New Zealand's best secluded beaches

We've hunted down the best bays to escape the crowds this summer (video published December 2021).

You don’t have to be a multimillionaire to enjoy a private beach vibe in New Zealand. You just need to know where to head.

Our some 15,000km of coastline contains many beaches that see more seabirds than human beings, largely because they take time and effort to access. We’ve listed a few of our favourites below. Feel free to share yours in the comments.

Grahams Bay, Northland

The Tūtūkākā Coast’s tropical-esque beaches attract visitors from around the motu, but this long stretch of white-sand loveliness is often footprint-free.

Lying north of surf mecca Sandy Bay and south of Whananaki Beach, Grahams Bay can be accessed via a walkway between the two.

You don’t have to walk far if you start at Whananaki, but the some 12km return hike from Sandy Bay to Whananaki can take up to six hours.

It’s a beautiful walk though, winding its way through farmland and a pine forest with gobsmacking views of the coast.

Your reward: a crescent of soft white sand lapped by some of the clearest water you’ll ever see.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Grahams Bay lies along the popular Tūtūkākā coast in Northland.

Sandfly Bay, Abel Tasman National Park

Don’t let the name put you off (although you’ll probably hope it deters other people when you see how lovely it is and decide you want it all to yourself).

Only accessible by hiking the Abel Tasman Coast Track or water transport, Sandfly Bay is one of the prettiest stretches of sand in a park – and indeed region – world-famous for them.

Many hikers visit better-known Bark Bay to the north and Torrent Bay to the south, leaving Sandfly Bay to the few who venture down the short-but-steep trail off the main track.

Visiting in late April, the golden sandbar, which separates the ocean from the Falls River, felt like my own private beach. You have the ocean or the swimming pool-like lagoon to choose from for a dip, and the wall of bush behind you makes you feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. If you’ve arrived by kayak, you could continue down the river to the famous swing bridge.

I didn’t spot a single sandfly on my visit, although they are certainly not unknown in these parts.

If you’re not keen on walking the whole track, catch a boat from Kaiteriteri to Bark Bay and visit en route to Anchorage, where you can catch a boat back. The walk should take about three-and-a-half-hours, although if you’re a happy snapper like myself it could well take longer.

Andrea Schaffer/Creative Commons Sandfly Bay can be accessed by boat or the Abel Tasman Coast Track.

Hooks Bay, Waiheke Island, Auckland

You don’t need a boat to access one of Waiheke Island’s secret coves – but you do need to be prepared for a bit of a walk.

Located in the island’s lesser-visited far east, its typically calm, clear waters are a swimmer’s dream, and you can lay your towel down on the smooth stones for a free hot-stone massage.

To get there, drive to the Stony Batter Historic Reserve, with its WWII tunnels and giant boulders, and follow the signs across private farmland to Hooks Bay. The signs were a bit hard to spot on my January 2022 visit but, when we finally made it to the beach and threw our hot, sweaty selves into its clear waters, we were mighty glad we’d persevered.

Descending through private farmland, the views over the bay are spectacular and, once there, you’ll feel like you’re a million miles away from New Zealand’s biggest city.

Allow about two-and-a-half hours for the return walk, and be prepared for a bit of a steep climb on the way back.

Stuff Sea lions are frequent visitors to the Catlins’ Cannibal Bay.

Cannibal Bay, Catlins

Don’t let the sinister-sounding name put you off: this Caribbean-like beach at the end of an 8km gravel road north of Owaka is nothing short of enchanting.

The bay reputedly owes its name to human bones once found there by a surveyor, but its bright blue and white colour palette is more likely to inspire cheer than fear.

Rare New Zealand sea lions often barrel ashore to mate, moult or sunbathe on the sand, providing potentially hours of free entertainment for wildlife lovers.

Homunga Bay, Bay of Plenty

Cooling off under a waterfall that cascades onto a pōhutukawa-hugged white-sand beach so secluded it’s often empty, even in the height of summer, is the reward for completing the two- to three-hour trek from Waihī Beach to Homunga Bay.

From the northern end of Waihī Beach, follow the popular coastal track through kauri, pūriri, nīkau palms and pōhutukawa to Orokawa Bay, a sublime stretch of sand with plenty of New Zealand Christmas trees to park yourself under.

Resist the urge to take a dip though. The steep grade of the sea floor and potential for rips make it unsafe for swimming.

From there, it’s another 90 minutes to Homunga Bay along a track that continues to impress with its coastal views.

Scotts Beach, West Coast

About a 45-minute trek along the Heaphy Track, one of New Zealand’s Great Walks, this wild West Coast beach has something of a Lost vibe (if you recall that insanely popular noughties sci-fi series).

Backed by nīkau palm-studded bush, strewn with driftwood and often deserted, it’s a gift for beach bums in search of proper peace and quiet.

There’s a sheltered Department of Conservation campsite if you’d like to spend the night, but resist the temptation to take a dip – strong currents make it dangerous for swimming.

123RF/Stuff Scotts Beach lies along the Heaphy Track.

White Rock Beach, Wairarapa

If you like beaches with a wild streak, White Rock won’t disappoint.

About a 70-minute drive south of Martinborough, the black-sand beauty is considered one of the best surf spots in the country, but the unsealed road there puts many off visiting.

One local TripAdvisor reviewer described it as a “stunning scenic gem” which “only locals know about, and even then rarely ever go. The scenery there – and indeed on the drive out – is enough to give you a deep-down dose of New Zealand beauty”.

While it’s not safe for swimming, its 5km length makes it great for a cobweb-clearing walk, and you can continue along to the still-more-secluded Dolphin Bay if you don’t mind a 10- to 15-minute scramble over rough terrain. You’ll find the rock that gives the beach its name about halfway along.