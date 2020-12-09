Five of New Zealand's most under-rated beach towns

The summer holidays are upon us, but that doesn't mean our end of year breaks need to be expensive.

It is not long now until Kiwis hit the beach en masse and, with borders still closed, campground owners in holiday hot spots are predicting a bumper season.

If you are after a quiet beachside break, you might like to consider basing yourself in one of New Zealand’s lesser-known – but by no means less attractive – beach towns.

SUPPLIED Matauri Bay is a short detour off the main highway but it is one too few travellers take.

From a white sand surf beach and dive spot in Northland to a black-sand beauty on the West Coast, you are sure to find something to suit.

Matauri Bay

Lying just beyond the tourist magnet that is the Bay of Islands, this cute wee town cuddling a long, sandy surf beach is a good choice for those strange souls who do not want to spend their entire holiday snoozing on the sand.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's five most in-demand road trips

* Back your backyard: Travellers' favourite small-town discoveries

* Four reasons to take your next holiday at the top of the South Island



Popular with surfers in an easterly swell, it is also a top spot for swimming, snorkelling and diving. Just think of it as a community-sized natural aquatic adventure park.

A compass-shaped monument to the Rainbow Warrior on the headland above the park looks out to the bombed Greenpeace ship’s underwater grave near the 17 Cavalli Islands.

The wreck and unique marine life around the islands make them one of Northland’s top dive sites, while the main isle, Motukawanui, is also a popular destination for walkers and kayakers. If you don’t have your own kayak, Northland Sea Kayaking will be happy to help you out. Guided tours take in the islands as well as secret coves and caves along the coast.

The world-renowned Kauri Cliffs golf course sits just out of town: Play a round or, if funds allow, enjoy the lodge’s spa, three private beaches and restaurants as part of a stay at the lodge.

If camping is more your style (or more in your budget range), hit up the Matauri Bay Holiday Park at the north end of the beach, which has cabins and plenty of space to park a campervan or pitch a tent.

If you like to snooze on or swim at a selection of beaches on your summer holidays, explore the lesser-visited succession of little bays en route to peachy pink Tauranga Bay. You could also make it all the way to Cape Reinga on a day trip, making pit (or picnic) stops at any of the white-sand beaches along the way that take your fancy. Boarding down the giant Te Paki sand dunes on the way back is a must.

Teresa Ramsey/Stuff Colville is the gateway to the Coromandel Peninsula’s isolated far north (pictured: Fletcher Bay).

Colville

This milling town turned hippie haven may not be on most Coromandel itineraries but it makes a great base for exploring the peninsula’s spectacularly secluded far north.

Colville’s natural assets have attracted artists and alternative lifestylers since the 1970s and it is still a top spot for finding non-drug-induced nirvana.

The retro, red-painted Colville General Store encapsulates its eco-conscious, community-minded spirit. A co-operative dating back to 1978, it is crammed full of organic food items, fresh local produce and locally made crafts. The adjoining cafe, meanwhile, is a plant-based dieter’s dream.

If you are keen to channel your own inner hippie (or just chill out in a beautiful hidden valley), head to the Mahamudra Centre For Universal Unity. While a Buddhist retreat, everyone is welcome to stroll the landscaped gardens complete with colourful Tibetan stupa; drop in on guided meditation sessions and enjoy a complimentary tea or coffee. Book a stay if you need longer than a day to properly peace out.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Buddhist retreat Mahamudra welcomes everyone, irrespective of religion.

Follow the unsealed, pōhutukawa-shaded road north to a string of unsung bays, some – such as Port Jackson and Fletcher and Stony bays – with Department of Conservation-run beachfront campsites.

Ditch the car in Stony Bay if you would like more time to appreciate the trip north. The 20-kilometre return Coromandel Walkway and 8km mountain bike track, through farmland and coastal and regenerating forest, feature epic views of the Pinnacles and islands of the Hauraki Gulf. A swim at super-remote Fletcher Bay makes for a damn fine finish.

Ōpunake

Taranaki beach towns are seriously under-rated in general and this one could be the cream of the crop. Located along Surf Highway 45, it is, as you might imagine, no secret with the surfie set but too many others miss out.

