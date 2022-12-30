The best, secluded beaches you've (probably) never heard of

We've hunted down the best bays to escape the crowds this summer (video published December 2021).

New Zealand has about 15,000 kilometres of coastline, roughly the distance from Christchurch to New York.

Along that enormous coast are countless beaches, and here are a few of our favourites that you may not have heard of.

Oke Bay, Bay of Islands

In the outer reaches of the Bay of Islands, you'll find a beach that's so perfect; you almost don't want to tell anyone about it.

It's a steep walk down to Oke Bay, but you'll be greeted with golden sand and calm swimming conditions.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Oke Bay is one of the Bay of Island’s best-kept secrets.

It's almost a little like Northland's famous Whale Bay, however here, you won't have to contend with the crowds.

Ōtarawairere Beach, Whakatāne

Brook Sabin/Stuff Ōtarawairere Beach can only be reached by foot or boat.

Whakatāne’s well-known Ōhope beach holds a secret. At the western end, you'll see an intriguing little walkway – it's a 15-minute journey to paradise.

The walk ascends the side of a peninsula – with parts of it hugging a cliff (but don't worry, there are fences to stop you from falling). After a sweaty few minutes, you'll reach the summit, which is where you can catch your breath and enjoy a stunning view back to Ōhope Beach.

The next bit is easy; simply weave your way down the path through native bush to reach Ōtarawairere Beach. The moment you hit the beach, stand still: all you'll hear is the waves rolling onto the sand and the gentle rustle of pōhutukawa trees. It’s the kind of bliss that calms the mind.

Parauwanui Beach, Northland

Brook Sabin/Stuff Parauwanui Beach is found in Pataua North.

Most Northlanders love Pataua North, but for those who live further away, this hidden gem tends to get overlooked.

The east coast settlement is a 40-minute drive from Whangārei, and is split by the Pataua River – with only a footbridge connecting Pataua North and Pataua South.

The main stretch of sand in Pataua North is called Parauwanui Beach, which is so long, it’s easy to find a spot to yourself.

Long Beach, Bay of Islands

Brook Sabin/Stuff Long Beach is a short drive from Russell.

The Bay of Island's Long Beach is one of the safest in the region, with usually calm seas, lots of space for holidaymakers and a perfect base to start a kayak adventure.

Ligar Bay, Golden Bay

Brook Sabin/Stuff Ligar Bay is best visited at high tide.

Tucked away in Golden Bay is a place that looks like it's straight out of a tropical brochure.

Ligar Bay is best visited at high tide, where golden sands give way to a shallow bay.

It's pretty remarkable that so many of the beaches in golden bay are so calm. They are relatively close to the Tasman Sea and Cook Strait, both known for extreme weather, but these bays have a 25-kilometre guardian angel: Farewell Spit. It's an enormous protective arm that arches into the sea, preventing big swells from making their way into the bay.

