Adventurer breaks record by visiting every World Wonder in just six days

A British adventurer has claimed a Guinness World Record for visiting each of the Modern Seven Wonders of the World the fastest by public transport, a journey that took less than seven days.

Jamie McDonald, who goes by the name Adventureman, started at the Great Wall of China, before visiting India’s Taj Mahal, the historic city of Petra in Jordan, the Colosseum in Rome, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, Peru’s Machu Pichu and finally Chichén Itzá on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

It took McDonald six days, 16 hours and 14 minutes.

He visited four continents, landed in nine countries, and used 13 flights, 16 taxis, nine buses, four trains and one toboggan to cover 36,783km. During the trip he only ate non-plane food once – a quick pizza in Italy.

McDonald, who was born with a rare spinal condition called syringomyelia, was raising money for his charity, the Superhero Foundation. He was helped on his journey by travel technology company, Travelport.

”In my previous adventures, I’ve run solo across America (the equivalent of 210 marathons) and have cycled 22,000km from Thailand to the United Kingdom, and yet, this was certainly my most complex, complicated trip yet,” said McDonald.

“With travel, there are just so many variables – weather, restrictions, delays, customs, traffic, cancellations, you name it. When you’re attempting to set a world record, speed and agility are absolutely key. There was no other partner besides Travelport that could’ve made this all possible.”

The company also estimated the CO2 emissions of the world record trip was 2523kg. It will remove the emissions using a carbon dioxide removal service.

Travelport Jamie McDonald at the Taj Mahal.

Despite the many different modes of transport, very little went wrong on the journey.

"There were 43 different types of transport that needed to go right during the trip,” he told The Mirror. “Only two that didn't go so well. One was me turning up late to a train. I thought I'd missed it, but the train also turned up late.

"The other thing, I went to the wrong terminal at an airport. I ended up missing my flight, but the travel agent was there to correct it straight away."

