Top of the lakes: 5 of NZ's best freshwater swimming spots

It's home to wētā that can survive being frozen over winter and the rare buff weka (video published January 2020).

New Zealand’s 15,000km of coastline often hog all the attention with summer holidaymakers, but the hinterland is studded with just as spectacular – and often less crowded – freshwater swimming spots.

From a tropical-looking trio up north to mirror-like marvels down south, Aotearoa’s lakes are among its most undersung natural assets. Here are five ideal for a dip when the weather finally warms up.

Kai Iwi Lakes, Northland

Fringed with fine white sand that turns the water Fiji-blue on a sunny day, the Kai Iwi Lakes are a little slice of the Pacific Islands north of Dargaville and Baylys Beach.

Like big blue pools, the three lakes were formed when rainwater collected in depressions of sand during the Pleistocene Epoch, which began more than 1.8 million years ago.

There are shallow areas for little ‘uns or those who’d prefer not to do battle with giant waves, while the typically calm surface is also ideal for kayaking and standup paddleboarding.

Fishing for rainbow trout and hiking around the lakes are also popular activities – as is picnicking and nana napping beneath the surrounding pines.

Many like it so much, they spend a few days or weeks at popular campgrounds Pine Beach and Promenade Point on the edge of the largest lake, Taharoa. If you do find yourself craving salt water, follow the walkway to the nearby Tasman Sea.

Toby Hall/Unsplash The Kai Iwi Lakes look like they belong in the tropics.

Lake Mackenzie, Fiordland National Park

An emerald in liquid form with often-snowkissed mountains as a backdrop, Lake Mackenzie looks like it’s straight out of a 100% Pure New Zealand tourism campaign.

About a four- to six-hour walk from the Divide on Milford Road along the Routeburn Track, the sub-alpine lake isn’t exactly easy to reach – but its remoteness is all part of its charm. While the water is likely to give you goosebumps, it makes for a refreshing (quick) dip after a long, sweaty hike – although simply soaking up its splendour from the shore is balm enough for the soul.

Pitch a tent in the walk-in campsite or book a spot in the 50-bunk, DOC-managed Lake Mackenzie Hut if you’d like to stick around for a while.

123RF Lake Mackenzie lies along the popular Routeburn Track, one of New Zealand’s Great Walks.

Kawakawa Bay, Lake Taupō

You’re also likely to get a bit sweaty on the walk or bike ride to this secluded bay, but again you’ll get to wash it off with a swim in water so clear you can see its bottom.

Beginning in the lakeside village of Kinloch, follow the K2K trail, which is primarily a mountain bike trail but is also popular with walkers, through steadily climbing native bush to a lookout with Insta-worthy views of the west bays.

From there, you’ll head to bush-backed Kawakawa Bay, fed by the nearby alpine mountains.

If you’re a rock climber, you’ll want to bring your gear: The bay boasts one of the best natural climbing walls in the North Island.

The walk takes about six hours return, but if that sounds like a bit much, catch a ride one way with Venture Beyond.

Arethusa Pool, Mou Waho, Wānaka

A lake within a lake, Arethusa Pool sits atop an island ecosanctuary in mountain-ringed Lake Wānaka – with the awe-inspiring views that entails.

About a 45-minute boat ride from Wānaka, predator-free Mou Waho island is home to the rare buff weka and mountain stone wētā – the latter reside in so-called ‘wētā motels”. While a long way from tropical, the lake is much shallower than Lake Wānaka so typically warmer – although a wetsuit might come in handy if you plan on wallowing for a while.

The island can only be accessed by boat, with companies such as Wanaka Water Taxi, Lake Wanaka Cruises, and Eco Wanaka Adventures happy to help you out.

BROOK SABIN Mou Waho Island.

Loch Cameron and “Old Iron Bridge”, Twizel

Fed from a nearby canal, Loch Cameron is considerably warmer than its Mackenzie region neighbours, and there are shallow areas perfect for kids to splash about in.

Its small size helps keep the water warm in summer and there’s a little island to swim out to and make like you’re a Mackenzie-style Robinson Crusoe. Its mirror-like surface will help ensure you get plenty of good snaps too.

Also close to Twizel, the Ōhau River Bridge, aka “Old Iron Bridge”, is another top local swimming spot with ultra-clear water and plenty of trees to seek shade under.