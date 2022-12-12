Extract: The height of New Zealand beach life

In the 1960s beach culture was assuming its zenith as a theme for popular film and music.

In 1959 Gidget, a charming teen film about the adventures of a girl surfer in Malibu, became a hit. In 1961 the musical film Blue Hawaii arrived with Elvis Presley as an ex-GI surfboard-focused heir.

In 1963 a recently formed Southern Californian band of high school students, ‘The Surfaris,’ created the hit Wipe Out built around a drum solo and a catchy guitar riff. It became an international number one hit.

Millions of schoolteachers would be driven mad by millions of school desks struck by school kids trying to replicate the drum solo. And this was before ‘The Beach Boys’ and Surfing USA.

Being at the beach was no longer just lugging an umbrella and towels over sand dunes, while yelling at excited children not to drown. Well, it still was, but the idea of going to the beach was charged with an imported Californian coolness. And you didn’t need to be a surfer. Just because there was a guy falling off a surfboard, your local beach with its nanas and screaming kids, was plugged into a hip international scene. That’s what the films said anyway.

Cars and vans with surfboards on roof racks, and something new to our roads, the famous Kombi van with surfboards, became an icon of youth, anti-establishment politics, cannabis use and free love. Concerned parents saw the VW Kombivan as manufactured with some kind of built-in immorality.

Freedom and the whole going to the beach business was virtually free in New Zealand. Free and cool were not things that generally coincided.

Going to the beach was as much a national recreational activity as mowing lawns, gardening and watching rugby. The popularity of the beach persists because of access to thousands of beautiful sandy beaches, and because of Christmas.

That New Zealand celebrates its Christmas and New Year at the height of summer is an essential part of our beach culture. The season of goodwill and the golden weather coincide in the best of ways.

The weight of this is such that the experience of going to the beach is often regarded as THE New Zealand experience; the quintessential New Zealand experience even? The beach features frequently in many cherished memories, and for many recalling their childhood, coincides with the happiest time of their lives.

The height of New Zealand beach life was arguably in the 1960s and 1970s. It wasn’t that the beaches were more loved than previously, or since. Popular media promoting beach and holiday culture gave it significance, and social and economic conditions made it what it was.

The traffic was lighter and the roads were worse and housing development had yet to really take hold in regional beaches distant from cities. The private motorcar and improved roads gave New Zealanders more access to holiday spots. That access meant better amenities were required. Very soon there were no lack of houses and holiday homes overlooking what were once far less populous versions of coastal paradise.

You can still go and stand on the beach, look seaward and watching the waves, think nothing has changed at all. Or think about permanence. Or worry about where you left your car keys. Or if the same number of children you arrived with were in the car when leaving. And you can remember.

This is an extract from New Zealand at the Beach by Terry Moyle, reproduced with permission from White Cloud Books. Available now, RRP $49.99.