Four of the best underrated NZ beach towns for enjoying the end of the golden weather

With the end of daylight saving looming, now’s the time to squeeze in an autumn beach break before the dark days of winter set in.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Below are a few of our favourite small towns to swim, kayak, surf and get sunburnt in. Let us know yours in the comments.

Kairākau

A sandy slice of old-school Kiwi paradise, this small Central Hawke’s Bay settlement offers up the kind of beach breaks your grandparents might have enjoyed back in the day.

In place of the McMansions and high-rises that have marred many of our prettiest beaches, you’ll find classic Kiwi baches huddled around a sandy beach perfect for swimming, surfcasting and diving. Hemmed in by dramatically carved cliffs, it feels like it’s sealed off from the madness of the modern world.

The grassy shorefront is perfect for picnics, and the lagoon and river are ideal kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding territory. There’s even a hidden waterfall (head to the north end of the beach at low tide to find it).

There are no hotels or motels in town – and no shops or restaurants – but there’s a beachfront freedom campground for self-contained vehicles, and baches for rent on sites such as Bookabach and Airbnb.

Kirsten Simcox/Supplied Kairākau Beach is a hidden gem in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Waipū

Just one-and-a-half to two hours north of Auckland, Waipū Cove wouldn’t look out of place in the Pacific Islands with its blinding white sand and translucent water.

While the southern end near the surf lifesaving club can get crowded on sunny days, it’s long enough to ensure you can always find somewhere secluded to plonk your towel if you wish.

Popular with swimmers and surfers (Learn 2 Surf can help you find your feet on a board), it’s also ideal for long walks, with seashells aplenty and rare birds such as fairy terns nesting in the dunes. The excellent The Cove Cafe sits right across from the beach (I highly recommend the Samoan-style ika mata with local line-caught fish in lightly spiced coconut cream, and the beef tataki with ponzu, pickled mushrooms, furikake and kewpie mayo).

Head to the museum in the town centre to find out more about its Scottish heritage, or head into the hinterland to swim – or just soak up the serenity – at Piroa Falls.

Supplied Camp Waipū Cove occupies a prime position along the sandy beach.

Kēkerengū

Take a road trip along the rugged Kaikōura coast en route to this under-the-radar community halfway between New Zealand’s whale watching mecca and Blenheim. Covered with bleached driftwood, the black sand beach seems to go on forever, warming your soles on chilly autumn days.

With garden seats for sunny days and a double-sided fireplace for cooler ones, The Store Kēkerengū is a top spot for brunch, lunch or a coffee and slice of cake – the seafood chowder is so popular it’s become a menu staple.

The Store also offers a campground right on the beach, while Camp Kēkerengū provides a secluded glamping experience – the three large tents overlooking the ocean and complemented by a kitchen and covered lounge area are only ever used by one group at a time.

Activity options at the latter include farm walks and bike rides, cricket, petanque and soaking under the stars in a deep outdoor bath. Nearby Ōkiwi Bay is great for swimming, bodyboarding and diving (although beware that the water temperature at this time of year is likely to be brisk), while surfers should make a beeline for Mangamaunu Point. Mountain bikers, meanwhile, can hit up Middle Hill MTB Park where tracks range from beginner suitable to a “soil-your-undies gnarlfest”.

nelsontasman.nz/SUPPLIED Golden Bay's Tata Beach features the area’s trademark soft peach-gold sand.

Tata Beach

Tucked away between better-known stretches of Golden Bay and the quiet northern end of Abel Tasman National Park, this tiny town boasts one of the best-looking beaches in the country.

Small but photogenically formed, its genuinely golden sands are wedged between bush-covered mountains and a calm, teal-coloured sea. The beach is sheltered by the twin islands of Motu and Ngawhiti, also known as the Tata Islands, home to seals, penguins and New Zealand’s largest colony of spotted shags.

Family-run Golden Bay Kayaks offer tours in the northern reaches of the national park – paddle to footprint-free bays on a guided or self-guided tour, or hire a stand-up paddleboard.

The surrounding area is also a walker’s paradise, with nearby options including the Abel Tasman Coastal Track, and Grove Scenic Reserve, with its panoramic views of Golden Bay. Rāwhiti Cave, which the Department Conservation says has “possibly the most diverse and extensive entrance and twilight zone flora of any cave in New Zealand”, is just down the road. Expect to find yourself in a Gollum’s lair replete with sculpture-like stalactites and stalagmites.

Where are your favourite beach towns to visit at this time of year? Let us know in the comments.