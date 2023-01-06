Dinner and a spot: Spicy Indian curry and the Oceanic breeze

Indian takeaway food has to be spicy and eaten with your hands, otherwise you might as well order something else.

Rule number one: if you order Indian food, you either order it spicy or you don’t order it at all – the Kiwi version is already bastardised and will not make you sweat and cry like a proper New Delhi curry.

In fact, a mild curry will not let you have the full Indian experience. I will say it, medium spicy is the bottom line – go hot or go home.

Rule number two: ditch the cutlery, break that naan with your hands and spoon the curry out.

To be fully enjoyed the experience demands eating with your hands.

Eating a naan and curry with a spoon, or worse with a fork, is a blasphemous act – it doesn’t matter that you will smell the food for a few hours after and your hands will go as yellow as a turmeric root. That’s a fair price to pay for authenticity.

High hygiene is required, so make sure you wash your hands beforehand – you should wash them anyway before having a meal, so I don’t know why I am telling you this.

But back to the incredible flavours of cardamom, turmeric, coriander and cumin.

The crispy, deep-fried samosa reminded me of eating a snack while on a train in Rajasthan and the butteryness of the dahl took me back to the poorly-lit restaurants on the side of the road while on an overnight bus trip in Himachal Pradesh.

Like in the UK and Australia, Indian food shines better in countries that do not have strong, long-living culinary traditions – do not worry, I am Italian, so I can say that.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Fitzroy Beach is one of the best spots in Taranaki to enjoy Indian takeaway.

Back at home, some Indian restaurants do not dare to serve spicy food as the owners say the fussy Italian-taste buds will not be ready to appreciate it.

I will always choose Indian over any other takeaway because coming from Italy I always thought that Indian food in Aotearoa New Zealand was less compromised – flavour-wise.

Aotearoa has been gifted with big, variegated south and South-East Asian communities.

They are numerous and strong enough so they won’t have to compromise (too much) their culinary preferences for the Kiwi public.

Federico Magrin/Stuff You will smell like Indian food for a few hours and no tissue will completely clean your hands, but eating with your bare hands remains a must for Indian food.

And my favourite takeaway spot in New Plymouth, a small restaurant on Devon St in Strandon, has a steady habit of delivering deliciously spicy takeaway Indian food.

Spice Aroma has a magic $45 deal for two curries, two naans, two containers of rice and a drink, which will feed two people probably twice.

One of the closest Taranaki spots to enjoy such a feast is Fitzroy Beach. Rain or shine, the fresh summer breeze of the ocean and the view over the volcanic, black sand is without comparison.

Fitzroy Beach has a black marble bench, hidden behind the Surf Life Saving Club, that will shelter you from the wind and serve as a table for your takeout.

So, grab a curry, make sure it’s spicy hot, ditch the cutlery and get to the beach.