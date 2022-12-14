'I always like to think big': Globe-trotting 'interabled duo' reach New Zealand

A month out from their planned world tour, “interabled duo” Alexander (Alex) Kaellner and Lovis Wiefelspuetz wondered if they’d set themselves an impossible challenge.

“Are we too naive? Have we dreamed too big? Will everything be OK?,” they asked in a social media post introducing their mission to the world: to advocate for countries worldwide to become more accessible to disabled travellers as they make their way across six continents in a year.

Twenty-four-year-old Alex was born in Wiesbaden, Germany with arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), a rare condition that limits the movement of his joints and muscles.

As a child, he had several major surgeries to improve his mobility, including operations to set his feet and straighten his right hip so he could stand upright.

He wears leg braces to stand and walk, referring to them as his “steel socks”, and generally gets about pretty well, but is unable to climb stairs on his own.

With little strength in his arms and hands, he also needs help to eat, get dressed and take care of his personal hygiene.

Supplied Alex said it can be a challenge to reconcile their roles as friends, business partners and caregivers.

“In short, I am dependent in everyday life on help from the outside,” he said. “In this case from Lovis.”

Completing a semester of his university studies in Spain last year, Alex’s confidence in his ability to cope without his parents, who until then had been his primary caregivers, grew.

“The experience showed me that, even with my body, more is possible than a semester abroad away from my parents. And since I always like to think big and love to travel, I came up with the – in my situation crazy – idea to take a one-year trip around the world.”

Well aware he couldn’t do it alone, he asked his old high school buddy Lovis, 25, if he would like to come with him.

“He thought about it for a few days, and pretty soon it was clear: We will do everything to make a world trip together,” Alex said.

Lovis, who is originally from Hamburg, does not have any physical limitations and, as an “interabled duo”, they decided their big OE should have a higher purpose. Aiming to raise awareness about what it’s like to travel with a disability and how societies can be more inclusive, they decided to document their trip on social media and raise funds for Handicap International, a non-governmental organisation which helps disabled people in crisis situations around the world.

Supplied Lovis (left) and Alex have been friends since they met in high school.

“The perception of disabled people in society and their rights still need a lot of improvement, and I want to contribute my part to that,” Alex said.

Now in Northland and two months into their world tour, the friends don’t feel they have been in New Zealand long enough to evaluate its accessibility, but one wonders whether they might find it lacking. A Stuff four-part series on accessibility in Auckland found it was not among the world’s best cities for people with disabilities, with many top attractions proving either inaccessible or difficult to access for those with mobility issues.

In future, the pair hope societies worldwide will be better set up for people of all abilities, saying they hope “inclusion will be the global standard and not the exception”. Despite accessible tourism representing 25% of the global market, access needs are often left unmet. Alex and Lovid would like to see it become mandatory for companies within the travel sector to ensure people with disabilities can access their services.

“It is clear to us that this cannot happen overnight, but it would be a first step for the travel industry to see the need to make travel around the world as barrier-free as possible,” Alex said. “After all, about 10 to 20% of the world's population lives with a disability, which means that it is also financially advantageous for the travel industry to make travel as barrier-free as possible.

“We get to see firsthand through our community how great the desire to travel is. It’s probably even greater than in the able-bodied community.”

Just before their planned departure, Alex began to get the jitters, wondering why he was choosing to put himself through something sure to test him in ways nothing else ever had.

Supplied Alex being helped up some stairs at Sydney’s Royal Botanical Gardens.

“I constantly had moments when I thought “why am I doing this to myself?’. Because it was clear to me from day one that this will not be a walk in the park, and I will have to exceed my personal limits several times. We are taking a calculated, but still relatively high, risk. Should something happen to Lovis and we are right in the middle of nature, I’m basically screwed.”

Still, the pair set out this October, visiting Istanbul, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne before making their way to New Zealand.

