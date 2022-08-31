Five of New Zealand's most underrated beach towns

From backyard BBQs to beach days, it's the simple pleasures that make this time of year special.

Summer is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a beach getaway far from the crowds, trade traditional hot spots for one of the many classic Kiwi beach towns that don’t get the attention they deserve.

Whether you’re after a Fiji substitute or ruggedly good-looking Westie, there’s an underrated spot in Aotearoa to suit. Here are five of our favourites.

Tata Beach

nelsontasman.nz/SUPPLIED Paradise found: Tata Beach is often overlooked by visitors to Abel Tasman National Park.

Tucked away between better-known stretches of Golden Bay and the quiet northern end of Abel Tasman National Park, this tiny beach town boasts one of the best-looking beaches in the country.

Small but photogenically formed, its genuinely golden sands are wedged between bush-covered mountains and a calm, teal-coloured sea – without a disfiguring McMansion or skyrise in sight. The beach is sheltered by the twin islands of Motu and Ngawhiti, also known as the Tata Islands, home to seals, penguins and New Zealand’s largest colony of spotted shags, who put on quite the show on Tata Beach just before sunrise each morning.

Family-run Golden Bay Kayaks offer the only kayaking tours in the northern reaches of Abel Tasman, where pockets of old-growth forest and footprint-free beaches really do exist. Paddle to secluded bays on a guided or self-guided tour, or hire a stand-up paddleboard.

The surrounding area is also a walker’s paradise, with nearby options including the northernmost section of the Abel Tasman Coastal Track, and the lesser-known but equally lovely Grove Scenic Reserve, with its giant rata perched atop weird-looking limestone outcrops and panoramic views of Golden Bay. Rawhiti Cave, which the Department Conservation says has “possibly the most diverse and extensive entrance and twilight zone flora of any cave in New Zealand”, is also just down the road. Expect to find yourself in a Gollum’s lair replete with sculpture-like stalactites and stalagmites.

Set amid a native beech forest with spectacular ocean views, the off-grid Anahata Yoga Retreat is the place to come if relaxing in a tiny beach town isn’t enough to calm your frazzled nerves.

Whiritoa

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Whiritoa looks less gentrified than some of its Coromandel neighbours.

Chilling on the uncrowded white sands of this old-school Coromandel beach town, it’s hard to believe the holidaymaker magnets that are Whangamatā and Waihī Beach are just up and down the road.

Little more than a scattering of retro baches, a library, general store and that glorious surf beach, Whiritoa is a top choice for a laid-back beach break. Lifeguards patrol the main beach in season, and there’s a stream at the northern end which is popular with kids and adults who prefer wallowing to battling the waves. Note that Whiritoa Beach’s steep shore with heavy breaks can be dangerous, so make sure you swim between the flags during patrol hours.

Crossing the stream takes you to a short clifftop walkway, which winds between sun-bleached hills and the ocean en route to gnarly pohutukawa-fringed Waimana Bay.

A classic Kiwi dairy with extras, Whiritoa General Store & Cafe dishes up ultra fresh fish and chips along with giant burgers, toasted sammies, deep-fried hot dogs and onion rings, and ice creams. No need to feel guilty about overindulging: You’re perfectly positioned to walk, run, swim or surf it off afterwards.

Rangiputa

If you don’t think you’ll make it to the tropics anytime soon, this Far North settlement is a pretty sweet substitute. Share a photo of yourself on the white-hot sand lapped by cellophane-clear water and your mates will probably think you’re on vacay in the Cook Islands or Fiji.

The snorkelling and diving are pretty good in these parts too, as is the fishing and seafood gathering. And the calm waters could have been made for stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking. If you’re into kitesurfing you’re in luck too – Rangiputa has developed a reputation far beyond our fine shores for its often-perfect conditions.

Another classic Kiwi beach town, the place isn’t big on non-natural attractions, but everything is a short drive away on the peninsula. Karikari Estate, where you can wine and dine in a beautifully tended garden overlooking the ocean, is just a short drive away, as is the 18-hole championship golf course at the 3000-hectare Carrington Estate, also home to a restaurant showcasing the region’s outstanding produce. Cape Rēinga/Te Reinga Wairua, Ninety Mile Beach and Doubtless Bay make for easy day trips too.

Port Waikato

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Port Waikato is a good choice for those looking for a traditional West Coast beach break.

Raglan gets all the glory when it comes to Waikato beach towns, but its little sister up north is quieter but just as much of a beauty. She may lack the bougie cafes and galleries that attract Aucklanders and Hamiltonians to Raglan in droves, but you can count that as a blessing if you’re looking for a properly relaxed break.

Swim, surf or dig for pipis at Sunset Beach, home to an award-winning surf lifesaving patrol; scout for fossils around the Ports cliffs; dangle a line off the wharf in the hope of hooking a kahawai; and head to the sand dunes with a cold beverage in the evening for a sundowner with a difference. On the road to the dunes, you’ll find a couple of tennis courts, a playground with a flying fox and a library, which may come in handy if you’ve forgotten to bring a book. As always, if you’re venturing into the water, swim between the flags during patrol hours and don’t be afraid to chat to the lifeguards about any concerns.

If that’s not enough to keep you amused, head about half an hour out of town toward Raglan to Limestone Downs (aka Weathertop Hollow in the Lord of the Rings films) and Nikau Cave, a kilometre-long glowworm grotto hidden amid fields filled with stacked pancake-like rocks.

If you don’t have any luck with the fishing (you can also try set-netting for mullet and flounder at the river mouth), hit up Sunset Takeaways for burgers with homemade patties and quality fish and chips.

Hokitika

bennettandslater.co.nz Sunset Point, Hokitika is a classic West Coast spot for a feed of fish and chips.

Many come for the technicolour gorge and move on. But their loss is longer-staying visitors’ gain in the form of a blissfully uncrowded, wave-battered, black sand and pebble beach.

Home to little blue penguins, the beach is great for swimming and surfing if you’re experienced, or simply a soul-soothing stroll. If you’re on an evening walk, finish up at Sunset Point, where you can chomp on fish and chips as the sun does its daily disappearing act above the Tasman Sea. If you’re not an experienced swimmer, stay out of the water as the beach is not patrolled and the waves can be deceptively powerful and there can be rips and holes.

No visit to the West Coast town is complete without a photo stop at the glacier-carved gorge, where rock “flour” ground over millennia lends the water its surreal blue hue. The Hokitika Gorge Walk is one of the West Coast’s most popular and, in 2020, was extended to form a one-hour loop with a new 90-metre swing bridge.

You can also stretch your legs on the West Coast Treetops Walk, where the view from the 40-metre-high tower is worth the entry fee alone. On a clear day you should be able to see both the Southern Alps and Tasman Sea.

Anyone with even a passing interest in mountain biking should tackle at least a small section of the West Coast Wilderness Trail, one of the 22 NZ Cycle Trails. Stretching 136km from Greymouth to Ross, the trail traces old packhorse tracks, tramlines, railways and water races on its way past thick rainforest, glacial rivers and remote lakes and beaches with views of the alps.

Out-of-towners may be surprised to learn that Hokitika’s something of an arts, crafts and shopping hub, with many local artists seeking inspiration in the pounamu (greenstone) found in the Arahura River. Dip into galleries showcasing their works as you make your way along the town’s historic walkway, which winds its way past grand old buildings from the gold rush era.

Hokitika mightn’t be renowned for its nightlife, but you can have plenty of after-hours fun at the Glow-worm Dell - a free, down-home version of the famous Waitomo Caves.

