like family to us) were there, and we hadn't seen them for three years!

But when one door is closed, another opens! That's when we learned about Unesco's Ocean Decade programme, which aims to bring nations together to solve global challenges related to our shared oceans.

It resonated with us like nothing else before, and we decided to embark on a sailing adventure around the world, creating a series that works in conjunction with the initiative. We'll put the spotlight on inspiring individuals who are pushing new ideas and solutions to these problems, hoping to create inspiring and thought-provoking content. We started production in January and are looking forward to all the challenges ahead!

Despite the unexpected twists and turns, Will and I have never felt more alive and inspired. If you happen to cross our path, come aboard and say hi. We miss New Zealand so much and would love to see a friendly face.

Olya and Will are documenting their journeys on YouTube at The Adventure Locker and Instagram at theadventurelocker.