How to plan a year of wild human experiences, from Mardi Gras to Burning Man

The year 2022 will be remembered as the first time we travelled farther and more freely since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, the most exciting year for celebrating life again and reconnecting with your fellow humans lies ahead. The world's greatest festivals and expressions of freedom and joy are making a big collective comeback in 2023.

From the debauchery of Mardi Gras and Carnival around the world to the biggest Pride celebrations on Earth in Sydney, a tomato food fight in Spain's countryside, beer chugging with Germans in Munich and transcending spiritual experiences in Ethiopia, you'll remember how it feels to really be alive, to lose yourself in a crowd once more and celebrate humanity as if there's no tomorrow.

Start with these 11 iconic global celebrations of art, music, life, identity and remembrance that are roaring back with a vengeance to deliver their best versions in 2023. If you're too late for some, don't fret. There's always 2024.

READ MORE:

* Mardi Gras: 'The biggest party in the world' returns to New Orleans

* Mardi Gras: It's carnival time around the world



Timkat Festival, Ethiopia

When: January 18-19

What it is: For what feels like a step back in time, it's worth planning a trip to this centuries-old religious festival in Ethiopia at the start of the year. Celebrated countrywide by Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, Timkat commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by John the Baptist through reenactment. The festivities begin with parades as Orthodox priests in colourful garments, complete with umbrellas and replicas of the Ark of the Covenant in hand, walk the streets as they chant and pray to the sound of traditional drums. The celebrations always take place near a main body of water-from a river to a pool-that is blessed before believers step into it as symbolic renewal of their baptism vows. The most popular cities for witnessing Timket are Addis Ababa, Gondar and Lalibela.

Jon Cherry/Bloomberg A member of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club holds up a box of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests at a parade during Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

New Orleans Mardi Gras

When: January 6-February 21

What it is: In New Orleans, Mardi Gras celebrations kick off in January with several weeks of parades leading up to Mardi Gras. Consult the parade schedule published months ahead to check out which "krewe," or organisation, you want to witness. You can't see it all; opt for traditional "Krewe of Hermes" with costumes for a step back to the 19th century, or the Super Krewes, which are high-production parades with flashy costumes and massive floats. On Fat Tuesday, colourful floats parade from the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street and make their way down St. Charles Avenue (not down Bourbon Street) toward Canal Street by the edge of the French Quarter. Catching the goodies flying out of floating trucks-plastic beads or coins, candy, and decorated signature items-is part of the fun. Don't miss the masking tradition of Mardi Gras Indians as they show off beaded feather costumes near the French Quarter. (There's no set place, so inquire.) Lavish balls also take place: Get tickets to the Krewe of Armeinius's glamorous, satirical, gay carnival ball.

WORLDPRIDE WorldPride Sydney

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride

When: February 17-March 5

What it is: There's no better time to get back to Australia. Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride are coming together in 2023 for one massive global pride event celebration. The underlying theme this year is "gather, dream, amplify," inviting revellers from all walks of life to come together to celebrate their human connection and their communities.

Of the multitude of events you'll want to catch: the Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert with Kylie Minogue on February 24, the Mardi Gras Parade on Oxford Street on February 25, and Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge on March 5.

Andre Borges/Bloomberg Members of Viradouro Samba School perform at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome during Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro.

Rio Carnival, Brazil

When: February 17-25

What it is: It's called the greatest show on Earth for good reason: For five days, Rio's more than 70 samba schools, more than 8000 participants, perform in carnival parades at Rio's Sambodromo stadium to celebrate Rio Carnival in the week preceding Lent. Up to 90,000 ticketed spectators stand or sit back to enjoy the defile of gorgeous costumes to the infectious beats of Afro-European samba music. The celebrations will begin on Friday, February 17 and close with the Champions parade on February 25. The show starts around 9pm but picks up later until the wee morning hours. There are highly coveted tickets to attend the balls around carnival, namely the Magic Ball at the Copacabana Palace, for red carpet glamour and celebrity spotting; sign up to be notified of ticket releases.

Trinidad Carnival, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

When: February 15-23

What it is: Known as the birthplace of carnival in the Caribbean, more than 35,000 people visit Trinidad to experience "the mother of all carnivals" in the region every February in the week preceding Lent. Trinidad carnival celebrates both emancipation from slavery and creative expression. Like locals, tourists can dress up or, "play mas," and parade down Port of Spain streets, or simply watch. The highlights are J'ouvert, a sunrise mud, oil and paint street party followed by Carnival Monday, and the main Carnival Tuesday or "pretty mas" parade, when the feathered and bejewelled costumes emerge and carnival bands compete.

Further popular events during this season that you'll want to catch: the reenactment of the Canboulay riots of 1881, when emancipated people were celebrating freedom and the British tried to ban their carnival festivities; the Carnival King and Queen competition; Panorama, a steel pan band competition in the birthplace of this instrument; and the many private themed "fetes" or parties. Afterward, get some rest on the beach in Tobago.

