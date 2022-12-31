Travel Insider: How to stay safe on Auckland's west coast beaches this summer

Auckland’s west coast beaches are a popular spot for tourists and locals looking to cool off in the consistent surf over summer, however they must be treated with respect. Matt Wade, Patrol Captain of The Trusts Karekare Surf Lifesaving Club says if you are heading west this summer remember the following water safety messages.

- Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. Never swim or surf alone

- If you do get caught in a rip, remember the three Rs. Relax and float, raise your hand, ride the rip until it stops

- Talk to the lifeguards for advice and information on conditions

- Keep your little ones within arm’s reach when in the surf

- Know your limits and if in doubt stay out

If you see someone in trouble in the water tell lifeguards if available or call 111 as emergency services can alert local emergency response teams. If you do go to someone’s aid, make sure you have raised the alarm first and take some form of flotation device with you as unfortunately too often the rescuer also gets into trouble if not prepared.

Be kind to the volunteer lifeguards who give up their weekends to keep you safe and listen to their advice. Over the peak holiday period weekend patrols generally finish between 5 and 6pm, so plan your swimming accordingly. Paid lifeguard services operate on weekdays from mid-December to the end of February, or into March for busier beaches.

Matt Wade/Supplied Karekare Beach looking south to Whatipū.

Whilst the west coast is known for its large waves, small surf doesn’t necessarily mean that it is safe. Unseen rips and holes are ever present due to tide and wind, harbours, headlands and sandbars and they can start up without warning.

Beaches like Whites, Oneill’s, Anawhata and Mercer Bay are beautiful but can be very dangerous for swimmers as their small size combined with rocky points can create unpredictable and strong rips. These beaches along with Whatipū and the northern end of Muriwai are unpatrolled, remote and have limited cell phone service.

If rock fishing is your thing don’t forget a lifejacket and lightweight non-slip shoes (not boots!). Check the weather and swell size before you go- light offshore winds with a 1m swell or less are best. Remember when fishing keep an eye on the tide and never turn your back on the waves!

There is very little shade on our big beaches so bring your own as well as your sunscreen but also remember your jandals. Black iron sand isn’t to be sniffed at once it has had the summer sun beating down on it for a couple of hours. Don’t forget your pooches paws, they will burn too, so look for a wet stream edge that you can lead them to the shoreline on.

Make sure you leave your belongings well out of reach of the wave surges - don’t become the on-beach entertainment as your picnic and cell phone sets sail!

If you love spending time on the west coast and want to increase your skills, confidence, and knowledge of the ocean, consider joining a surf club, we will be happy to train you!