It’s proved quite the adventure so far, with their experiences ranging from high-inducing to hair-raising. Just, as Alex said, any epic trip should.

A standout experience was seeing kangaroos in the wild as they drove Victoria’s Great Ocean Road – a journey “so beautiful” that they lost track of time and missed their flight to Auckland. Discovering Uber wouldn’t work for them, they spent “forever” trying to find a taxi to take them to Melbourne Airport, arriving just an hour before their flight was set to depart.

Turned away because they didn’t have return tickets, the pair got talking to a Swedish/Irish couple who’d been denied boarding for the same reason. Hearing Alex and Lovis had nowhere to stay that night, the couple invited them to crash on their couch, and the four of them spent the next day on the beach in Melbourne before flying to Auckland in the evening. The stinger in this seemingly happy ending: they discovered they’d left their camera in Australia.

Supplied In Istanbul, where they were ripped off by a taxi driver.

“This experience is so special for us because it contains exactly what constitutes such a world trip: unpredictable extreme emotions,” Alex said. “On one side, the amazing Great Ocean Road with the kangaroos, getting to know a very nice and helpful family. On the other hand, extreme time stress, a missed flight and lost equipment. The stuff a world trip is made of.”

Other memorable experiences include being abandoned in Oman in the middle of the night after a taxi driver told them “there were no addresses” there, meeting “a strange woman” in Singapore who mysteriously paid for their hostel accommodation, getting the phone number of Australian pro tennis player Nick Kyrgios and, for Alex, leaving his heart with a young woman in Sydney.

The friends complement each other when they travel, drawing upon their individual strengths to help each other out. Lovis helps Alex with physical tasks such as eating, hygiene and getting around, as well as mentally “by pushing me to my limits again and again, and sometimes helping me to jump over my own shadow”.

The more technologically minded of the two, Lovis also takes most of their photos and shoots and edits their videos. Alex takes responsibility for organising the trip, and helps out with their social media activities.

“Last but not least, I also offer my emotional support to Lovis and try to make it as easy as possible for him where he already takes all my care.”

Spending all day every day together has its challenges, with Alex saying it can be hard to reconcile their roles as friends, business partners in terms of documenting their journey and seeking sponsorship for their travel, and caregivers.

Supplied The pair hope that documenting their journey will show those with disabilities that is is possible to travel widely.

“We are still searching for a suitable balance… Reconciling these three levels so that they can coexist is one of the biggest challenges of the whole journey.”

As they travel, Alex said it has become clear that the world is slowly beginning to realise the importance of making societies accessible to as many people as possible and, therefore, more inclusive. They were particularly impressed by Singapore in this respect, with Alex saying he was able to move about “very freely overall”.

“I didn't have to walk a single step during our entire stay, except in the hostel... We also noticed in society that the topic of disability and inclusion is consciously perceived, and the diversity of disabilities is also addressed in public with the help of programmes and assistance.”

Originally dismissing Sydney’s Bondi Beach as inaccessible because there was no path for wheelchairs , they changed their minds when lifeguards offered them a beach buggy to get around in – another of many pleasant surprises in terms of the world waking up to accessibility.

Now on a road trip through the North Island, the pair plan to spend Christmas and New Year in Auckland. They don’t have time to see the South Island on this occasion, but intend to return in January if they can secure sponsorship.

“For many Germans, the dream is to travel to New Zealand once in a lifetime because the nature here is supposed to be so breathtaking, and we can confirm that this is the case,” Alex said. “Further away from home we cannot be at the moment. We are, from our point of view, at the other end of the world.”

Supplied Alex and Lovis in Muscat, Oman.

Having had little contact with Kiwis so far, Alex said he can’t yet comment on “how we like the people here”, but the landscape has exceeded their expectations.

“The nature is gigantic. We find it so fascinating how fast nature changes on the North Island. We are definitely looking forward to the coming days and what we can still experience here.”

You can follow Alex’s and Lovis’s adventures on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.