Holi Festival, India

When: March 7-8

What it is: What better way to celebrate life than with one big, colour-splashing festival? That's pretty much how Holi unfolds, except this Hindu religious ritual that's primarily celebrated in India (as well as by Hindus in other parts of the world), holds a deeper meaning. Holi welcomes spring and marks the triumph of good over evil. It's also believed to be a celebration of harvest and land fertility, with various legends tied to it. The event kicks off with a bonfire on March 7, followed by a day of colour splashing that ends early in the afternoon.

Holi is celebrated nationally: Mathura and Vrindavan in northern India are said to host the most traditional versions, though smaller towns in the state of Rajasthan, such as Jodpur, Udaipur and Pushkar, are ideal for first-time visitors. Join in the fun by throwing yellow, red or blue dyes (purchased from vendors or shared by participants) at all passersby. It's best to stick to a group of travellers or with a local family-and to avoid the bhang lassi, a drink made with cannabis leaves in which many locals indulge on this day. Expect food, music and lots of dancing.

Coachella, Indio, California, US

When: April 14-16 and April 21-23

What it is: This annual music and arts festival is held in the Coachella Valley at the Empire Polo Club, dating back to 1993. The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends, with the same lineup of emerging and established artists performers showcasing multiple music genres. Think such epic performances as Beyoncé's surprise reunion show with Destiny's Child in 2018, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg's set "resurrecting" Tupac in 2012 and Lady Gaga's performance in 2017. Beyond multiple music stages, you'll find an activities tent with games and giveaways, affinity shopping featuring BIPOC designers, food trucks, an art studio, a ferris wheel, an outdoor dance club and further options.

Andy Barron/AP Expect epic art installations at Burning Man, which you might help build, that will exist just for the moment.

Burning Man, Black Rock Desert, Nevada, US

When: August 27-September 24

What it is: More than 70,000 "burners" (participants) flock to this makeshift 4400-acre city every year in the middle of Nevada desert for a week-long celebration of inner creativity, fantasy and community. Expect epic art installations, which you might help build, that will exist just for the moment as part of this massive playground. You'll see fantastical costumes and musical performances co-created on the spot and hear music thump all day and night. Hop from tent to tent and indulge in food, drinks and community-all free. The theme this year is Animalia: You're invited to bring "your imaginary menagerie of creatures you hold dear, not in the flesh but in the form of art you create”.

Zowy Voeten/Getty Images The massive tomato fight is celebrated every last Wednesday of August in the small town of Buñol.

La Tomatina, near Valencia, Spain

When: August 30

What it is: This massive tomato fight is celebrated every last Wednesday of August in the small town of Buñol, approximately 25 miles west of Valencia, and dates back to 1945 even if its origin is unclear. By around 9am, head to Buñol's main square, where people begin to gather for a game of climbing a pole to grab the ham on top. If someone reaches it, the tomato fight begins; if no one does before 11am, a cannon will fire and a truck packed with near-rotten tomatoes will dump them into the streets. People will jump into the trucks or stand around them, grabbing and hurling tomatoes at anyone they spot. Expect several hours of fruit flying about, as well as water hoses spraying the crowd. A final shot sounds to indicate the official end of La Tomatina.

Michaela Handrek-Rehle/Bloomberg Musicians perform on a bandstand inside the Paulaner Brauerei 'Hackerzelt' beer tent at the Oktoberfest in Munich.

Oktoberfest, Munich, Germany

When: September 16-October 3

What it is: This globally recognised beer fest is a German tradition that dates back to 1810. It brings together more than 6 million locals and tourists for a beer-guzzling celebration in the centre of Munich that lasts a couple of weeks, although most Germans who attend spend no more than a day or two. The tents at "Wiesn," as it's locally called, open from 9am to 10am and fill up at midday, which is when the beer starts flowing- unless it's a weekend, when the beer begins at 9am. Join hordes chugging pints, with some standing on tables as the crowd cheers. Be sure to wear your traditional Bavarian dirndls and lederhosen, which you can buy online or in Munich. Drink and eat all day in the tents, singing along and making friends. Stroll the surrounding theme park-like setup's amusement rides, games and food stalls. Bring cash to pay for beer and food orders unless you have reserved an "all-inclusive" table.

Día de Los Muertos, Mexico

When: November 1-2

What it is: Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations are rooted in Aztec tradition and take place around the country, with Mexico City and Oaxaca topping the list of places to visit. This Unesco-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is a time when Mexicans gather to celebrate the departed. November 1 is for remembering departed kids, and November 2 for the souls of adults, when families gather at cemeteries with offerings of flowers, music and food to honour loved ones who have passed away. It's not a time of mourning or fear but focuses on colour and joy in the memories that remain. Festivities begin a few days earlier with weekend parades, so come before November 1. Expect to see and partake in the painting with make-up of sugar skulls and faces called La Calavera-an artistic rendering of your face to resemble a skull in celebration of the cycle of life and death-and witness altars decorated with candy skulls, marigold flowers and photos of loved ones and their favourite foods.