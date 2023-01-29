The best backcountry huts in the South Island for kids

It’s cheap, it's an adventure and they’re guaranteed to sleep well after a good few hours of walking.

Hiking to a New Zealand backcountry hut is such a great thing to do with the family and there are plenty that are accessible for beginners and younger kids.

Let's explore some of my kids' favourite South Island huts.

Woolshed Creek, Mid Canterbury

Woolshed Creek Hut on the Mount Somers Track was the first backcountry hut I had ever taken my kids to and it's pretty luxe as far as huts go. It has double glazing, a great log burner and room for up to 26 people.

What you will love about Woolshed Creek is there are some great little side trips to keep you busy if you arrive early enough. Take a trip to the Emerald Pools and the swing bridge, just 10 minutes from the hut or the rock caves which are only another 20 minutes away.

There’s plenty of space to run around and play the fun game of “can you jump the creek without getting your feet wet?”

On the Miners Track, it’s a 2-3-hour walk along an easy-to-follow trail, so no special navigation skills are required. Head through the bush, then up the hill to the coal mine. A morning tea spot with a side of local history and even a coal cart to climb in. It’s a gentle walk before one big hill, then it's literally downhill to the hut.

Those with older or more experienced walkers might consider the more difficult Rhyolite Ridge Track to make this a full loop, or continue to Pinnacles Hut for a two-night adventure.

Hooker Hut, Mt Cook

Jennifer Parkes Hooker Hut in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park.

The oldest hut in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park and the most easy to access, you’ll need to book online quickly to secure a spot. Parents with under 5s, looking for their first little hut adventure can take advantage of the midweek openings.

The stroll to the hut will take just 60-90 minutes and follows the famous Hooker Valley Track until the turn-off, where it's only a short walk following the orange markers. The track is practically flat, with some minor undulations.

Hidden from view of the busy track, the hut offers incredible views of Aoraki/Mt Cook. Stargazing here is just breathtaking.

Jennifer Parkes The view from Hooker Hut.

Built in 1910, the quaint hut will remind you of yesteryear, with door frames forcing the average person to duck and bunk beds where your toes will touch the end. The kids on the other hand, just perfect. Sleeping only eight people, it's a great spot for two families to buddy up and have the hut to yourself.

The hut includes gas, so just bring along some pots and don’t forget to pop into the DOC Visitor Centre for a key to the woodshed.

Routeburn Flats or Falls Hut, Glenorchy

Jennifer Parkes The clearing outside Routeburn Flats Hut.

If you want to get a taste of a New Zealand Great Walk, but you’re not up for a multi-day adventure, then a trip to Routeburn Flats or further along to Routeburn Falls Hut is ideal.

Avoid Great Walk season (November-April) to experience this at a much cheaper rate and negate the crowds.

The stroll into Routeburn Flats Hut will take around 2-3 hours with kids. The 7.5km walk has a gentle incline which isn’t too taxing and leads through the bush, sidles the river (great picnic spot here) and heads on to the hut.

Jennifer Parkes Inside Routeburn Falls Hut.

Routeburn Flats Hut has a great expanse of outdoors to explore and even a water hole nearby to cool off in.

Another 60-90 minutes away, up the steep hill is Routeburn Falls Hut. Heading uphill means you get great views over the Humboldt Mountains and the valley below. Our kids loved the views from up here.

Routeburn Falls Hut has the most incredible decking looking over the bush. Separate sleeping and dining quarters means the kids can get to sleep easily.

Bushline Hut, Nelson Lakes

Jennifer Parkes Mt Robert Circuit to Bushline Hut.

There’s no better way to absorb the beauty of the Nelson Lakes than from above, so head up the picturesque Mt Robert Circuit track and take it all in at Bushline Hut. I love that the Mt Robert track is a loop. You can head straight up the steep hill on the Pinchgut Track, or the longer but more gentle climb to the hut on Paddys Track.

The views are sublime and my favourite viewpoint is near the top of the Pinchgut Track. There is no better way to relax, especially after a big climb than sitting on the most perfectly placed bench seat and taking it all in.

Bushline Hut is a one-room hut, so the one caveat with kids is they will be sleeping in the same room that adults will be chatting and playing cards. Fortunately “most” trampers seem to retire relatively early but it could be a later night from the younger ones in your party. If this bothers you, there is also room for camping outside the hut, so pack a lightweight tent as another option.

Packhorse Hut, Christchurch

Jennifer Parkes Kaituna Valley Track to Packhorse Hut.

Packhorse Hut comes with some interesting history. In the early 1900s a number of rest houses were built along the summit route from Christchurch to Akaroa. The Sign of Packhorse was one of them, along with the Sign of the Takahe, Kiwi and Bellbird.

What makes this hut incredibly unique is the local volcanic stone used to build the hut. It’s quaint and cute, making it the perfect first hut for kids. One thing I do like about this hut, is that there are only nine beds and most of them are single bunks (rather than sleeping right next to a stranger) It’s also in a separate sleeping room.

Tip: It does book out for weekends and school holidays, so book this hut well in advance if you can.

There are two routes to Packhorse Hut, but it's not a loop track. The Kaituna Valley Track is shorter and while it has a very steep section of hill, it doesn’t last too long. It took our group about 80 minutes to the hut with some 4-8 year olds. The Gebbies Pass Track is more scenic with stunning views over the harbour and is more undulating. This will take 2-3 hours.

Staying safe: Whichever hut you choose for your backcountry experience with kids, make sure you take all the correct gear and keep safe. The Plan My Walk app from the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council contains packing lists, safety information and everything you need to venture safely in the outdoors.