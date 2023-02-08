Where to find your own slice of paradise: The A-Z of islands in the sun

Beach fales are the hidden gems of the South Pacific.

The summer holidays might have been a washout, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a dose of sunshine elsewhere this year.

A - Aitutaki

A 45-minute flight from Rarotonga, Aitutaki is the pristine part of the Cook Islands where you’ll feel alive in nature with a picture-perfect lagoon to make you forget about home.

B - Bora Bora

The luxury destination in French Polynesia. Think overwater bungalows, a rich blue sea and fine French Pacific cuisine.

iSTOCK Bora Bora is synonomous with overwater bungalows.

C - Cook Islands

One of our closest escapes, the Cook Islands is an easy tropical getaway for families, couples, solo travellers or groups of friends.

D - Denarau

This tourist hub in Fiji is where you’ll find major resorts, shops, bars and restaurants, as well as the marina for boat trips out to the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands.

E - Espiritu Santo

The largest island in Vanuatu, Espiritu Santo is home to some of the best diving and snorkelling in the Pacific, with wrecks shallow enough to snorkel, rich blue swimming holes and lush jungles to explore.

F - Fiji

One of New Zealand’s top holiday destinations, Fiji is made up of over 330 islands and famous for its unbelievably friendly hospitality, thriving cultural traditions and incredible diverse landscapes.

G - Grande Terre

The largest and main island of New Caledonia at nearly 400km long, you’ll find the capital, Noumea, here and beach hotspots Anse Vata and Baie des Citrons.

H - Hawaii

Shop up a storm, watch an erupting volcano, zipline through rainforests, discover thundering waterfalls or relax on the many beachfront havens across Hawaii.

I – Isle of Pines

The southernmost of the New Caledonian islands, the Isle of Pines (l'Île des Pins) is your archetypal whimsical island paradise with powdery white sand, dazzling lagoons and an enchanting ‘natural aquarium’ - a sheltered coral basin with crystal clear waters.

123RF Kabira Bay, Ishigaki island, Okinawa, Japan.

J - Japan

Japan is made up of nearly 7000 islands. The southern islands of Okinawa offer dreamy ocean escapes, World Heritage areas, incredible scuba diving escapes, private beaches and luxury beachside resorts.

K - Kadavu

Kadavu in southern Fiji is your gateway to the Great Astrolabe Reef, one of the largest barrier reefs in the world. It’s easy to go off-grid here so it’s perfect for a digital detox.

L - Limu Pools

These picturesque rock pools in Niue are sheltered from the reef breaks. Pack a picnic and your snorkel then head for a dip in these stunning natural pools surrounded by limestone.

M - Moorea

The showstopper of French Polynesia, Moorea is the volcanic island with a distinctive silhouette thanks to its mighty peaks piercing the horizon, surrounded by a spectacular blue lagoon.

N - Niue

The coral atoll in the South Pacific has some of the clearest waters in the world to snorkel and dive. Be mesmerised by beautiful rock pools and imposing chasms.

David Kirkland The Limu Pools are an iconic spot in Niue.

O - Oahu

The main island of Hawaii, Oahu is home to Honolulu and the famous beachfront resort area of Waikiki, famous surf breaks and imposing mountains where blockbuster films like Jurassic Park were shot.

P - Palau

This western Pacific country consists of 340 coral and volcanic islands. One of the more untouched archipelagos to visit, Palau will steal your heart with its pristine beauty.

Q - Queensland

Queensland is made up of 900 islands dotted around the state’s 7000 km coastline. Head north for the tropical island escapes, or explore the southern Great Barrier Reef and its remote islands for world famous snorkelling and diving.

R - Rarotonga

The main island of the Cook Islands, Rarotonga is one of the most affordable tropical getaways for Kiwis with everything from hiking and kite surfing to snorkelling and swimming.

S - Samoa

Unwind, slow down and enjoy the simple life in Samoa. Stay in a beach fale, immerse yourself in nature and unplug from the hustle and bustle of home life.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Get close to nature and stay in a beach fale in Samoa.

T - Tonga

Famous for its resident humpback whales, Tonga is one of the least developed Pacific Islands for tourism, making for a laid back and off grid adventure.

U - Upolu

About three quarters of Samoa’s population lives on the island of Upolo; explore lush rainforests and waterfalls, bustling local markets and serene beach settings.

V - Vanuatu

Hike a volcano, dive a wreck, Vanuatu is the destination for adventurous spirits. Learn about the vibrant local cultural traditions and explore swathes of seemingly untouched beachscapes.

W - Whitsundays

Home to 74 tropical islands, set sail for the Whitsundays in northern Queensland, a dream destination for water lovers.

Christmas Island Tourism/Supplied Millions of red crabs take over Christmas Island during their annual migration.

X - Xmas Island

Technically Christmas Island, the Australian island is known as the "Galapagos of the Indian Ocean", famous for its coral reefs, and the mass migration of red crabs, which emerge each year from the forest to head to the ocean to breed.

Y - Yasawa Islands

One of the northern island groups of Fiji, the pristine Yasawas are a popular spot for day trippers, honeymooners and adults keen to immerse themselves in ocean adventures.

Z - Zanzibar

A bit further afield but surrounded by some of the finest beaches in the world, Zanzibar archipelago off the coast of East Africa combines history and magical beauty.