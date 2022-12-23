In photos: The aviator racing to photograph the world's glaciers

Garrett Fisher is travelling the world in his tiny blue-white “Super Cub” aircraft, on a quest to document every remaining glacier on Earth.

The 41-year-old Fisher does it for a simple reason: “Because I love them.”

But he does it, too, because of weightier things. Because the climate clock is ticking, and the planet’s glaciers are melting. Because Fisher is convinced documenting, archiving, remembering, all of this serves a purpose.

“In 100 or 200 years, most of them will be gone or severely curtailed,” Fisher says. “It is the front line of climate change … the first indication that we’re losing something.”

So, he’s building an archive of his glacier photography and he aims his efforts squarely at posterity. He believes any documentation he makes before their demise could be invaluable to future generations.

He has launched a glacier initiative, a not-for-profit to support and showcase his work, and he plans to open his archive to the public for research – some now, the rest when he is gone.

Cate Broughton / Stuff A thrilling helicopter flight over the Franz Josef glacier includes landing at the top to take in majestic views of the Southern Alps (video published July 2021).

Bram Janssen/AP A boat sails through the fjords outside Voss, Norway.

Many glaciers are remote and hard to reach or document – forcing Fisher to navigate dangerous environments. Why risk it?

He’s chasing the perfect image; one so beautiful it can make people and policymakers act. And if it isn’t one image, then maybe an entire archive convinces people to come, to look, to get close, to pay attention.

“We can live without them. We will live without them,” Fisher says. “However, it hurts us to lose them.”

Everything disappears. But not yet. There is still time, and Garrett Fisher has an airplane and a camera and is not turning away.

Bram Janssen/AP Garrett Fisher's wife, Anne, prepares a meal at their rented house in Voss. She accompanies him everywhere he goes while on his mission to photograph all the remaining glaciers that are not in the polar regions.

Bram Janssen/AP An aerial view of the Nigardsbreen glacier in Jostedal, Norway. The glacier has lost almost 3km in length in the past century due to climate change.

Bram Janssen/AP Tourists hike to visit the Nigardsbreen glacier in Josteda.

Bram Janssen/AP Garrett Fisher rents a home in Voss, Norway.

Bram Janssen/AP A glacier is seen from Garrett Fisher's plane in Norway.

Bram Janssen/AP Garrett Fisher is on a mission to photograph all the remaining glaciers that are not in the polar regions before they disappear.

Bram Janssen/AP A tourist sits on a swing at a viewing point in Voss.

Bram Janssen/AP Garrett Fisher enters the office of Voss flyklubb's hangar in Voss.

Bram Janssen/AP Tourists use a boat to visit the Nigardsbreen glacier in Jostedal.

Bram Janssen/AP Many glaciers are remote and hard to reach or document – except by satellite or by air, making the tiny Super Cub the perfect vehicle for this photographic journey.

Bram Janssen/AP The Nigardsbreen glacier in Jostedal.

Bram Janssen/AP Fisher is building an archive of his glacier photography.

Bram Janssen/AP Garrett Fisher talks to a mechanic repairing his plane. Fisher has flown more than 2000 hours in his life and has photographed thousands of glaciers in the past years in the US and Europe.