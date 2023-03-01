A Nelson beach has been named one of the world's best. But is it really?

Another year, another TripAdvisor world’s “best beaches” list – and one Nelson Tasman stretch of sand has scored a mention for the second year in a row.

It’s not one of the bush-backed bays in Abel Tasman National Park that can only be reached by foot or water as one might imagine. Nor is it nestled in well-named Golden Bay. And it’s not perennially popular Kaiteriteri, which made the travel platform’s Best of the Best Beaches list last year but is notably absent in 2023.

No, the best beach in New Zealand, according to this year’s list, is in suburban Nelson. Tāhunanui to be exact.

The closest beach to Nelson city centre, Tāhunanui is popular with locals and visitors alike, but one wonders whether that is at least partly because of its easy-to-access location.

It’s got a lot going for it – typically calm, clear waters; an island to paddle out to and pier to fish off; rolling sand dunes; nearby cafés and restaurants, and an amusement park complete with hydro slide, BMX track, model railway, go-kart track, mini golf and laser tag courses, skate park and zoo.

But it’s not the pōhutukawa-fringed paradise devoid of people that many might expect New Zealand’s most beautiful beach to be.

TripAdvisor bases its best beaches lists on ratings and reviews on its website. This year, the travel platform, which claims to have hundreds of millions of monthly users, considered the “quality and quantity” of reviews and ratings from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

Tāhunanui is undeniably popular, but is it really New Zealand’s most beautiful beach?

Baia do Sancho, a golden stretch of sand accessed via a steep iron staircase on an island off the coast of Brazil, was named the world’s best beach, followed by Eagle Beach, a stretch of soft, white sand on the Caribbean island of Aruba.

Last year’s winner, Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos, was relegated to fifth place in the 2023 ranking, trailing Cable Beach in Western Australia and Iceland’s Reynisfjara Beach.

Famous for its sunset camel rides, Cable Beach was named the best beach in the South Pacific, followed by three other Aussie beaches: Sydney’s Manly, Norfolk Island’s Emily Bay, and Mooloolaba on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Only three other countries scored a mention on the South Pacific list: Matira Beach in Bora Bora at number five, Tāhunanui in Nelson Tasman at number eight, and Fiji’s Natadola Beach at number 10.

iSTOCK Baia do Sancho in Brazil was named the world’s best beach.

Given the quantity of reviews is considered when compiling the lists, it stands to reason that beaches need to be fairly popular to get a look in. A TripAdvsior spokesperson said that both quality and quantity matter “as they reveal the wisdom of the crowds”.

Some of New Zealand’s most secluded beaches – such as Homunga Bay in the Bay of Plenty where a waterfall cascades onto soft white sand and Cannibal Bay in the Catlins where sea lions often barrel ashore to sunbathe on the Caribbean-esque sands – are arguably among its most beautiful, but too off-the-beaten track or tough to access to amass loads of reviews.

Homunga Bay, for example, doesn’t even have its own listing on TripAdvisor, while Baio do Santo has more than 8700 reviews, and Tāhunanui has 295.

That said, some hard-to-access beaches, such as global winner Baio do Santo, have become world-famous, with their remoteness contributing to their appeal.

Tourism Western Australia Cable Beach in Western Australia’s Broome was named the best beach in the South Pacific.

But, for some, their popularity diminishes their beauty. One recent TripAdvisor described the beach as “overrated”, saying it was “a disappointment after everybody was going on this is the best beach in the world. Crowded as well”.

The fact that the quantity of reviews is taken into account probably also helps to explain why there are so many more Australian than New Zealand beaches on the South Pacific list than. Australia has a population of around 26 million and attracted nearly 3.7 million visitors in 2022, while New Zealand is home to just over five million and welcomed 1.43 million visitors last year. Essentially, there are a lot more people in Australia to visit, and review, its beaches.

Another problem with “best beaches” lists is that they can never be completely objective. My idea of heaven on Earth might be a palm-fringed paradise lined with sun loungers to snooze on all day, whereas yours might be a big-waved black beauty on the west coast. Others will be looking for somewhere with plenty of public loos and safe swimming for the kids.

Recognising that the quality of a beach is “inherently subjective”, the TripAdvisor spokesperson said the Best of the Beast Beaches list, part of the platform’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, “present a great overall picture of travellers’ favourite beaches in the world right now”.

A better title for the list, then, might be the “best-reviewed beaches in the world”.

Interestingly, four of the top five beaches on the global list are of the white-sand, clear water variety. Baio do Santo, for example, is described as “famous for its picture perfect turquoise waters and unspoiled white sand beach”.

Iceland’s Reynisfjara Beach is the outlier with its 40-metre-high waves and frigid waters but, as a setting for Game of Thrones, attracts lots of visitors and, therefore, reviews.

Given the quality of the reviews are also taken into account, beaches shouldn’t make the list if they attract lots of visitors but disappoint many of them.

TripAdvisor has so many reviews and opinions – more than a billion according to the spokesperson – that if a beach has overwhelmingly positive reviews, there’s a good chance most people will enjoy it.

Tāhunanui, going by its reviews, pleases most visitors, although several comment on the number of people – and dogs – there at times.

“The beach is lovely and worth a visit for a walk and to see the beautiful sunset silhouettes,” one recent reviewer wrote. “The only annoying thing is how busy it was - on a Friday afternoon around tea time it was full of teens hanging out. Good for them but overcrowded for us in our 30s haha.”

“Judging by the number of people, this place is popular with the locals as well as visitors; lovely beach with nice ice-cream trucks parked nearby,” another said.

These lists then are best used as guides to popular beaches around the world, but won’t necessarily direct you to the best or most beautiful. Only you can decide on that for you.

Which NZ beach would you recommend global travellers visit? Let us know in the comments.