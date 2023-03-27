Cowboys in stubbies: Rafting through time down the Clarence River

This epic journey is one for travellers who love history as much as adventure.

Cole Yeoman is a freelance travel writer, photographer and videographer.

Ever fancied a glimpse back in time?

Winding through the remote Canterbury wilderness, the Clarence River, Waiau-Toa, will give you exactly that. The five-day journey (or longer if you fancy) from the old Acheron Accommodation House to the Kaikōura coast is as much a physical voyage as it is a tour through the history of the region; floating along a rippling timeline of geographic, ecological, and historic wonder.

The adventure begins at the confluence of the Clarence and Acheron Rivers. Here we become acquainted with the most unexpected time machine – a trusty, sturdy inflatable raft. Donning a cosy wetsuit, snug helmet, and with gear secured in barrels strapped tightly atop the bright red river-steed, our guide pushes off from the bank and away we float.

From that point on it’s nothing but golden hilltops, towering stone gorges, and Powerade-blue rapids. Carried on the downstream flow of Canterbury’s longest river (209 kilometres) until it reaches the east coast, half an hour north of Kaikōura.

The land has a long and fascinating history. First used by Ngāi Tahu crossing to the West Coast to source pounamu, they later taught the high-country route to a number of European settlers who utilised it for transporting stock. It continued to grow in use until several high-country leases were offered for farming.

Cole Yeoman The Clarence River is Canterbury’s longest river at 209km.

The first few days on the river wind through the Molesworth Station, which at 182,000 hectares is the largest farm in New Zealand. Now a vast cattle station, it was originally farmed as a sheep run until it was overgrazed by stock, over-burned by farmers, and overrun by rabbits and sweet briar.

Traces of its story can be glimpsed along the way, be that old fences or historic huts. Or rabbits. Wild goats are a big conservation issue faced by the area now; they’re everywhere. Goats on the hills. Goats in the shallows. Waiting around every corner: a goat. We met hunters who were envious of our rafts; we could reach places their wheels and feet couldn’t.

The river then passes over from Molesworth Station into Muzzle Station, the most remote station in New Zealand. It wasn’t long into this stretch of the journey that we were taken straight back to the farming days of old.

As we rounded a rocky outcrop, the first we saw was a cloud of dust far in the distance. Curious. As we drifted closer, we began to work out a herd of cattle traversing a narrow track above the river. Next, we heard mooing, and barking. Then we saw them. Cowboys. Real life cowboys. It was like a scene from a western; collared shirts, wide-brimmed hats, sturdy boots, leather saddlebags and rolled up blankets – but with the Kiwi addition of stubbies.

They thundered back and forth, rounding up the stray cows, turning sharper than I knew horses could turn, whistling and hollering to the 15-or-so dogs that bound around them following commands. We may well have rafted straight into the 1800s. It was spectacular!

Cole Yeoman The land around the Clarence River was once used by Ngāi Tahu crossing to the West Coast to source pounamu.

The landscape itself also holds many stories; clues to the river’s formation lie all around. Fault lines scar the hillsides and in many places the river has quite literally carved a path of least resistance through soft limestone, eroding deep chasms in the rock over hundreds of thousands of years.

Huge stone walls tower above the river in sheer cliffs, staggering and in many ways terrifying – an impressive record of the regions’ turbulent geographical history. The riverbed may look immovable, but it is constantly shifting and reshaping, the river diverted again and again by earthquakes and other natural events.

On occasion, we came across rapids that weren’t marked or sections that didn’t match the map – some caused by the recent earthquakes that caused such upheaval along the Kaikōura Coast.

The rock itself is a sight to behold. Wavy lines caress the sheer rock walls, entire mountainsides resemble a well-ploughed field twisting downwards in rows like a colossal, vertical topography map. But what looks like gouged channels are actually exposed layers of banded ocean sediments, buried deeply before being thrust up over millions of years.

It’s easy to envision the seabed forming layer by layer, compressing, solidifying, and churning upwards over time to form the Canterbury landscape; huge slabs of rock lying on their side as if they toppled over just yesterday.

The remote high-country is one of the last places you might expect to find fossilised creatures of the deep ocean, and yet that’s exactly what draws fascination from scientists and geologists alike; the Clarence is a figurative geological gold mine.

Cole Yeoman Fault lines scar the hillsides and in many places the river has carved through soft limestone, eroding deep chasms in the rock over hundreds of thousands of years.

Ironically, it’s in the natural features that the imprints of human influence are perhaps most evident, with many geological features made more visible in large part by mass deforestation by early Māori and European settlers.

The ruggedly beautiful hallmarks of rock and tussock that Canterbury is known for, were once steep hillsides of lush native bush; beech and podocarp-broadleaved forest so thick and impregnable that setting fires was a commonly adopted practice to enable early travellers to navigate the terrain. A matter of practicality.

In this way they cleared hundreds of thousands of acres, a transformation which only grew with the arrival of European settlers and introduced species like sheep, deer, goats and rabbits. Without trees and shrubs to shade and stabilise the soil, loose earth was scorched dry in the sun and swept away by wind and rain, eroding through to the layer of solid barren rock we see today.

In many ways it’s sad that this gold and brown palette was once a blanket of deep greens, lost in pursuit of expansion and convenience; but it has also uncovered a different type of beauty to marvel at.

In more recent history, the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake changed sections of the river dramatically. One massive rockfall created a 150-metre high natural dam which blocked up the river, forming a lake that according to some witnesses stretched about two kilometres back upstream.

When the dam finally burst under pressure, the wash hurtled boulders and debris downstream, shifting the course of the river and transforming a number of fun and innocent grade three rapids into dangerously turbulent Grade 6.

These eventually settled back to Grade 3, but it’s still a staggering sight – exciting new rapids and a huge mound of boulders that dwarf passersby. It makes for some nerve-wracking moments passing under other towering walls of rock that climb far up above the river.

Cole Yeoman Gear is secured in barrels strapped tightly atop the bright red river-steed.

If the history of people and rocks don’t do it for you, the ecology in the Clarence area surely will. You can spot tarapirohe (black-fronted terns), kārearea (NZ falcon), longfin eels, korimako (bellbirds), pīwakawaka (fantail), kahu (Australasian harriers), various beech trees, and many more fantastic native flora and fauna including one of the biggest surviving stands of mataī forest that was once extensive in these drier, eastern parts of the South Island. Along with that you’ll also spot many introduced species including possums, gorse, willow trees, and – you guessed it – goats.

The final night we camped at Matai Flat, a stunning spot tucked amongst a stand of slender mataī trees. One of the most serene places I’ve ever camped, the chorus of “wows” as our group entered the stand says it all.

The journey down the Clarence provides a beautiful glimpse into the land that was, and an exciting view of the land that now is.

Essentials:

Getting there: Kaikōura is 2.5-hour drive north of Christchurch.

Details: Half-day and multi-day adventures available with Clarence River Rafting. See: clarenceriverrafting.co.nz

Suitable for: Moderate fitness required.

The writer undertook this trip as a volunteer instructor as part of a collaboration between Scripture Union NZ, A Rocha Aotearoa NZ and Adventure Specialties Trust E3. However, travellers can experience a similar journey with local operator Clarence River Rafting.