The black-sand surf beach is undeniably the town’s star attraction but there is also a sheltered stretch of sand great for families and those who prefer to take a dip without being bowled over by giant waves.

Murray Foubister/Wikimedia Commons On earth as it is in heaven in Ōpunake.

With a fish and chip shop that has reeled in locals and visitors alike since the 1960s and ultra-chilled beachside holiday park, Ōpunake does summer holidays like baby boomers did in the good old days.

There is a restored cinema if all that fresh sea air gets too much for you, and a lavender farm about 7km out of town for Provence-style photo opps.

Tākaka

Too many blink and miss this quirkily cultured Nelson-Tasman town en route to Te Waikoropupu Springs, Farewell Spit or quieter parts of Golden Bay but there is plenty to stick around for. Particularly if you are into characterful old buildings, arts, crafts, unusual short walks, classic Kiwi taverns, and craft beers and spirits.

Tākaka’s disproportionate number of arty types makes its shopping – and street art – a surprise highlight. The main drag is lined with galleries and boutiques stocked with works by local painters, sculptors, jewellers, designers and more. Pick up a free Arts Trail pamphlet from the Golden Bay Visitor Centre for a self-guided tour.

Supplied Tākaka’s standout eating and drinking options include Dancing Sands Distillery, which makes gin blended with water from the same aquifer that feeds nearby Waikoropupu Springs.

Drinking and dining options are also imaginative. Family-owned Dangerous Kitchen is one of the best places to bag a table, with day and night-time menus featuring healthy and decadent meals heavy on locally sourced and organic ingredients. Think house-made muesli with hemp hearts and buckwheat groats layered with a blackberry, coconut yoghurt and chia smoothie; a buddha bowl with turmeric quinoa rice, roast veges, slaw and kimchi; buttermilk pancakes with bacon, fried banana and whipped cream; and pizza (pretty much) any way you like it.

The Mussel Inn en route to Collingwood is another sure bet. If the sun is out, grab a table in the beer garden and wash down your steamed mussels and garlic bread with the signature Captain Cook brew flavoured with freshly picked mānuka.

Even the walks in Tākaka are kind of kooky. Grove Scenic Reserve features a limestone maze studded with gnarly old rata trees en route to an Instagram-worthy lookout, while Labyrinth Rocks Park is what the local tourism board describes as a fairytale setting crossed with Jurassic Park. Think figurines hidden along maze-like paths through limestone outcrops and native bush, and a self-guided scavenger hunt to locate witches, cauldrons, dinosaurs and “kissing pigs”.

In terms of beaches, you are spoilt for choice. While Tākaka is not on the beach itself, you have the whole of Golden Bay on your doorstep, New Zealand’s longest sand spit just beyond it, and the sand dunes, sea arches and secret caves of Wharariki Beach just around the corner (or coast) from that.

Belinda Curtis/Supplied Remote Granity seems tailor-made for chillaxing.

Granity

Fancy a beach break in an under-the-radar spot with history, natural beauty, quiet walking and mountain biking tracks, and – some say – opportunities for supernatural encounters in spades?

How about spending the night in a “ghost lodge” with a silky black sand beach and some of the South Island’s best tramping and mountain biking tracks on your doorstep? Plus atmospheric neighbouring ghost towns to explore.

Wedged between misty mountains and the tempestuous Tasman Sea, this small West Coast settlement is the Heathcliff of New Zealand towns – moody, romantic and oozing rugged charm.

Some 30km north of Westport, Granity is a good stop-off point for those tackling the multi-day Old Ghost Road track, which follows a long-forgotten gold miners’ route through native forest, tussock tops and hidden valleys.

If easy day walks are more your thing, the well-named Charming Creek track traces an abandoned bush tramline to the old mining settlement of Seddonville, taking in hand-cut tunnels and bridges (one with a prime photo opp of Mangatini Falls), abandoned mining and mill sites, and the boulder-strewn Ngakawau River Gorge.

Dating back to the 1880s, the Ghost Lodge, a former butchery, is suitably atmospheric. Renovated with recycled native timber and featuring a log fire, spa pool and free use of wetsuits, surfboards and boogie boards, it is a good option for families, groups, couples and solo travellers alike. Perhaps not for the easily spooked though.

Where’s your favourite beach town? Let us know in the comments.