How 10 of the world's most amazing shipwrecks ended up where they are

Whether delighting divers or looming over beaches, some of the world's shipwrecks have had a new life in death. Several stricken ocean-going giants have become tourist attractions – and these are ten of the best you can dive, snorkel, swim or even walk around.

Titanic

Where? Off the coast of Canada

The world's most infamous shipwreck lies well off the Atlantic Coast of Canada. The iceberg-striking transatlantic liner was finally discovered in 1985 and all attempts to raise it have been thwarted. It is possible to dive on the Titanic, but it is neither easy nor cheap. The wreck is at a depth of 3800 metres – you need serious diving experience. And the tours run by Ocean Gate Expeditions cost a cool US$250,000 (NZ$410,000) per person.

See oceangateexpeditions.com

123RF E Evangelia came a cropper in the Black Sea in 1968

MV E Evangelia

Where? Costinești, Romania

Built by the same shipyard as the Titanic, the E Evangelia came a cropper in the Black Sea in 1968. What makes this 131 metre cargo ship so unusual, however, is how close to the shore it is. The wreck is largely intact, and lies just off the beach in the small seaside resort of Costinești. It essentially stands there, posing for photographs, while locals occasionally venture out to daub it with graffiti.

PADI 5 Star Dive Centre Paihia Dive Rainbow Warrior was scuttled to become a fish sanctuary. PADI 5 Star Dive Centre Paihia Dive

Rainbow Warrior

Where? Matauri Bay, New Zealand

In 1985, France indulged in a spot of state-sponsored terrorism when it bombed Greenpeace's flagship vessel in Auckland. After the international scandal had died down, the New Zealand government decided to put the Rainbow Warrior to good use. It was moved to Matauri Bay in Northland, then scuttled to become a fish sanctuary. It's now an understandably popular wreck dive. See padi.com/dive-center/new-zealand/paihia-dive/

SS Thistlegorm

Where? Near Dahab, Egypt

Sunk by German bombers during World War II, this British Navy transport ship lies in the Red Sea. What makes this wreck dive special is the sheer amount of stuff the Thistlegorm had on board when it sank. You're not just diving around a ship – you're diving around trucks, motorbikes, Jeeps and trains as well.

123RF USAT Liberty initially came to rest on Tulamben Beach in Bali.

USAT Liberty

Where? Bali, Indonesia

Another Second World War victim, the USAT Liberty initially came to rest on Tulamben Beach in Bali. However, the eruption of Mount Agung in 1963 pushed it out to sea, and now it mainly lies on a shallow sandy slope. This makes it an unusual wreck dive, as you don't actually need Scuba gear to explore it – snorkellers can enjoy the experience of seeing aquatic life flit around a 120 metre-long ship, too.

Chuuk Lagoon

Where? Chuuk, Micronesia

It's not about one wreck in the Chuuk Lagoon – it's an entire sunken fleet. Chuuk was one of Japan's main naval bases during World War II. In 1944, the US launched Operation Hailstone, sinking dozens of ships in the lagoon and creating the world's greatest ship graveyard. Divers are spoilt for choice, with clear water and lack of ocean currents making for near-perfect diving conditions.

123RF The final setting for MV Panagiotis is stunning.

MV Panagiotis

Where? Zakynthos, Greece

The MV Panagiotis isn't the most impressive ship in the world, but it is in a stunning location. Navagio Beach is an indisputable stunner, with high cliffs curving around the exposed cove. The only way in is by boat, but when you land, the stricken Panagiotis lies on the sand. It's almost as if it has been put there for photographs, although the legend behind it suggests it was involved in a smuggling operation when taken out by a storm.

123RF Eduard Bohlen is more than 300 metres inland.

Eduard Bohlen

Where? Skeleton Coast, Namibia

The Eduard Bohlen, a cargo ship that ran aground in 1909, looks like it has been transplanted to the middle of the desert. This bizarre shipwreck is more than 300 metres inland, and is slowly moving further from shore as the sand mass shifts west. Many wrecks become homes for fish, but the Eduard Bohlen has become a shelter for land animals such as jackals, trying to escape from the desert heat.

SS Great Britain

Where? Bristol, England

When it launched in 1843, the SS Great Britain was the largest ship in the world. The iron-built giant ushered in a new era of ocean passenger travel. But the story of how it got to Bristol is remarkable.

The SS Great Britain was scuttled off the coast of the Falkland Islands in 1937, but in 1970 a rich businessman paid for it to be sufficiently repaired so that it could be towed all the way back to the UK. It now stands proud in the dry docks of Bristol Harbour, and is a museum ship. See ssgreatbritain.org

MS World Discoverer

Where? Roderick Bay, Solomon Islands

This cruise ship struck an uncharted rock in the Nggela Islands in 2000, leading to a frantic rescue mission. In order to stop the ship sinking, the captain steered the World Discoverer into Roderick Bay and beached it.

Now it lies against the shore, listing at a 46-degree angle. Ironically, it has become a tourist attraction for other cruise ships.

