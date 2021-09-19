The best accessible beaches in New Zealand

Kiwis love to spend time at the beach, but how do you get there if you’re in a wheelchair?

If you have ever tried wheeling, pushing or pulling a manual wheelchair through soft sand, you would know it’s hard-going and not a particularly pleasant task. As a family, we are well aware of the difficulties and constant strive for family inclusion.

Kimberly Graham Kimberly Graham's son Finlay has an all-terrain wheelchair gives him greater access to beach areas.

We love travelling around New Zealand, but always need to plan our trips with accessibility in mind. Our oldest son, Finlay, is a powerchair user and unable to self-transfer; he depends on us for assistance and a mobile hoist for all transfers. He is a tricky character to accommodate, but we do like a challenge, and he loves getting out and about.

Thanks to our local community, our son has a Hippocampe all-terrain beach wheelchair, which folds down into a handy flight bag to take everywhere. It has large balloon wheels now that make it easier to push through sand to access the water. This chair has given us and our son access to many more beaches which were once out of reach.

READ MORE:

* Are you part of a Paralympic team? What happens when wheelchair-users travel together

* We need beach access for everyone, and that includes people with a disability

* Traveling with a disability: How I've explored 13 countries in a wheelchair



Solutions do exist for providing better beach access and inclusion for everyone. One of the biggest barriers is funding, resulting in a lot of community advocacy to create awareness of the need. It then takes local philanthropy, fundraisers and disability advisory groups within councils to come onboard.

In recent years, beach access in New Zealand has started to improve with the help of organisations like the Halberg Foundation, which has made great progress in equipping councils and surf life-saving clubs with adaptive equipment to improve access to recreation.

The beach access mats have finally descended on New Zealand from overseas, and city councils are now rolling them out onto their beaches. All of a sudden our beaches are beginning to open up to wheelchair users, people with walkers and those with sensory challenges who find walking on sand extremely stressful.

What makes a good accessible beach?

Well maintained mobility parking close to beach access.

Disability changing facilities with shower (in addition, a Changing Place with a height-adjustable change table and ceiling track hoist for caregivers).

A well-maintained access mat to get wheelchairs and walkers across the softer sand.

A variety of beach wheelchairs to cater to a cross-section of needs.

Shelter from the sun, be it trees, umbrellas or a pop-up tent.

A concrete boat ramp, or similar.

Hassle-free booking system to access adaptive equipment.

Brook Sabin Mount Maunganui is a role model for accessibility with three beach access mats to be rolled out for the summer, and disability changing facilities.

Top 10 Accessible Beaches in New Zealand

Now, how to put together a Top 10 for Accessible Beaches in New Zealand? I decided to base it on the ‘accessibility wins’ that people were making within their own communities to make their beaches welcoming to everyone and creating inclusion.

Mt Maunganui

Mt Maunganui in Tauranga has to be the role model for making things happen, thanks to the city council’s disability strategy. They will roll out three beach access mats over the summer months, one at Pilot Bay, one at The Cenotaph and another at Cutter’s Cove. Two beach wheelchairs are for loan at the Hibiscus Surf Club and at the Pāpāmoa Surf Club. They have fully-inclusive disability changing facilities with plenty of parking. Both beaches are flanked by wide, well-maintained waterfront pathways, wheel-in eateries and even the loan of a powered TrailRider to head up to The Mount’s summit.

Waihī

Waihī Beach in the Bay of Plenty has a new beach access mat that will be rolled out from this Labour weekend till late April. Waihī has the famous Goldfields Rail Trail, plenty of accessible local restaurants and a long stretch of picturesque beach. This beach has two beach wheelchairs for hire, the Sandcruiser and the Hippocampe. These chairs are awesome; we have the Hippocampe of course and the Sandcruiser is wonderful for those easy self-transfers from a wheelchair. Both chairs are loaned through the Waihī Beach Top 10 Holiday Park.

Brook Sabin Waihi Beach has a new beach access mat that will be rolled out this summer.

Pāpāmoa

Pāpāmoa Beach in Tauranga has two beach wheelchairs for use from the Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club. This beach is a very popular destination for holidaymakers and home to an award-winning wheelchair accessible studio apartment, The Studio Nautilus, Pāpāmoa. This is definitely a place to mark off your list of places to visit.

Takapuna

Takapuna Beach on Auckland’s North Shore has a beach access mat rolling out from Labour weekend till late April. This summer the beach will welcome a new toilet & changing facility which will include a Changing Place. The Changing Place will be life-changing to those unable to self-transfer who need a caregiver to shower down and change at the beach. The beach is set to be equipped with a variety of beach wheelchairs with improved mobility parking. There will be an extension completed to the playground which includes a wheelchair platform swing in time for Summer.

Kimberly Graham The beach access mats at Takapuna Beach, Auckland.

Days Bay Beach

Days Bay Beach in Lower Hutt has a beach access mat available throughout the Summer, with beach wheelchair hire through the Lyall Bay Surf Club. The local Access and Inclusion Advisory Group worked hard over two years to make this happen. It has been a game changer for the local disability community.

New Brighton

North Beach New Brighton in Christchurch will have two beach wheelchairs over the summer period at the North Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. There will also be a mobile hoist to assist people into the wheelchairs and a beach mat that will be rolled out too. A hoist is something that is rarely considered, so well done to the North Beach Residents Association for including one.

Tokerau

Tokerau Beach, Kaitaia has a beach wheelchair for loan through Tokerau Beachboys. Gary and Mary, originally from Hawaii, set themselves up on the beach and teamed up with the Halberg Foundation to bring surfing to people of all ages with disabilities. They loan the beach wheelchair to anyone who wants to access the beach. The changing rooms are well-equipped at the surf life-saving club. There is good access to the beach with the use of the boat ramp.

Napier City Council A beach wheelchair can be booked at Kennedy Park in Napier.

Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach in Hawke’s Bay is a long, wide accessible beach, which is extremely popular in the summer months. An all-terrain beach wheelchair can be booked through the Napier City Council website, with pick-up from Kennedy Park, to be taken out for use at the beach. It has a $50 refundable deposit.

Lake Tikitapu

Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake) Beach, Rotorua is a stunning beach especially when it’s a clear sky to appreciate the colour of the lake. As a family, we’ve visited Rotorua many times, but never been able to follow any tracks due to wheelchair access. Now, with the TrailRider we were able to take Finlay around the whole lake and access the beach along the way. This was a very special moment for us and one day we would love to return with a picnic to this very spot. This is thanks again to the Halberg Foundation for funding and Rotorua City Lakes Council for facilitating the TrailRider for use in Rotorua.

Waipū

Waipū Cove Beach has recently improved their access tenfold with concrete paving from the surf life-saving club along to the boat ramp access. They now have two new beach wheelchairs for use on Labour Weekend and then again from November through to Easter. The beach wheelchairs can be booked through Camp Waipū Cove. This is a stunning beach to make accessible with a mobility park right on entry.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.